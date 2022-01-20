CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens after cenbank leaves one-week deposit rate unchanged

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint underperformed its regional peers on Thursday after the National Bank of Hungary left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at a weekly tender for the third time in a row, disappointing some investors.

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.36% to 356.80 per euro as the central bank left its deposit rate at 4%. The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility and it is above its base rate which is at 2.4%.

"A few investors expected a hike after December inflation data published last week showed that CPI remained high," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Hungarian inflation stayed stuck at a 14-year high of 7.4% year-on-year in December, defying expectations of a slowdown.

The central bank has been raising interest rates to fight inflation since last year, but has left its one-week deposit rate unchanged in the past three weeks as the forint gained more than 3.7% since the start of they year, traders said.

"A stronger currency can provide more patience when it comes to tightening monetary policy," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

"However, becoming too complacent can backfire as we see the central bank's commitment to rate hikes as the main driver behind the relative strength in the forint."

The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meetin on Jan. 25 where a Reuters poll of analysts expects the base rate to be hiked by another 30 basis points to 2.7%, the highest in almost eight years.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.02% to 24.2700 to the euro after firming to its strongest since 2011 in the previous session.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.02% and trading at 4.5218 versus the common currency, extending its gains from the past month.

However, "heightened geopolitical tension in the region, the upcoming next wave of the epidemic ... and the downward revision of expectations for NBP interest rates" constitute the risk for the zloty, Alior Bank wrote in a note.

Stock markets in the region weakened, with Prague .PX leading losses as it eased 0.71%. Budapest .BUX was 0.18% lower and Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.53%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1049 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2700

24.2650

-0.02%

+2.48%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.8000

355.5000

-0.36%

+3.53%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5218

4.5228

+0.02%

+1.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9455

4.9450

-0.01%

+0.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5260

7.5255

-0.01%

-0.11%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1427.55

1437.7000

-0.71%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53026.34

53121.90

-0.18%

+4.55%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2304.73

2316.94

-0.53%

+1.67%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13093.64

13128.23

-0.26%

+0.25%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1331.41

1326.41

+0.38%

+6.05%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2209.68

2213.26

-0.16%

+6.27%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

861.71

861.71

+0.00%

+4.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

638.02

631.58

+1.02%

+0.37%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.1170

0.0650

+470bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5220

-0.0270

+386bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.2490

-0.0410

+327bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0110

0.0310

+359bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.8440

-0.0800

+419bps

-8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9880

-0.0790

+401bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.80

5.09

5.08

4.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.77

4.02

4.00

2.81

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

