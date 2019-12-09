CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms before November inflation data

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.3% versus the euro on Monday, giving back some of its early-December gains, as central Europe's worst-performing currency continued to seesaw between record lows and slightly stronger levels.

At 0952 GMT, the forint traded at 331.72 versus the euro, underperforming its regional peers, which were weaker or unchanged.

The forint has lost over 3% against the euro this year and hit successive record lows in September and November as Hungary's ultra-loose monetary policy compounded global market volatility over the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit. It set its latest record-low at 337.21 per euro late last month.

"EURHUF touched the 330 support level on Friday, only to rebound immediately for an opening level around 331 this morning," analysts at Erste Investment said in a note.

"The 330 mark is has psychological significance anyway ... so this represents a strong technical level, which can put an end to the forint's strengthening seen since the end of November."

A currency dealer in Budapest said the forint would likely move in the 330 to 335 range in the next days, with attention shifting to Hungarian inflation data due on Tuesday and global central bank meetings later in the week.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect headline inflation rose to 3.3% in November, while core inflation stayed at 4%, the top of the Hungarian central bank's 2% to 4% target range.

The National Bank of Hungary will hold a monthly policy meeting on December 17, when it will release new forecasts from its quarterly inflation report, which forms the basis of any required policy changes.

The bank has been relaxed about the weak forint and has reiterated its accommodative stance after its November meeting, even though some analysts have said its loose policy would weigh on the forint.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.1% in early trade. Economists at Santander Bank Polska said the currency would remain driven by global data, especially the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom.

"The ECB and FOMC will decide about the interest rates. We do not expect any changes and we think that the central bank meetings will be overshadowed by the geopolitical issues," the economists said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5390

25.5160

-0.09%

+0.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

331.7200

330.7700

-0.29%

-3.21%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2830

4.2785

-0.11%

+0.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7775

4.7761

-0.03%

-2.59%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4370

7.4385

+0.02%

-0.36%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5500

+0.07%

+0.71%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1087.57

1091.1900

-0.33%

+10.24%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44164.64

44207.50

-0.10%

+12.84%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2058.94

2073.11

-0.68%

-9.56%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9981.31

9977.47

+0.04%

+35.18%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

909.47

905.61

+0.43%

+13.08%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1991.46

1991.46

+0.00%

+13.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

775.42

777.60

-0.28%

+1.80%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

545.34

546.61

-0.23%

-8.26%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4880

0.0020

+216bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2400

0.0160

+182bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4780

-0.0260

+178bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3780

-0.0200

+205bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7330

-0.0090

+231bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9860

-0.0200

+229bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.23

2.22

2.16

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.24

0.26

0.30

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.68

1.64

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Jason Hovet and Alan Charlish; editing by Larry King)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.