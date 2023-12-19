CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens a touch in thin trading after rate decision

By 1446 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.07% weaker on the day to the euro at 384.45, after having firmed in the morning.
Central Bank Vice-Governor Barnabas Virag said rate cuts will continue in a data-driven manner and that the base rate will enter into single-digit territory sometime in the near future.
Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK= slipped 0.2% to 24.54 per euro, having retreated steadily since late November, and traded close to its weakest levels in almost a month.
Elsewhere the Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.34 per euro, holding flat slightly off of its strongest standing since March 2020.
"For the rest of the year, the EURPLN exchange rate will remain stable around the level of 4.33 with low volatility," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a comment.
"Emotions will probably return only at the beginning of 2024, when macroeconomic data will build expectations regarding the decisions of the largest central banks."
Poland's new government adopted its draft budget for 2024 on Tuesday, with a deficit of 184 billion zlotys ($46.44 billion), higher than previously forecast as the new administration implements policies such as public sector pay rises.
"Even though next year's borrowing needs in the previous government's (budget) draft were nominally record-breaking, the cost of fulfilling the coalition's election promises will further increase them," Bank Millennium economists said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1546 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5380
24.5000
-0.15%
-1.55%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.4500
384.7000
+0.07%
+3.90%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3370
4.3300
-0.16%
+8.13%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9720
4.9695
-0.05%
-0.59%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1800
+0.03%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1380.35
1381.8400
-0.11%
+14.86%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
60686.97
60538.62
+0.25%
+38.57%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2366.63
2334.50
+1.38%
+32.07%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15510.53
15472.07
+0.25%
+32.98%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.6680
-0.1410
+214bps
-12bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7080
-0.0300
+171bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7960
-0.0170
+178bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9730
-0.0420
+245bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.8110
-0.0510
+281bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0520
-0.0830
+303bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.16
5.00
3.91
6.99
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.59
6.64
5.64
10.12
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.50
4.95
4.47
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.comboldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
