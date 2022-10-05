CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms as optimism over deferred gas payments fades
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The forint weakened on Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier this week as optimism over Hungary's deal on deferred payments for Russian gas faded, while markets were eyeing central bank meetings in Poland and Romania due later in the day.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.51% lower and trading at 422.00 in low liquidity, underperforming regional peers and weakening back towards a record low of 426 hit on Monday.
"Investors realised that paying later for Russian gas does not solve fundamental problems, and that there is still no deal on European Union funds," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The currency weakened following a rally earlier in the week that was prompted by an agreement between Hungary and Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Monday to defer gas payments exceeding a certain threshold value.
"Markets are watching how much money the central bank's tender today will siphon off from the market... we are yet to see if it has a market effect, but the bank expects a lot from these new liquidity-tightening measures," another trader said.
Hungary's central bank will offer 1 trillion forints ($2.38 billion) worth of new short-term discount bills at a tender on Thursday, as it aims to drain forint liquidity from the market in line with an announcement it made last month.
The bank is also expected to hold a variable-rate deposit tender on Wednesday to drain liquidity.
Elsewhere, investors were eyeing central bank meetings in Poland and Romania, where policymakers were expected to further raise rates, while the Czech and Hungarian central banks have already signalled an end to their rate hikes.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.03% to 4.8140 per euro ahead of the meeting, where a Reuters poll of analysts expects an interest rate hike of 25 basis points to 7.00%.
"The spike in inflation in September, including core inflation, significantly increased the probability of a stronger monetary tightening than 25 basis points," Bank Millennium wrote.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was up 0.05% and trading at 4.9380 per euro as analysts expected the central bank to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, an easing in the pace of tightening. They see one more rate hike after that of 25 basis points in November.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5450
24.5300
-0.06%
+1.33%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
422.0000
419.8500
-0.51%
-12.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8140
4.8155
+0.03%
-4.63%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9380
4.9405
+0.05%
+0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5235
+0.05%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.3400
+0.09%
+0.29%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1189.21
1177.3500
+1.01%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39771.83
39911.20
-0.35%
-21.59%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1438.96
1449.81
-0.75%
-36.52%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11093.94
10994.22
+0.91%
-15.06%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
975.78
966.19
+0.99%
-22.28%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1915.29
1911.48
+0.20%
-7.89%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.70
827.77
+0.35%
+1.21%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
582.82
583.54
-0.12%
-8.32%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2700
0.1660
+466bps
+13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3950
0.0430
+362bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.2800
0.2140
+333bps
+15bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.3490
-0.0580
+573bps
-10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.2060
0.0290
+543bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.9330
0.0370
+498bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.29
7.10
6.67
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.32
14.02
13.83
13.47
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.66
7.76
7.65
7.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
