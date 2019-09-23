CEE MARKETS-Forint touches all-time low as weak German data sours mood

PRAGUE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint slipped to a record low against the euro on Monday as weak German manufacturing sentiment weighed on central Europe's currencies and markets awaited monetary policy decisions in the region.

Hungary's central bank meets on Tuesday followed by a Czech rate setters' meeting on Wednesday, with both expected to keep main interest rates on hold despite the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy easing.

Central Europe's economies have so far weathered a softening economy in the euro zone - the region's main trading partner - and global trade tensions to post solid growth this year, keeping inflation pressures up.

But data from Germany showing private sector activity shrank for the first time in 6-1/2 years in September weighed on sentiment in the region as investors worried about its outlook.

"Data published this morning clearly show that the German economy will enter a recession, or has already done so," a Budapest trader said.

"Global sentiment is poor, which weighs on trade this morning. This is not a forint-specific move."

The forint EURHUF= weakened to as low as 335.40 against the euro before trimming losses to bid at 334.90 by 0858 GMT, down 0.3%.

"It remains to be seen what the Hungarian central bank will communicate (on Tuesday). If it were to loosen monetary conditions even further, we could very easily post further losses," the trader said.

Analysts expect Hungary to keep its base interest rate at 0.9%, the lowest in the region.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.3% to 4.389 to the euro, touching its lowest level so far in September and nearing a 14-month low.

The Czech crown EURCZK= lost 0.1%, hovering around 25.90 to the euro, while Romania's leu EURRON= gained nearly 0.1%.

Romania will seek to sell 600 million leu worth of 2024 treasury bonds on Monday after rejecting bids for longer-dated paper at earlier auctions this month.

The 2024 bond was bid 7 basis points up at a mid-yield of 3.90% on Monday morning.

"The (June 2024) tenor looks suitable for a broad range of investors," ING said. "The failed 15-year auction from last Thursday might have dented confidence a bit but we still expect reasonable demand for today and an average yield around 3.85%."

Elsewhere, stock markets headed south, with Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 both down around 1.2%. In Budapest, OTB Bank OTPB.BU lost 1.3% after touching a near 5-month high on Friday.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1058 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.8900 25.8650 -0.10% -0.71% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 334.9000 333.7600 -0.34% -4.13% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3895 4.3740 -0.35% -2.28% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.7516 4.7542 +0.05% -2.05% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.4040 7.4003 -0.05% +0.08% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3900 117.6200 +0.20% +0.78% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague .PX 1046.92 1060.3200 -1.26% +6.12% .BUX Budapest .BUX 40799.71 41116.92 -0.77% +4.24% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2144.22 2171.75 -1.27% -5.82% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9457.07 9441.69 +0.16% +28.08% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 854.91 856.96 -0.24% +6.30% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1903.53 1899.75 +0.20% +8.85% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 754.04 755.68 -0.22% -1.00% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 572.86 572.86 +0.00% -3.63% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 1.3490 -0.0230 +207bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.0900 -0.0840 +185bps -5bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.3650 -0.0060 +195bps +6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 1.4660 -0.0010 +218bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.8000 -0.0010 +256bps +3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 2.0320 -0.0060 +261bps +6bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 2.16 2.09 1.97 2.14 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.28 0.33 0.37 0.00 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 1.75 1.72 1.68 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai in Budapest, and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476; Reuters Messaging: jason.hovet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

