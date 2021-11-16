CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens after 30-basis point rate hike disappoints some market players
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell on Tuesday after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points - in line with forecasts but disappointing for some investors who expected a faster pace of tightening after a jump in inflation.
The forint EURHUF= weakened about 0.7% after the rate decision. It was down 0.23% on the day and trading at 366.60 per euro by 1334 GMT, less than a percent off its April 2020 all-time low.
Despite the forint's plunge, hawkish messages from the central bank in its statement and at its press conference could help the currency, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"The forint will continue weakening towards its all-time low if the market does not hear strong messages," one trader said.
The bank was to publish its statement and hold a press conference at 1400 GMT.
Uncertainty over by how much the bank would be willing to raise rates had worried markets over the past weeks, putting pressure on the forint.
The NBH slowed the pace of rate rises to 15 bps in September from 30 bps previously, and followed that with another 15 bps hike in October.
The forinthas eased more than 3% versus the euro since the bank's September decision to slow downrate hikes.
Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved by the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said.
The forint has also been pressured by larger-than-expected rate hikes from the Polish and the Czech central banks earlier this month to counter rising inflation.
However, analysts said that faltering growth and rising COVID-19 cases could make central banks in the region more cautious in coming months as data showed that CEE economies grew below expectations in the third quarter.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were stable.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.15% to 4.6510 per euro. Rate setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said two more rate hikes of 50 basis points each in December and January were needed.
Most stocks in the region gained, with Bucharest .BETI up 0.35%. Prague .PX 0.17% higher and Warsaw's equities edging up 0.07%. Budapest was 0.02% lower.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1434 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2300
25.2380
+0.03%
+3.96%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.6000
365.7400
-0.23%
-1.06%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6510
4.6440
-0.15%
-1.97%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9500
+0.01%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5100
7.5095
-0.01%
+0.50%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1382.16
1379.7900
+0.17%
+34.56%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51776.90
51789.80
-0.02%
+22.96%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2336.79
2335.04
+0.07%
+17.78%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12877.93
12832.89
+0.35%
+31.33%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1225.65
1225.46
+0.02%
+36.05%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1994.93
2000.19
-0.26%
+14.70%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
813.65
815.81
-0.26%
+8.69%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
603.68
606.08
-0.40%
+34.89%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.3000
0.0040
+402bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9900
-0.0060
+354bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7800
-0.0140
+302bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8290
-0.3160
+355bps
-32bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.1080
-0.0440
+366bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.0000
0.0310
+324bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.23
4.19
4.06
3.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.23
3.73
3.93
2.26
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.91
3.20
3.23
1.62
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Mark Heinrich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
