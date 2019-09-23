CEE MARKETS-Forint touches all-time low as weak German data sours mood

Contributors
Jason Hovet Reuters
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Marton Dunai Reuters
Radu Marinas Reuters
Published
The Hungarian forint slipped to a record low against the euro on Monday as weak German manufacturing sentiment weighed on central Europe's currencies and markets awaited monetary policy decisions in the region.

Hungary's central bank meets on Tuesday followed by a Czech rate setters' meeting on Wednesday, with both expected to keep main interest rates on hold despite the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy easing.

Central Europe's economies have so far weathered a softening economy in the euro zone - the region's main trading partner - and global trade tensions to post solid growth this year, keeping inflation pressures up.

But data from Germany showing private sector activity shrank for the first time in 6-1/2 years in September weighed on sentiment in the region as investors worried about its outlook.

"Data published this morning clearly show that the German economy will enter a recession, or has already done so," a Budapest trader said.

"Global sentiment is poor, which weighs on trade this morning. This is not a forint-specific move."

The forint EURHUF= weakened to as low as 335.40 against the euro before trimming losses to bid at 334.90 by 0858 GMT, down 0.3%.

"It remains to be seen what the Hungarian central bank will communicate (on Tuesday). If it were to loosen monetary conditions even further, we could very easily post further losses," the trader said.

Analysts expect Hungary to keep its base interest rate at 0.9%, the lowest in the region.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.3% to 4.389 to the euro, touching its lowest level so far in September and nearing a 14-month low.

The Czech crown EURCZK= lost 0.1%, hovering around 25.90 to the euro, while Romania's leu EURRON= gained nearly 0.1%.

Romania will seek to sell 600 million leu worth of 2024 treasury bonds on Monday after rejecting bids for longer-dated paper at earlier auctions this month.

The 2024 bond was bid 7 basis points up at a mid-yield of 3.90% on Monday morning.

"The (June 2024) tenor looks suitable for a broad range of investors," ING said. "The failed 15-year auction from last Thursday might have dented confidence a bit but we still expect reasonable demand for today and an average yield around 3.85%."

Elsewhere, stock markets headed south, with Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 both down around 1.2%. In Budapest, OTB Bank OTPB.BU lost 1.3% after touching a near 5-month high on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1058 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8900

25.8650

-0.10%

-0.71%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.9000

333.7600

-0.34%

-4.13%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3895

4.3740

-0.35%

-2.28%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7516

4.7542

+0.05%

-2.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4040

7.4003

-0.05%

+0.08%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3900

117.6200

+0.20%

+0.78%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1046.92

1060.3200

-1.26%

+6.12%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40799.71

41116.92

-0.77%

+4.24%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2144.22

2171.75

-1.27%

-5.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9457.07

9441.69

+0.16%

+28.08%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

854.91

856.96

-0.24%

+6.30%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1903.53

1899.75

+0.20%

+8.85%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

754.04

755.68

-0.22%

-1.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

572.86

572.86

+0.00%

-3.63%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3490

-0.0230

+207bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0900

-0.0840

+185bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3650

-0.0060

+195bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4660

-0.0010

+218bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8000

-0.0010

+256bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0320

-0.0060

+261bps

+6bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.16

2.09

1.97

2.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.33

0.37

0.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.75

1.72

1.68

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai in Budapest, and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476; Reuters Messaging: jason.hovet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

