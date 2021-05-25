CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens ahead of central bank rate meeting after sharp gains
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint slid on Tuesday but was still trading at 9-month highs ahead of a central bank meeting where no rate change is expected but which is under scrutiny after last week's flagging of a possible rate hike in June.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.22% weaker, trading at 348.35 on Tuesday ahead of the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) where analysts predict the main interest rates will remain the same.
Last week deputy governor Barnabas Virag flagged a possible rate hike in June to fight rising inflation risks as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
"The change in [the bank's] communication was priced into the forint's rate last week, but in the afternoon we can expect bigger moves," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
Since the bank's announcement the forint has strengthened to levels last seen in August 2020, firming past the psychologically important level of 350 per euro.
"Apparently the NBH prefers a stronger forint in order to lower inflation risks," CIB Bank wrote in a note.
"But we still do not expect fast, intensive and significant forint strengthening from current levels," they wrote, adding that they expected the forint's range to shift from 355-365 to 345-355 per euro.
Elsewhere currencies were little moved, hovering around strong levels they recently hit on rate hike expectations.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.05% to 25.410 and was hanging around its strongest levels since March 2020 as markets see chances of a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was stable and trading on the stronger side of the psychological level of 4.5 per euro where it strengthened to last week.
Prague stocks .PX were up 0.63%, touching a fresh nearly 10-year high. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.46% higher, Budapest .BUD slid 0.46% while Bucharest .BET gained 0.23%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1036 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4100
25.4230
+0.05%
+3.22%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
348.3500
347.5800
-0.22%
+4.13%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4820
4.4815
-0.01%
+1.72%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9245
4.9260
+0.03%
-1.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5090
7.5040
-0.07%
+0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1166.66
1159.3400
+0.63%
+13.58%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46216.85
46396.87
-0.39%
+9.76%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2143.92
2134.18
+0.46%
+8.06%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11761.18
11730.52
+0.26%
+19.94%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1141.89
1131.32
+0.93%
+26.76%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1942.67
1940.65
+0.10%
+11.69%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
779.38
782.83
-0.44%
+4.11%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
533.41
534.08
-0.13%
+19.19%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5900
-0.0080
+125bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4890
-0.0410
+203bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7900
-0.0260
+194bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1610
-0.0030
+082bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.1820
-0.0160
+172bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8030
-0.0210
+195bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.69
0.95
1.31
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.21
1.44
1.62
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.35
0.52
0.70
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.