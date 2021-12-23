CEE MARKETS-Forint weakened by concerns over freeze of retail mortgage rates
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Thursday, underperforming its regional peers, as a six-month freeze of retail mortgage rates concerned investors and a 20 basis-point hike of the one-week deposit rate disappointed some market participants.
The forint EURHUF= added to its losses from the previous session and was 0.34% weaker and trading at 369.64 to the euro.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's announcement that retail mortgage rates would be frozen for six months kept weighing on the currency, three FX traders in Budapest said.
"Trying to give money to everyone ahead of the election will hurt the economy in the long term," one trader said.
Early last month, Orban announced a three-month cap on fuel prices and has also targeted key voting groups with tax breaks and higher payouts ahead of the election.
The burst in pre-election spending led to a record budget shortfall of 1 trillion forints in November. To cut the deficit, the government has decided to postpone investments worth 755 billion forints ($2.32 billion) next year.
The forint was also pressured by the 20-basis-point hike of the one-week deposit rate, traders said, as it was smaller than last week's 30-basis-point step.
The central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK to 3.8%, extending a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb inflation.
The Czech crown extended its gains from the previous session when the central bank delivered a 100-basis-point rate hike, above expectations and said that it was ready to do more to rein in inflation.
The hike brought the main policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since February 2008.
The crown EURCZK= was up 0.11% at 25.102 per euro, trading at 22-month highs that it hit in the previous session.
"Forward guidance remained hawkish, with Governor Rusnok guiding towards a terminal rate above 4.0%. The market quickly repriced monetary policy with expectations of the repo rate reaching 4.50% in three months," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.03% to 4.6325 per euro.
Most stock markets in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.4% while Bucharest .BETI was 1.31% stronger. Budapest .BUX added 1%. Prague .PX edged down 0.03%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.1020
25.1300
+0.11%
+4.49%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.6400
368.3900
-0.34%
-1.87%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6325
4.6311
-0.03%
-1.58%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9495
+0.00%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5150
7.5185
+0.05%
+0.43%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1421.93
1422.3700
-0.03%
+38.44%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
49574.59
49083.56
+1.00%
+17.73%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2221.12
2212.32
+0.40%
+11.95%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12641.96
12478.43
+1.31%
+28.93%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1236.32
1229.89
+0.52%
+37.24%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2039.63
2041.65
-0.10%
+17.27%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.44
829.54
-0.61%
+10.13%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
633.91
631.27
+0.42%
+41.65%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5580
0.0110
+423bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2630
0.0120
+379bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9590
0.0860
+323bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.1680
-0.0460
+384bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.8650
0.0370
+439bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.5120
0.0000
+379bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.53
4.13
3.99
3.46
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.03
5.14
5.12
3.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.60
3.83
3.82
2.40
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 325.9500 forints)
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.