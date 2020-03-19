CEE MARKETS-Forint touches new low, crown stabilises near 2015 low

By 0903 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 1.0% at 358.06 to the euro, off a new all-time low of 359.50. The zloty EURPLN= was down at 4.573 and the crown EURCZK= nudged up 0.2% on the day to 27.700 per euro after weakening to nearly 28.0 on Wednesday.

Central Europe's open economies are set be hit by the disruptions to business and daily life being felt around the world as governments seek to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 200,000 worldwide.

In central Europe, borders were closed, restaurants and shops were mostly ordered to shut down and major factories announced production halts across the region, including all the major car producers that are the lifeblood of the regions' economies.

Analysts say low interest rates in Hungary were also leaving the forint vulnerable.

The crown, though, has been hardest hit in the outbreak market panic, falling to its lowest in five years.

Its sharp move lower is in large part due to the unwinding of huge positions that had been built up in the currency when the central bank was pursuing a policy of intervention to keep it weak between 2013 and 2017, analysts and traders said.

Elsewhere, stock markets continued their wild ride, bouncing 1-3% after sharp falls the previous day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 27.7000 27.7565 +0.20% -8.19% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 358.0600 354.4200 -1.02% -7.52% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5731 4.5378 -0.77% -6.93% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8555 4.8558 +0.01% -1.38% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.6080 7.6023 -0.07% -2.14% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5300 117.5800 +0.04% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 709.78 690.3700 +2.81% -36.38% .BUX Budapest .BUX 30053.53 29464.28 +2.00% -34.78% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1439.36 1401.29 +2.72% -33.06% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 7378.23 7292.72 +1.17% -26.05% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 720.04 724.81 -0.66% -22.23% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1381.32 1387.90 -0.47% -31.53% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 650.86 652.51 -0.25% -18.81% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 415.46 416.39 -0.22% -26.87% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 1.3840 -0.0130 +214bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.8310 0.2300 +238bps +28bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.7350 0.0000 +206bps +9bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 1.4510 0.2750 +220bps +27bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.7280 -0.0090 +228bps +4bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 2.0670 0.0850 +239bps +18bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.82 0.43 0.38 1.83 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.59 0.60 0.60 0.63 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.84 0.78 0.76 1.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

