CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens after cenbank leaves one-week deposit rate unchanged
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint underperformed its regional peers on Thursday after the National Bank of Hungary left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at a weekly tender for the third time in a row, disappointing some investors.
The forint EURHUF= slid 0.36% to 356.80 per euro as the central bank left its deposit rate at 4%. The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility and it is above its base rate which is at 2.4%.
"A few investors expected a hike after December inflation data published last week showed that CPI remained high," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Hungarian inflation stayed stuck at a 14-year high of 7.4% year-on-year in December, defying expectations of a slowdown.
The central bank has been raising interest rates to fight inflation since last year, but has left its one-week deposit rate unchanged in the past three weeks as the forint gained more than 3.7% since the start of they year, traders said.
"A stronger currency can provide more patience when it comes to tightening monetary policy," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
"However, becoming too complacent can backfire as we see the central bank's commitment to rate hikes as the main driver behind the relative strength in the forint."
The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meetin on Jan. 25 where a Reuters poll of analysts expects the base rate to be hiked by another 30 basis points to 2.7%, the highest in almost eight years.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.02% to 24.2700 to the euro after firming to its strongest since 2011 in the previous session.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.02% and trading at 4.5218 versus the common currency, extending its gains from the past month.
However, "heightened geopolitical tension in the region, the upcoming next wave of the epidemic ... and the downward revision of expectations for NBP interest rates" constitute the risk for the zloty, Alior Bank wrote in a note.
Stock markets in the region weakened, with Prague .PX leading losses as it eased 0.71%. Budapest .BUX was 0.18% lower and Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.53%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1049 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2700
24.2650
-0.02%
+2.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.8000
355.5000
-0.36%
+3.53%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5218
4.5228
+0.02%
+1.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9455
4.9450
-0.01%
+0.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5260
7.5255
-0.01%
-0.11%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1427.55
1437.7000
-0.71%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53026.34
53121.90
-0.18%
+4.55%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2304.73
2316.94
-0.53%
+1.67%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13093.64
13128.23
-0.26%
+0.25%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1331.41
1326.41
+0.38%
+6.05%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2209.68
2213.26
-0.16%
+6.27%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
861.71
861.71
+0.00%
+4.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
638.02
631.58
+1.02%
+0.37%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.1170
0.0650
+470bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5220
-0.0270
+386bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.2490
-0.0410
+327bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0110
0.0310
+359bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.8440
-0.0800
+419bps
-8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9880
-0.0790
+401bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.80
5.09
5.08
4.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.77
4.02
4.00
2.81
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.