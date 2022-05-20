CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms other currencies as stocks recover
BUDAPEST, May 20 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= eased slightly on Friday, underperforming central European currencies, which held steady after a volatile week, with the Hungarian currency pressured by uncertainty over the pace of central bank tightening and a Russian oil embargo.
At 0854 GMT, the forint, the region's worst-performing currency with a 4% loss for the year, was down 0.2% versus the euro, while other Central European currencies were mildly stronger after a choppy week.
The forint has been on a rollercoaster since the National Bank of Hungary flagged a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes as it tries to strike a balance between reining in inflation from more than two decade highs and stifling the economy.
Uncertainty over a proposed European Union embargo on oil imports from Russia, a measure vehemently opposed by Hungary, which gets about two-thirds of its crude oil from Russia, also hung over the Hungarian currency, a trader said.
"I think the market got a bit unsettled by the central bank flagging a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes," the trader said, adding however that moves in the forint lacked clear direction.
"The market is waiting for news about the energy sanctions, whether we can continue to buy oil and gas. That will decide whether the forint will be able to firm."
Economists at Hungarian Bankholding also said the forint's moves reflected its higher relative volatility in the region, while other currencies moved sideways as the dollar steadied.
Regional stock markets also recovered from Thursday's falls when investors were unsettled by global inflation, with Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX stocks both gaining over 1%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1054 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6690
24.7030
+0.14%
+0.82%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.1500
384.3500
-0.21%
-4.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6340
4.6550
+0.45%
-0.93%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9479
+0.01%
+0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5380
7.5385
+0.01%
-0.27%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.5000
+0.09%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1357.36
1344.2700
+0.97%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41945.16
41473.45
+1.14%
-17.30%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1803.47
1776.40
+1.52%
-20.44%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12051.78
11975.77
+0.63%
-7.73%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1147.47
1135.92
+1.02%
-8.60%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2082.26
2073.54
+0.42%
+0.14%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
822.07
818.11
+0.48%
+0.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
617.60
613.99
+0.59%
-2.84%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5650
-0.0810
+518bps
-12bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0880
-0.0760
+438bps
-11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7790
-0.1800
+379bps
-23bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1710
-0.0700
+579bps
-10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7680
-0.0090
+606bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6230
0.0540
+563bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.80
6.73
6.44
6.05
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.81
8.29
8.27
6.81
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.26
7.39
7.34
6.45
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexander Smith)
