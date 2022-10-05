PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms as optimism over deferred gas payments fades

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The forint weakened on Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier this week as optimism over Hungary's deal on deferred payments for Russian gas faded, while markets were eyeing central bank meetings in Poland and Romania due later in the day.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.51% lower and trading at 422.00 in low liquidity, underperforming regional peers and weakening back towards a record low of 426 hit on Monday.

"Investors realised that paying later for Russian gas does not solve fundamental problems, and that there is still no deal on European Union funds," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The currency weakened following a rally earlier in the week that was prompted by an agreement between Hungary and Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Monday to defer gas payments exceeding a certain threshold value.

"Markets are watching how much money the central bank's tender today will siphon off from the market... we are yet to see if it has a market effect, but the bank expects a lot from these new liquidity-tightening measures," another trader said.

Hungary's central bank will offer 1 trillion forints ($2.38 billion) worth of new short-term discount bills at a tender on Thursday, as it aims to drain forint liquidity from the market in line with an announcement it made last month.

The bank is also expected to hold a variable-rate deposit tender on Wednesday to drain liquidity.

Elsewhere, investors were eyeing central bank meetings in Poland and Romania, where policymakers were expected to further raise rates, while the Czech and Hungarian central banks have already signalled an end to their rate hikes.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.03% to 4.8140 per euro ahead of the meeting, where a Reuters poll of analysts expects an interest rate hike of 25 basis points to 7.00%.

"The spike in inflation in September, including core inflation, significantly increased the probability of a stronger monetary tightening than 25 basis points," Bank Millennium wrote.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was up 0.05% and trading at 4.9380 per euro as analysts expected the central bank to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, an easing in the pace of tightening. They see one more rate hike after that of 25 basis points in November.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5450

24.5300

-0.06%

+1.33%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

422.0000

419.8500

-0.51%

-12.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8140

4.8155

+0.03%

-4.63%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9380

4.9405

+0.05%

+0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5235

+0.05%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.3400

+0.09%

+0.29%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1189.21

1177.3500

+1.01%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39771.83

39911.20

-0.35%

-21.59%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1438.96

1449.81

-0.75%

-36.52%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11093.94

10994.22

+0.91%

-15.06%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

975.78

966.19

+0.99%

-22.28%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1915.29

1911.48

+0.20%

-7.89%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

830.70

827.77

+0.35%

+1.21%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

582.82

583.54

-0.12%

-8.32%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2700

0.1660

+466bps

+13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3950

0.0430

+362bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.2800

0.2140

+333bps

+15bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.3490

-0.0580

+573bps

-10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.2060

0.0290

+543bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.9330

0.0370

+498bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.29

7.10

6.67

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.32

14.02

13.83

13.47

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.66

7.76

7.65

7.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

