CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms on uncertainty over pace of Hungarian tightening cycle

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint underperformed its regional peers on Tuesday, edging up but still trading at multi-month lows as it was pressured by a firming dollar and investors' uncertainty about the pace of future Hungarian rate hikes.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.04% at 365.70 per euro. The currency lost 1.6% since the 15-basis-point rate hike last Tuesday that disappointed some market participants who expected a faster pace of tightening.

Besides the strengthening of the dollar the forint was pressured by investors' uncertainty about the willingness of the central bank to hasten the pace of its rate hike cycle, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"Last week the central bank said what it had to say, about persistent inflation and the possibility of a bigger rate hike," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"However, one message came on Tuesday and the other on Thursday, which the market interpreted as lacking in self-confidence, and that shows in the forint's rate."

After Tuesday's rate hike the central bank said that Hungary is facing a prolonged fight against inflation and Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said the bank would continue hiking rates in 15-basis-point steps until December.

On Thursday, Virag was cited as saying that the central bank needs to tighten monetary conditions more than projected in September.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.2%, but was still trading at the weaker side of the important level of 4.6 per euro.

The zloty was pressured by the "deteriorating global sentiment, which is weighed on by scenario of the autumn costs of the COVID-19 pandemic," Bank PKO wrote in a note.

The currency has also been pressured recently by Warsaw's debate over rule of law issues with the European Union.

The Czech crown firmed 0.14% to 25.7020 per euro, still hovering at three-month lows as the car sector was weighing on the currency on the hit to production by the global chip shortage.

A rise in coronavirus infections in the CEE region added to concerns as vaccination rates remain below EU averages.

Most stocks in the region rose, with Prague .PX leading gains and adding 0.6%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1114 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7000

25.7350

+0.14%

+2.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.7000

365.8500

+0.04%

-0.81%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6061

4.6155

+0.20%

-1.02%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9480

4.9475

-0.01%

-1.68%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5285

+0.05%

+0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.6000

+0.07%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1347.58

1339.5600

+0.60%

+31.20%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

54968.87

54867.62

+0.18%

+30.54%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2435.34

2427.19

+0.34%

+22.75%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12780.04

12807.55

-0.21%

+30.33%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1171.47

1179.61

-0.69%

+30.04%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2046.38

2046.98

-0.03%

+17.66%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

796.57

798.56

-0.25%

+6.41%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

570.01

571.66

-0.29%

+27.37%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.7530

0.0060

+342bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.7220

0.0140

+319bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.6700

0.0150

+281bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.7990

-0.0980

+247bps

-10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.3830

0.0030

+285bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9280

0.0120

+307bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.42

3.63

3.66

2.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.83

3.16

3.46

2.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.66

2.13

2.52

0.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

