CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms central European currencies on faster rate cut bets

Credit: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH

January 17, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Written by Anita Komuves for Reuters ->

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased to two-week-lows versus the euro on Wednesday, underperforming central European currencies after a top central banker's comments fuelled expectations of a faster pace of rate cuts.

Expectations of interest rates between 6% and 7% by mid-204 are realistic, the Hungarian central bank's Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told Reuters after December data last week showed inflation falling to 5.5%, well below expectations.

"There are as many arguments in favour of reducing interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) or by 100 bps at the end of January rate-setting meeting," he said.

The forint fell following Virag's comments as it added to expectations for a 100 bps cut at the next meeting instead of the previous 75 bps cuts, a Budapest-based trader said.

The currency EURHUF= was down 0.26%, trading at 380.65 per euro after falling to a two-week low at 381 earlier in the session.

The National Bank of Hungary has cut borrowing costs by 725 bps since May to 10.75%. But, faced with a sagging economy and a heavy 2024 election calendar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has pressured the bank for even sharper cuts.

The NBH will hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 30.

The bank is too cautious with rate cuts given the pace of decline in price growth, Economy Minister Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.19% to 4.3975 per euro, extending its losses from the previous sessions as it was under pressure by political battles in Warsaw.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.21% to 24.782 per euro after a central banker said that interest rates can continue dropping after policymakers began easing monetary conditions last month.

"Given the lack of a political solution and heavy long positioning built over the previous two months, we are leaning more to the bearish side and a test of 4.400 EUR/PLN today would not be a surprise for us," ING wrote in a note.

Czech producer prices fell deeper than expected on the month in December, data showed on Wednesday, adding to chances of a steady stream of rate cuts.

"Today's producer prices figures are creating favourable conditions for the fall of inflation right from the start of this year," Banka Creditas chief economist Petr Dufek said.

Stocks in the region were lower, with Warsaw's index .WIG20 leading losses, shedding 1.28%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1106 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest trade

Previous close

Daily change

Change in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7820

24.7300

-0.21%

-0.32%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.6500

379.6500

-0.26%

+0.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3975

4.3890

-0.19%

-1.21%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9740

4.9765

+0.05%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1800

117.2300

+0.04%

+0.06%

Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET

Latest

Previous close

Daily change

Change in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1443.54

1445.8300

-0.16%

+2.09%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

63154.36

63292.90

-0.22%

+4.18%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2180.37

2208.54

-1.28%

-6.94%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15687.90

15780.71

-0.59%

+2.06%

Spread vs Bund

Daily change in spread

Czech Republic

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2900

0.0030

+166bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7320

0.0000

+155bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8750

0.0330

+164bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0340

-0.0310

+240bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0500

0.0030

+287bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2280

0.0210

+300bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.68

4.64

3.80

6.61

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.35

5.82

5.04

9.65

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.71

5.36

4.98

5.87

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Varun H K)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

