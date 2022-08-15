CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms as S&P cuts Hungary's rating outlook to negative

BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= eased on Monday after S&P cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from stable, citing risks to European Union funding and energy supply.

The ratings agency said late on Friday that external risks, including potential cuts to EU funds and reduced gas flows, could weigh on Hungary's growth prospects, already pressured by surging inflation and a fiscal adjustment to rein in the budget deficit.

S&P said rising wage and price inflation, exchange rate volatility and upward pressure on borrowing costs could narrow the government's policy flexibility.

"The forint is weakening on one hand due to a retreat in the euro, as well as S&P changing the credit rating outlook to negative from stable so far, while affirming the BBB rating," analysts at Hungarian Bankholding said in a note.

At 0741 GMT, the Hungarian forint, central Europe's worst-performing unit with a 6.5% loss for the year, was down 0.3% at 394.85 versus the euro, underperforming its regional peers. Markets in Poland and Romania were closed for a holiday.

The forint has been pressured by Hungary's row with the EU over democratic standards, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding, as well as the country's high budget deficit and special taxes hitting foreign investors.

"This step is a slightly negative surprise as several weeks ago Fitch left both its rating and the outlook unchanged," economists at brokerage Erste Investment said in a note.

"However, these vulnernabilities and fiscal problems were already known, and it was likely that they would have consequences," the analysts said, but added that the market impact would probably be limited.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0941 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3940

24.3560

-0.16%

+1.96%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.8500

393.5500

-0.33%

-6.45%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5100

7.5125

+0.03%

+0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.3650

+0.06%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1255.81

1261.7300

-0.47%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43584.50

43662.95

-0.18%

-14.07%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1172.97

1173.79

-0.07%

-6.57%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2006.09

2006.09

+0.00%

-3.52%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

845.94

845.94

+0.00%

+3.07%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

618.85

619.18

-0.05%

-2.65%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9880

0.0190

+537bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.4550

0.0870

+368bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9260

-0.0480

+292bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.5460

0.1050

+593bps

+10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7130

0.0020

+494bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4100

0.0000

+440bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.31

7.22

6.80

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.47

13.61

13.62

12.01

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.30

7.18

8.30

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

