CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms as gas supply issues fuel market jitters

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers as it shrugged off a 100-basis-point central bank rate hike in the previous session, pressured by a risk-off mood fuelled by soaring gas prices.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.87% on the day, trading at 404.00 per euro a day after the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate to 10.75% and flagged more rate hikes ahead due to rising inflation.

"We had expected a slightly smaller hike of 75bps ... the larger hike was hardly surprising given that the HUF has come under renewed pressure since yesterday on the back of latest natural gas supply-related headlines out of Russia," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

Gas prices have been soaring since Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday that it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity.

"The forint weakens today as the rate hike has mostly been priced in, and the international mood is negative because of the rise in gas prices," an FX dealer in Budapest said.

"The forint will continue to weaken even against its peers until there is an agreement about European Union funds."

A lack of agreement over EU pandemic recovery funds earmarked for Hungary has been pressuring the forint, the worst performer in central Europe so far this year as it has shed more than 8%.

Long-term government bond yields were stable on Wednesday after a jump in the previous session that followed the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said.

"I don't see a direction today yet, but it is hard to see yields going down with the forint trading above 400," he said.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.25%.

A cautious approach from investors ahead of an expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day also put pressure on CEE currencies, traders and analysts said.

Elsewhere, the zloty EURPLN= eased 0.21% to 4.7770 per euro. It added to previous losses as it was pressured by international concerns over energy issues, Bank Millennium wrote.

The Czech crown EURCZK= mostly held stable, while the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.08% to 4.9350 versus the common currency.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1026 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5780

24.5800

+0.01%

+1.20%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

404.0000

400.5000

-0.87%

-8.57%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7770

4.7670

-0.21%

-3.89%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9350

4.9311

-0.08%

+0.27%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5110

7.5135

+0.03%

+0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3100

117.3400

+0.03%

+0.23%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1257.86

1245.7100

+0.98%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40927.38

41174.99

-0.60%

-19.31%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1659.43

1654.70

+0.29%

-26.80%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12418.36

12244.40

+1.42%

-4.92%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1128.84

1128.06

+0.07%

-10.09%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1973.00

1969.55

+0.18%

-5.11%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

832.09

836.01

-0.47%

+1.38%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

604.92

605.85

-0.15%

-4.84%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3130

-0.0720

+596bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1510

-0.1070

+448bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4130

0.0010

+347bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8450

0.0650

+649bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.2010

0.1030

+553bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8340

0.0550

+490bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.60

7.53

7.19

7.32

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.30

13.24

13.16

11.57

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.40

7.48

7.28

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

