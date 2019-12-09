CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms before November inflation data

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.3% versus the euro on Monday, giving back some of its early-December gains, as central Europe's worst-performing currency continued to seesaw between record lows and slightly stronger levels.
At 0952 GMT, the forint traded at 331.72 versus the euro, underperforming its regional peers, which were weaker or unchanged.
The forint has lost over 3% against the euro this year and hit successive record lows in September and November as Hungary's ultra-loose monetary policy compounded global market volatility over the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit. It set its latest record-low at 337.21 per euro late last month.
"EURHUF touched the 330 support level on Friday, only to rebound immediately for an opening level around 331 this morning," analysts at Erste Investment said in a note.
"The 330 mark is has psychological significance anyway ... so this represents a strong technical level, which can put an end to the forint's strengthening seen since the end of November."
A currency dealer in Budapest said the forint would likely move in the 330 to 335 range in the next days, with attention shifting to Hungarian inflation data due on Tuesday and global central bank meetings later in the week.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect headline inflation rose to 3.3% in November, while core inflation stayed at 4%, the top of the Hungarian central bank's 2% to 4% target range.
The National Bank of Hungary will hold a monthly policy meeting on December 17, when it will release new forecasts from its quarterly inflation report, which forms the basis of any required policy changes.
The bank has been relaxed about the weak forint and has reiterated its accommodative stance after its November meeting, even though some analysts have said its loose policy would weigh on the forint.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.1% in early trade. Economists at Santander Bank Polska said the currency would remain driven by global data, especially the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom.
"The ECB and FOMC will decide about the interest rates. We do not expect any changes and we think that the central bank meetings will be overshadowed by the geopolitical issues," the economists said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5390
25.5160
-0.09%
+0.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
331.7200
330.7700
-0.29%
-3.21%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2830
4.2785
-0.11%
+0.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7775
4.7761
-0.03%
-2.59%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4370
7.4385
+0.02%
-0.36%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5500
+0.07%
+0.71%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1087.57
1091.1900
-0.33%
+10.24%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44164.64
44207.50
-0.10%
+12.84%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2058.94
2073.11
-0.68%
-9.56%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9981.31
9977.47
+0.04%
+35.18%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
909.47
905.61
+0.43%
+13.08%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1991.46
1991.46
+0.00%
+13.88%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
775.42
777.60
-0.28%
+1.80%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
545.34
546.61
-0.23%
-8.26%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4880
0.0020
+216bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2400
0.0160
+182bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4780
-0.0260
+178bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3780
-0.0200
+205bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7330
-0.0090
+231bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9860
-0.0200
+229bps
-1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.23
2.22
2.16
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.24
0.26
0.30
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.68
1.64
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Jason Hovet and Alan Charlish; editing by Larry King)
((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))
