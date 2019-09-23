CEE MARKETS-Forint touches all-time low as weak German data sours mood

PRAGUE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint slipped to a record low against the euro on Monday as weak German manufacturing sentiment weighed on central Europe's currencies and markets awaited monetary policy decisions in the region.
Hungary's central bank meets on Tuesday followed by a Czech rate setters' meeting on Wednesday, with both expected to keep main interest rates on hold despite the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy easing.
Central Europe's economies have so far weathered a softening economy in the euro zone - the region's main trading partner - and global trade tensions to post solid growth this year, keeping inflation pressures up.
But data from Germany showing private sector activity shrank for the first time in 6-1/2 years in September weighed on sentiment in the region as investors worried about its outlook.
"Data published this morning clearly show that the German economy will enter a recession, or has already done so," a Budapest trader said.
"Global sentiment is poor, which weighs on trade this morning. This is not a forint-specific move."
The forint EURHUF= weakened to as low as 335.40 against the euro before trimming losses to bid at 334.90 by 0858 GMT, down 0.3%.
"It remains to be seen what the Hungarian central bank will communicate (on Tuesday). If it were to loosen monetary conditions even further, we could very easily post further losses," the trader said.
Analysts expect Hungary to keep its base interest rate at 0.9%, the lowest in the region.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.3% to 4.389 to the euro, touching its lowest level so far in September and nearing a 14-month low.
The Czech crown EURCZK= lost 0.1%, hovering around 25.90 to the euro, while Romania's leu EURRON= gained nearly 0.1%.
Romania will seek to sell 600 million leu worth of 2024 treasury bonds on Monday after rejecting bids for longer-dated paper at earlier auctions this month.
The 2024 bond was bid 7 basis points up at a mid-yield of 3.90% on Monday morning.
"The (June 2024) tenor looks suitable for a broad range of investors," ING said. "The failed 15-year auction from last Thursday might have dented confidence a bit but we still expect reasonable demand for today and an average yield around 3.85%."
Elsewhere, stock markets headed south, with Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 both down around 1.2%. In Budapest, OTB Bank OTPB.BU lost 1.3% after touching a near 5-month high on Friday.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1058 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8900
25.8650
-0.10%
-0.71%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.9000
333.7600
-0.34%
-4.13%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3895
4.3740
-0.35%
-2.28%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7516
4.7542
+0.05%
-2.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4040
7.4003
-0.05%
+0.08%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3900
117.6200
+0.20%
+0.78%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1046.92
1060.3200
-1.26%
+6.12%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40799.71
41116.92
-0.77%
+4.24%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2144.22
2171.75
-1.27%
-5.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9457.07
9441.69
+0.16%
+28.08%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
854.91
856.96
-0.24%
+6.30%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1903.53
1899.75
+0.20%
+8.85%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
754.04
755.68
-0.22%
-1.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
572.86
572.86
+0.00%
-3.63%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3490
-0.0230
+207bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0900
-0.0840
+185bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3650
-0.0060
+195bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4660
-0.0010
+218bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8000
-0.0010
+256bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0320
-0.0060
+261bps
+6bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.16
2.09
1.97
2.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.33
0.37
0.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.75
1.72
1.68
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai in Budapest, and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476; Reuters Messaging: jason.hovet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
