CEE MARKETS-Forint weakened by concerns over freeze of retail mortgage rates

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Thursday, underperforming its regional peers, as a six-month freeze of retail mortgage rates concerned investors and a 20 basis-point hike of the one-week deposit rate disappointed some market participants.

The forint EURHUF= added to its losses from the previous session and was 0.34% weaker and trading at 369.64 to the euro.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's announcement that retail mortgage rates would be frozen for six months kept weighing on the currency, three FX traders in Budapest said.

"Trying to give money to everyone ahead of the election will hurt the economy in the long term," one trader said.

Early last month, Orban announced a three-month cap on fuel prices and has also targeted key voting groups with tax breaks and higher payouts ahead of the election.

The burst in pre-election spending led to a record budget shortfall of 1 trillion forints in November. To cut the deficit, the government has decided to postpone investments worth 755 billion forints ($2.32 billion) next year.

The forint was also pressured by the 20-basis-point hike of the one-week deposit rate, traders said, as it was smaller than last week's 30-basis-point step.

The central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK to 3.8%, extending a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb inflation.

The Czech crown extended its gains from the previous session when the central bank delivered a 100-basis-point rate hike, above expectations and said that it was ready to do more to rein in inflation.

The hike brought the main policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since February 2008.

The crown EURCZK= was up 0.11% at 25.102 per euro, trading at 22-month highs that it hit in the previous session.

"Forward guidance remained hawkish, with Governor Rusnok guiding towards a terminal rate above 4.0%. The market quickly repriced monetary policy with expectations of the repo rate reaching 4.50% in three months," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.03% to 4.6325 per euro.

Most stock markets in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.4% while Bucharest .BETI was 1.31% stronger. Budapest .BUX added 1%. Prague .PX edged down 0.03%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.1020

25.1300

+0.11%

+4.49%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.6400

368.3900

-0.34%

-1.87%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6325

4.6311

-0.03%

-1.58%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9495

+0.00%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5150

7.5185

+0.05%

+0.43%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1421.93

1422.3700

-0.03%

+38.44%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49574.59

49083.56

+1.00%

+17.73%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2221.12

2212.32

+0.40%

+11.95%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12641.96

12478.43

+1.31%

+28.93%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1236.32

1229.89

+0.52%

+37.24%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2039.63

2041.65

-0.10%

+17.27%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.44

829.54

-0.61%

+10.13%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

633.91

631.27

+0.42%

+41.65%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5580

0.0110

+423bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2630

0.0120

+379bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9590

0.0860

+323bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1680

-0.0460

+384bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.8650

0.0370

+439bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.5120

0.0000

+379bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.53

4.13

3.99

3.46

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.03

5.14

5.12

3.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.60

3.83

3.82

2.40

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 325.9500 forints)

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.