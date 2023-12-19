CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens a touch in thin trading after rate decision

By 1446 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.07% weaker on the day to the euro at 384.45, after having firmed in the morning.

Central Bank Vice-Governor Barnabas Virag said rate cuts will continue in a data-driven manner and that the base rate will enter into single-digit territory sometime in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK= slipped 0.2% to 24.54 per euro, having retreated steadily since late November, and traded close to its weakest levels in almost a month.

Elsewhere the Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.34 per euro, holding flat slightly off of its strongest standing since March 2020.

"For the rest of the year, the EURPLN exchange rate will remain stable around the level of 4.33 with low volatility," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a comment.

"Emotions will probably return only at the beginning of 2024, when macroeconomic data will build expectations regarding the decisions of the largest central banks."

Poland's new government adopted its draft budget for 2024 on Tuesday, with a deficit of 184 billion zlotys ($46.44 billion), higher than previously forecast as the new administration implements policies such as public sector pay rises.

"Even though next year's borrowing needs in the previous government's (budget) draft were nominally record-breaking, the cost of fulfilling the coalition's election promises will further increase them," Bank Millennium economists said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1546 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5380

24.5000

-0.15%

-1.55%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.4500

384.7000

+0.07%

+3.90%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3370

4.3300

-0.16%

+8.13%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9720

4.9695

-0.05%

-0.59%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1800

+0.03%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1380.35

1381.8400

-0.11%

+14.86%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60686.97

60538.62

+0.25%

+38.57%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2366.63

2334.50

+1.38%

+32.07%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15510.53

15472.07

+0.25%

+32.98%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.6680

-0.1410

+214bps

-12bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7080

-0.0300

+171bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7960

-0.0170

+178bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9730

-0.0420

+245bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.8110

-0.0510

+281bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0520

-0.0830

+303bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.16

5.00

3.91

6.99

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.59

6.64

5.64

10.12

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.50

4.95

4.47

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.comboldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.