CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms as S&P cuts Hungary's rating outlook to negative
BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= eased on Monday after S&P cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from stable, citing risks to European Union funding and energy supply.
The ratings agency said late on Friday that external risks, including potential cuts to EU funds and reduced gas flows, could weigh on Hungary's growth prospects, already pressured by surging inflation and a fiscal adjustment to rein in the budget deficit.
S&P said rising wage and price inflation, exchange rate volatility and upward pressure on borrowing costs could narrow the government's policy flexibility.
"The forint is weakening on one hand due to a retreat in the euro, as well as S&P changing the credit rating outlook to negative from stable so far, while affirming the BBB rating," analysts at Hungarian Bankholding said in a note.
At 0741 GMT, the Hungarian forint, central Europe's worst-performing unit with a 6.5% loss for the year, was down 0.3% at 394.85 versus the euro, underperforming its regional peers. Markets in Poland and Romania were closed for a holiday.
The forint has been pressured by Hungary's row with the EU over democratic standards, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding, as well as the country's high budget deficit and special taxes hitting foreign investors.
"This step is a slightly negative surprise as several weeks ago Fitch left both its rating and the outlook unchanged," economists at brokerage Erste Investment said in a note.
"However, these vulnernabilities and fiscal problems were already known, and it was likely that they would have consequences," the analysts said, but added that the market impact would probably be limited.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0941 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3940
24.3560
-0.16%
+1.96%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.8500
393.5500
-0.33%
-6.45%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5100
7.5125
+0.03%
+0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.3650
+0.06%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1255.81
1261.7300
-0.47%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43584.50
43662.95
-0.18%
-14.07%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1172.97
1173.79
-0.07%
-6.57%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2006.09
2006.09
+0.00%
-3.52%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
845.94
845.94
+0.00%
+3.07%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
618.85
619.18
-0.05%
-2.65%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9880
0.0190
+537bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.4550
0.0870
+368bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9260
-0.0480
+292bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.5460
0.1050
+593bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7130
0.0020
+494bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4100
0.0000
+440bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.31
7.22
6.80
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.47
13.61
13.62
12.01
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.30
7.18
8.30
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
