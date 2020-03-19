CEE MARKETS-Forint touches new low, crown stabilises near 2015 low

Hungary's forint touched a new record low on Thursday and the Polish zloty slipped 0.8% as a sell-off amid global coronavirus worries continued to hit central Europe hard.

By 0903 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 1.0% at 358.06 to the euro, off a new all-time low of 359.50. The zloty EURPLN= was down at 4.573 and the crown EURCZK= nudged up 0.2% on the day to 27.700 per euro after weakening to nearly 28.0 on Wednesday.

Central Europe's open economies are set be hit by the disruptions to business and daily life being felt around the world as governments seek to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 200,000 worldwide.

In central Europe, borders were closed, restaurants and shops were mostly ordered to shut down and major factories announced production halts across the region, including all the major car producers that are the lifeblood of the regions' economies.

Analysts say low interest rates in Hungary were also leaving the forint vulnerable.

The crown, though, has been hardest hit in the outbreak market panic, falling to its lowest in five years.

Its sharp move lower is in large part due to the unwinding of huge positions that had been built up in the currency when the central bank was pursuing a policy of intervention to keep it weak between 2013 and 2017, analysts and traders said.

Elsewhere, stock markets continued their wild ride, bouncing 1-3% after sharp falls the previous day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.7000

27.7565

+0.20%

-8.19%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.0600

354.4200

-1.02%

-7.52%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5731

4.5378

-0.77%

-6.93%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8555

4.8558

+0.01%

-1.38%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6080

7.6023

-0.07%

-2.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

709.78

690.3700

+2.81%

-36.38%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

30053.53

29464.28

+2.00%

-34.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1439.36

1401.29

+2.72%

-33.06%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7378.23

7292.72

+1.17%

-26.05%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

720.04

724.81

-0.66%

-22.23%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1381.32

1387.90

-0.47%

-31.53%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

650.86

652.51

-0.25%

-18.81%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

415.46

416.39

-0.22%

-26.87%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3840

-0.0130

+214bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.8310

0.2300

+238bps

+28bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7350

0.0000

+206bps

+9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4510

0.2750

+220bps

+27bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7280

-0.0090

+228bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0670

0.0850

+239bps

+18bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.82

0.43

0.38

1.83

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.59

0.60

0.60

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.84

0.78

0.76

1.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)

