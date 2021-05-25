CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens ahead of central bank rate meeting after sharp gains

The Hungarian forint slid on Tuesday but was still trading at 9-month highs ahead of a central bank meeting where no rate change is expected but which is under scrutiny after last week's flagging of a possible rate hike in June.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.22% weaker, trading at 348.35 on Tuesday ahead of the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) where analysts predict the main interest rates will remain the same.

Last week deputy governor Barnabas Virag flagged a possible rate hike in June to fight rising inflation risks as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

"The change in [the bank's] communication was priced into the forint's rate last week, but in the afternoon we can expect bigger moves," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

Since the bank's announcement the forint has strengthened to levels last seen in August 2020, firming past the psychologically important level of 350 per euro.

"Apparently the NBH prefers a stronger forint in order to lower inflation risks," CIB Bank wrote in a note.

"But we still do not expect fast, intensive and significant forint strengthening from current levels," they wrote, adding that they expected the forint's range to shift from 355-365 to 345-355 per euro.

Elsewhere currencies were little moved, hovering around strong levels they recently hit on rate hike expectations.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.05% to 25.410 and was hanging around its strongest levels since March 2020 as markets see chances of a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was stable and trading on the stronger side of the psychological level of 4.5 per euro where it strengthened to last week.

Prague stocks .PX were up 0.63%, touching a fresh nearly 10-year high. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.46% higher, Budapest .BUD slid 0.46% while Bucharest .BET gained 0.23%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4100

25.4230

+0.05%

+3.22%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

348.3500

347.5800

-0.22%

+4.13%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4820

4.4815

-0.01%

+1.72%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9245

4.9260

+0.03%

-1.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5090

7.5040

-0.07%

+0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1166.66

1159.3400

+0.63%

+13.58%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46216.85

46396.87

-0.39%

+9.76%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2143.92

2134.18

+0.46%

+8.06%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11761.18

11730.52

+0.26%

+19.94%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1141.89

1131.32

+0.93%

+26.76%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1942.67

1940.65

+0.10%

+11.69%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

779.38

782.83

-0.44%

+4.11%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

533.41

534.08

-0.13%

+19.19%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5900

-0.0080

+125bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4890

-0.0410

+203bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7900

-0.0260

+194bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1610

-0.0030

+082bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.1820

-0.0160

+172bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8030

-0.0210

+195bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.69

0.95

1.31

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.21

1.44

1.62

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.35

0.52

0.70

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

