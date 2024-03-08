CEE MARKETS-Forint treads water as investors cautious ahead of c.bank law debate

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hovered close to an almost one-year low on Friday, pressured by last week's rate cut and a political rift between the government and the central bank, traders and analysts said.

The forint EURHUF= was a touch stronger on the day, up 0.11% at 394.75 per euro, still near the level where it fell after the National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 100 basis points to 9% last week.

Hungary's February inflation came in at 3.7%, below expectations, data showed on Friday, which could allow the central bank to continue rate cuts this month.

The currency was also pressured by "a clear outbreak of turf war" between the government and the central bank, Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his former ally, central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, have been involved in an increasingly bitter policy spat since a 2022 election.

"The political pressure on the forint will strengthen next week when the government discusses the planned changes to the law governing the central bank," an FX trader in Budapest said.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said Orban's government could discuss legislation next week that would widen the central bank supervisory board's controls over activities outside its basic tasks, such as monetary policy.

Matolcsy has criticised the plan, which he says could harm the central bank's independence.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= traded 0.2% lower to the euro at 4.3085, backing off from a psychological level of 4.30, below which it again briefly dipped earlier this week, matching the four-year high it hit in mid-December.

The zloty remained rather unmoved after Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski on Thursday upheld a steady rates outlook amid fiscal policy uncertainty. Inflation has dipped within the central bank's target range but is expected to rebound in the second half of the year, Glapinski said.

Poland's monetary policy council kept rates on pause since its last easing in October.

"The general tone of yesterday's ECB and NBP conferences - no change in rhetoric in both cases - is not conducive to further strengthening of the zloty," Alior Bank analysts wrote in a note.

They added the investors' attention would be on data from the U.S. labour market expected later on Friday.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.24%.

Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU was up 0.67% by 0945 GMT, outperforming the wider market after reporting a profit after tax of 132.6 billion forints ($366.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1042 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3600

25.3590

-0.00%

-2.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.7500

395.2000

+0.11%

-2.93%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3085

4.3000

-0.20%

+0.84%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9700

4.9690

-0.02%

+0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2000

+0.09%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1469.09

1468.4000

+0.05%

+3.89%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

66360.62

66201.33

+0.24%

+9.47%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2323.48

2336.23

-0.55%

-0.83%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

16262.16

16228.56

+0.21%

+5.80%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6040

0.0320

+084bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5080

0.0010

+122bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7240

0.0140

+146bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0940

0.0010

+233bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1440

-0.0110

+285bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2710

-0.0190

+300bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.22

3.71

3.18

5.96

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.49

5.76

5.84

8.15

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.84

5.75

5.44

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 361.3800 forints)

(Additional reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Milla Nissi)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

