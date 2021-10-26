CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms on uncertainty over pace of Hungarian tightening cycle
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint underperformed its regional peers on Tuesday, edging up but still trading at multi-month lows as it was pressured by a firming dollar and investors' uncertainty about the pace of future Hungarian rate hikes.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.04% at 365.70 per euro. The currency lost 1.6% since the 15-basis-point rate hike last Tuesday that disappointed some market participants who expected a faster pace of tightening.
Besides the strengthening of the dollar the forint was pressured by investors' uncertainty about the willingness of the central bank to hasten the pace of its rate hike cycle, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"Last week the central bank said what it had to say, about persistent inflation and the possibility of a bigger rate hike," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"However, one message came on Tuesday and the other on Thursday, which the market interpreted as lacking in self-confidence, and that shows in the forint's rate."
After Tuesday's rate hike the central bank said that Hungary is facing a prolonged fight against inflation and Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said the bank would continue hiking rates in 15-basis-point steps until December.
On Thursday, Virag was cited as saying that the central bank needs to tighten monetary conditions more than projected in September.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.2%, but was still trading at the weaker side of the important level of 4.6 per euro.
The zloty was pressured by the "deteriorating global sentiment, which is weighed on by scenario of the autumn costs of the COVID-19 pandemic," Bank PKO wrote in a note.
The currency has also been pressured recently by Warsaw's debate over rule of law issues with the European Union.
The Czech crown firmed 0.14% to 25.7020 per euro, still hovering at three-month lows as the car sector was weighing on the currency on the hit to production by the global chip shortage.
A rise in coronavirus infections in the CEE region added to concerns as vaccination rates remain below EU averages.
Most stocks in the region rose, with Prague .PX leading gains and adding 0.6%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1114 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7000
25.7350
+0.14%
+2.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.7000
365.8500
+0.04%
-0.81%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6061
4.6155
+0.20%
-1.02%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9480
4.9475
-0.01%
-1.68%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5285
+0.05%
+0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.6000
+0.07%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1347.58
1339.5600
+0.60%
+31.20%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54968.87
54867.62
+0.18%
+30.54%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2435.34
2427.19
+0.34%
+22.75%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12780.04
12807.55
-0.21%
+30.33%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1171.47
1179.61
-0.69%
+30.04%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2046.38
2046.98
-0.03%
+17.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
796.57
798.56
-0.25%
+6.41%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
570.01
571.66
-0.29%
+27.37%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.7530
0.0060
+342bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.7220
0.0140
+319bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.6700
0.0150
+281bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.7990
-0.0980
+247bps
-10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.3830
0.0030
+285bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9280
0.0120
+307bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.42
3.63
3.66
2.13
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.83
3.16
3.46
2.02
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.66
2.13
2.52
0.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
