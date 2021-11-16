CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens after 30-basis point rate hike disappoints some market players

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell on Tuesday after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points - in line with forecasts but disappointing for some investors who expected a faster pace of tightening after a jump in inflation.

The forint EURHUF= weakened about 0.7% after the rate decision. It was down 0.23% on the day and trading at 366.60 per euro by 1334 GMT, less than a percent off its April 2020 all-time low.

Despite the forint's plunge, hawkish messages from the central bank in its statement and at its press conference could help the currency, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"The forint will continue weakening towards its all-time low if the market does not hear strong messages," one trader said.

The bank was to publish its statement and hold a press conference at 1400 GMT.

Uncertainty over by how much the bank would be willing to raise rates had worried markets over the past weeks, putting pressure on the forint.

The NBH slowed the pace of rate rises to 15 bps in September from 30 bps previously, and followed that with another 15 bps hike in October.

The forinthas eased more than 3% versus the euro since the bank's September decision to slow downrate hikes.

Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved by the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said.

The forint has also been pressured by larger-than-expected rate hikes from the Polish and the Czech central banks earlier this month to counter rising inflation.

However, analysts said that faltering growth and rising COVID-19 cases could make central banks in the region more cautious in coming months as data showed that CEE economies grew below expectations in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were stable.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.15% to 4.6510 per euro. Rate setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said two more rate hikes of 50 basis points each in December and January were needed.

Most stocks in the region gained, with Bucharest .BETI up 0.35%. Prague .PX 0.17% higher and Warsaw's equities edging up 0.07%. Budapest was 0.02% lower.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1434 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2300

25.2380

+0.03%

+3.96%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.6000

365.7400

-0.23%

-1.06%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6510

4.6440

-0.15%

-1.97%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9500

+0.01%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5100

7.5095

-0.01%

+0.50%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1382.16

1379.7900

+0.17%

+34.56%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51776.90

51789.80

-0.02%

+22.96%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2336.79

2335.04

+0.07%

+17.78%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12877.93

12832.89

+0.35%

+31.33%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1225.65

1225.46

+0.02%

+36.05%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1994.93

2000.19

-0.26%

+14.70%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

813.65

815.81

-0.26%

+8.69%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.68

606.08

-0.40%

+34.89%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.3000

0.0040

+402bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9900

-0.0060

+354bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7800

-0.0140

+302bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8290

-0.3160

+355bps

-32bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.1080

-0.0440

+366bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.0000

0.0310

+324bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.23

4.19

4.06

3.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.23

3.73

3.93

2.26

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.91

3.20

3.23

1.62

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Mark Heinrich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

