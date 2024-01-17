CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms central European currencies on faster rate cut bets

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased to two-week-lows versus the euro on Wednesday, underperforming central European currencies after a top central banker's comments fuelled expectations of a faster pace of rate cuts.

Expectations of interest rates between 6% and 7% by mid-204 are realistic, the Hungarian central bank's Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told Reuters after December data last week showed inflation falling to 5.5%, well below expectations.

"There are as many arguments in favour of reducing interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) or by 100 bps at the end of January rate-setting meeting," he said.

The forint fell following Virag's comments as it added to expectations for a 100 bps cut at the next meeting instead of the previous 75 bps cuts, a Budapest-based trader said.

The currency EURHUF= was down 0.26%, trading at 380.65 per euro after falling to a two-week low at 381 earlier in the session.

The National Bank of Hungary has cut borrowing costs by 725 bps since May to 10.75%. But, faced with a sagging economy and a heavy 2024 election calendar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has pressured the bank for even sharper cuts.

The NBH will hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 30.

The bank is too cautious with rate cuts given the pace of decline in price growth, Economy Minister Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.19% to 4.3975 per euro, extending its losses from the previous sessions as it was under pressure by political battles in Warsaw.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.21% to 24.782 per euro after a central banker said that interest rates can continue dropping after policymakers began easing monetary conditions last month.

"Given the lack of a political solution and heavy long positioning built over the previous two months, we are leaning more to the bearish side and a test of 4.400 EUR/PLN today would not be a surprise for us," ING wrote in a note.

Czech producer prices fell deeper than expected on the month in December, data showed on Wednesday, adding to chances of a steady stream of rate cuts.

"Today's producer prices figures are creating favourable conditions for the fall of inflation right from the start of this year," Banka Creditas chief economist Petr Dufek said.

Stocks in the region were lower, with Warsaw's index .WIG20 leading losses, shedding 1.28%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1106 CET CURRENCIES Latest trade Previous close Daily change Change in 2024 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.7820 24.7300 -0.21% -0.32% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 380.6500 379.6500 -0.26% +0.67% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3975 4.3890 -0.19% -1.21% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9740 4.9765 +0.05% +0.01% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.1800 117.2300 +0.04% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous close Daily change Change in 2024 .PX Prague .PX 1443.54 1445.8300 -0.16% +2.09% .BUX Budapest .BUX 63154.36 63292.90 -0.22% +4.18% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2180.37 2208.54 -1.28% -6.94% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 15687.90 15780.71 -0.59% +2.06% Spread vs Bund Daily change in spread Czech Republic CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 4.2900 0.0030 +166bps -4bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.7320 0.0000 +155bps -4bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.8750 0.0330 +164bps +1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.0340 -0.0310 +240bps -7bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.0500 0.0030 +287bps -3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.2280 0.0210 +300bps +0bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 5.68 4.64 3.80 6.61 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 7.35 5.82 5.04 9.65 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 5.71 5.36 4.98 5.87 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Varun H K)

