CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms other currencies as stocks recover

BUDAPEST, May 20 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= eased slightly on Friday, underperforming central European currencies, which held steady after a volatile week, with the Hungarian currency pressured by uncertainty over the pace of central bank tightening and a Russian oil embargo.

At 0854 GMT, the forint, the region's worst-performing currency with a 4% loss for the year, was down 0.2% versus the euro, while other Central European currencies were mildly stronger after a choppy week.

The forint has been on a rollercoaster since the National Bank of Hungary flagged a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes as it tries to strike a balance between reining in inflation from more than two decade highs and stifling the economy.

Uncertainty over a proposed European Union embargo on oil imports from Russia, a measure vehemently opposed by Hungary, which gets about two-thirds of its crude oil from Russia, also hung over the Hungarian currency, a trader said.

"I think the market got a bit unsettled by the central bank flagging a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes," the trader said, adding however that moves in the forint lacked clear direction.

"The market is waiting for news about the energy sanctions, whether we can continue to buy oil and gas. That will decide whether the forint will be able to firm."

Economists at Hungarian Bankholding also said the forint's moves reflected its higher relative volatility in the region, while other currencies moved sideways as the dollar steadied.

Regional stock markets also recovered from Thursday's falls when investors were unsettled by global inflation, with Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX stocks both gaining over 1%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1054 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6690

24.7030

+0.14%

+0.82%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.1500

384.3500

-0.21%

-4.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6340

4.6550

+0.45%

-0.93%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9479

+0.01%

+0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5380

7.5385

+0.01%

-0.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.5000

+0.09%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1357.36

1344.2700

+0.97%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41945.16

41473.45

+1.14%

-17.30%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1803.47

1776.40

+1.52%

-20.44%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12051.78

11975.77

+0.63%

-7.73%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1147.47

1135.92

+1.02%

-8.60%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2082.26

2073.54

+0.42%

+0.14%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

822.07

818.11

+0.48%

+0.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

617.60

613.99

+0.59%

-2.84%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5650

-0.0810

+518bps

-12bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0880

-0.0760

+438bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7790

-0.1800

+379bps

-23bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1710

-0.0700

+579bps

-10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7680

-0.0090

+606bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6230

0.0540

+563bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.80

6.73

6.44

6.05

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.81

8.29

8.27

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.26

7.39

7.34

6.45

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

