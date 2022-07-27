CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms as gas supply issues fuel market jitters
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers as it shrugged off a 100-basis-point central bank rate hike in the previous session, pressured by a risk-off mood fuelled by soaring gas prices.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.87% on the day, trading at 404.00 per euro a day after the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate to 10.75% and flagged more rate hikes ahead due to rising inflation.
"We had expected a slightly smaller hike of 75bps ... the larger hike was hardly surprising given that the HUF has come under renewed pressure since yesterday on the back of latest natural gas supply-related headlines out of Russia," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.
Gas prices have been soaring since Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday that it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity.
"The forint weakens today as the rate hike has mostly been priced in, and the international mood is negative because of the rise in gas prices," an FX dealer in Budapest said.
"The forint will continue to weaken even against its peers until there is an agreement about European Union funds."
A lack of agreement over EU pandemic recovery funds earmarked for Hungary has been pressuring the forint, the worst performer in central Europe so far this year as it has shed more than 8%.
Long-term government bond yields were stable on Wednesday after a jump in the previous session that followed the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said.
"I don't see a direction today yet, but it is hard to see yields going down with the forint trading above 400," he said.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.25%.
A cautious approach from investors ahead of an expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day also put pressure on CEE currencies, traders and analysts said.
Elsewhere, the zloty EURPLN= eased 0.21% to 4.7770 per euro. It added to previous losses as it was pressured by international concerns over energy issues, Bank Millennium wrote.
The Czech crown EURCZK= mostly held stable, while the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.08% to 4.9350 versus the common currency.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1026 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5780
24.5800
+0.01%
+1.20%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
404.0000
400.5000
-0.87%
-8.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7770
4.7670
-0.21%
-3.89%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9350
4.9311
-0.08%
+0.27%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5110
7.5135
+0.03%
+0.09%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3100
117.3400
+0.03%
+0.23%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1257.86
1245.7100
+0.98%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40927.38
41174.99
-0.60%
-19.31%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1659.43
1654.70
+0.29%
-26.80%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12418.36
12244.40
+1.42%
-4.92%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1128.84
1128.06
+0.07%
-10.09%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1973.00
1969.55
+0.18%
-5.11%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
832.09
836.01
-0.47%
+1.38%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
604.92
605.85
-0.15%
-4.84%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3130
-0.0720
+596bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1510
-0.1070
+448bps
-11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4130
0.0010
+347bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8450
0.0650
+649bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.2010
0.1030
+553bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8340
0.0550
+490bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.60
7.53
7.19
7.32
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.30
13.24
13.16
11.57
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.40
7.48
7.28
7.00
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.