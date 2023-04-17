CEE MARKETS-Forint strongest in a year as rate cut chances fade

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, April 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a one-year high against the euro on Monday, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was its strongest in 10 months as sticky inflation in the region dampened expectations of rate cuts.

Polish inflation eased less than expected in March, while core inflation continued to rise, statistics office data showed, making markets push back their expectations of rate cuts. In Hungary price growth has remained above 25%, signalling elevated interest rates may stay high longer.

The Polish currency also got a boost last week when the country's current account surplus came in well above expectations, helped by strong export growth.

"We have some positive domestic arguments, I mean the latest data about current account balance... but also that the character of stubbornly high inflation erased one of the interest rate cuts priced in for this year, which is of course helping the currency," Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, said.

At 1136 GMT, the zloty was 0.24% stronger against the euro at 4.628, while the forint was 0.63% firmer at 371.25.

"The Hungarian forint is strong today due to the high interest rate Hungary offers... and inflation data published last week means the market does not expect a cut in interest rates at next week's monthly rate meeting," a currency trader in Budapest said.

The Hungarian central bank left its quick deposit rate at 18% on Monday.

In the Czech Republic, where the central bank has also sought to dampen expectations of quick interest rate cuts, the crown EURCZK= was 0.25% weaker at 23.38.

Stocks were mainly higher across the region, with the main indices in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 up 0.78% and 0.46%, respectively, while Prague's PX index .PX was little changed.

In Warsaw, footwear and apparel retailer CCCCCCP.WA rose over 3% after its chief executive said he expects double-digit sales growth this year and improving margins, as easing inflation should give consumers more purchasing power.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1336 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.3800

23.3210

-0.25%

+3.33%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.2500

373.6000

+0.63%

+7.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6280

4.6390

+0.24%

+1.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

0.0000

4.9445

#DIV/0!

#DIV/0!

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.3000

+0.05%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1418.12

1418.3700

-0.02%

+18.01%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43624.73

43285.23

+0.78%

-0.39%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1862.86

1854.27

+0.46%

+3.95%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12459.85

12459.85

+0.00%

+6.83%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1234.60

1229.53

+0.41%

+17.72%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

878.88

878.88

+0.00%

+6.58%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

615.55

615.55

+0.00%

+2.34%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7820

0.0200

+290bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2880

0.0440

+279bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8660

0.0700

+239bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1410

-0.0900

+326bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1440

-0.0070

+365bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1930

-0.0050

+372bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.23

7.03

6.43

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.60

13.96

12.62

16.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.90

6.81

6.47

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shilpi Majumdar)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.