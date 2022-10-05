CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms as optimism over deferred gas payments fades

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The forint weakened on Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier this week as optimism over Hungary's deal on deferred payments for Russian gas faded, while markets were eyeing central bank meetings in Poland and Romania due later in the day.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.51% lower and trading at 422.00 in low liquidity, underperforming regional peers and weakening back towards a record low of 426 hit on Monday.

"Investors realised that paying later for Russian gas does not solve fundamental problems, and that there is still no deal on European Union funds," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The currency weakened following a rally earlier in the week that was prompted by an agreement between Hungary and Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Monday to defer gas payments exceeding a certain threshold value.

"Markets are watching how much money the central bank's tender today will siphon off from the market... we are yet to see if it has a market effect, but the bank expects a lot from these new liquidity-tightening measures," another trader said.

Hungary's central bank will offer 1 trillion forints ($2.38 billion) worth of new short-term discount bills at a tender on Thursday, as it aims to drain forint liquidity from the market in line with an announcement it made last month.

The bank is also expected to hold a variable-rate deposit tender on Wednesday to drain liquidity.

Elsewhere, investors were eyeing central bank meetings in Poland and Romania, where policymakers were expected to further raise rates, while the Czech and Hungarian central banks have already signalled an end to their rate hikes.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.03% to 4.8140 per euro ahead of the meeting, where a Reuters poll of analysts expects an interest rate hike of 25 basis points to 7.00%.

"The spike in inflation in September, including core inflation, significantly increased the probability of a stronger monetary tightening than 25 basis points," Bank Millennium wrote.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was up 0.05% and trading at 4.9380 per euro as analysts expected the central bank to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, an easing in the pace of tightening. They see one more rate hike after that of 25 basis points in November.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1050 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5450 24.5300 -0.06% +1.33% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 422.0000 419.8500 -0.51% -12.47% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.8140 4.8155 +0.03% -4.63% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9380 4.9405 +0.05% +0.21% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5200 7.5235 +0.05% -0.03% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2400 117.3400 +0.09% +0.29% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1189.21 1177.3500 +1.01% .BUX Budapest .BUX 39771.83 39911.20 -0.35% -21.59% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1438.96 1449.81 -0.75% -36.52% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 11093.94 10994.22 +0.91% -15.06% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 975.78 966.19 +0.99% -22.28% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1915.29 1911.48 +0.20% -7.89% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 830.70 827.77 +0.35% +1.21% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 582.82 583.54 -0.12% -8.32% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.2700 0.1660 +466bps +13bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.3950 0.0430 +362bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 5.2800 0.2140 +333bps +15bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 7.3490 -0.0580 +573bps -10bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 7.2060 0.0290 +543bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.9330 0.0370 +498bps -3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.29 7.10 6.67 7.25 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.32 14.02 13.83 13.47 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.66 7.76 7.65 7.31 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

