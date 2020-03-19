CEE MARKETS-Forint touches new low, crown stabilises near 2015 low

By 0903 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 1.0% at 358.06 to the euro, off a new all-time low of 359.50. The zloty EURPLN= was down at 4.573 and the crown EURCZK= nudged up 0.2% on the day to 27.700 per euro after weakening to nearly 28.0 on Wednesday.
Central Europe's open economies are set be hit by the disruptions to business and daily life being felt around the world as governments seek to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 200,000 worldwide.
In central Europe, borders were closed, restaurants and shops were mostly ordered to shut down and major factories announced production halts across the region, including all the major car producers that are the lifeblood of the regions' economies.
Analysts say low interest rates in Hungary were also leaving the forint vulnerable.
The crown, though, has been hardest hit in the outbreak market panic, falling to its lowest in five years.
Its sharp move lower is in large part due to the unwinding of huge positions that had been built up in the currency when the central bank was pursuing a policy of intervention to keep it weak between 2013 and 2017, analysts and traders said.
Elsewhere, stock markets continued their wild ride, bouncing 1-3% after sharp falls the previous day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.7000
27.7565
+0.20%
-8.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.0600
354.4200
-1.02%
-7.52%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5731
4.5378
-0.77%
-6.93%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8555
4.8558
+0.01%
-1.38%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6080
7.6023
-0.07%
-2.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
709.78
690.3700
+2.81%
-36.38%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
30053.53
29464.28
+2.00%
-34.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1439.36
1401.29
+2.72%
-33.06%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
7378.23
7292.72
+1.17%
-26.05%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
720.04
724.81
-0.66%
-22.23%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1381.32
1387.90
-0.47%
-31.53%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
650.86
652.51
-0.25%
-18.81%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
415.46
416.39
-0.22%
-26.87%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3840
-0.0130
+214bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.8310
0.2300
+238bps
+28bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7350
0.0000
+206bps
+9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4510
0.2750
+220bps
+27bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7280
-0.0090
+228bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0670
0.0850
+239bps
+18bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.82
0.43
0.38
1.83
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.59
0.60
0.60
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.84
0.78
0.76
1.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)
