CEE MARKETS-Forint strongest in a year as rate cut chances fade

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, April 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a one-year high against the euro on Monday, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was its strongest in 10 months as sticky inflation in the region dampened expectations of rate cuts.
Polish inflation eased less than expected in March, while core inflation continued to rise, statistics office data showed, making markets push back their expectations of rate cuts. In Hungary price growth has remained above 25%, signalling elevated interest rates may stay high longer.
The Polish currency also got a boost last week when the country's current account surplus came in well above expectations, helped by strong export growth.
"We have some positive domestic arguments, I mean the latest data about current account balance... but also that the character of stubbornly high inflation erased one of the interest rate cuts priced in for this year, which is of course helping the currency," Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, said.
At 1136 GMT, the zloty was 0.24% stronger against the euro at 4.628, while the forint was 0.63% firmer at 371.25.
"The Hungarian forint is strong today due to the high interest rate Hungary offers... and inflation data published last week means the market does not expect a cut in interest rates at next week's monthly rate meeting," a currency trader in Budapest said.
The Hungarian central bank left its quick deposit rate at 18% on Monday.
In the Czech Republic, where the central bank has also sought to dampen expectations of quick interest rate cuts, the crown EURCZK= was 0.25% weaker at 23.38.
Stocks were mainly higher across the region, with the main indices in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 up 0.78% and 0.46%, respectively, while Prague's PX index .PX was little changed.
In Warsaw, footwear and apparel retailer CCCCCCP.WA rose over 3% after its chief executive said he expects double-digit sales growth this year and improving margins, as easing inflation should give consumers more purchasing power.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1336 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.3800
23.3210
-0.25%
+3.33%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
371.2500
373.6000
+0.63%
+7.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6280
4.6390
+0.24%
+1.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
0.0000
4.9445
#DIV/0!
#DIV/0!
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.3000
+0.05%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1418.12
1418.3700
-0.02%
+18.01%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43624.73
43285.23
+0.78%
-0.39%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1862.86
1854.27
+0.46%
+3.95%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12459.85
12459.85
+0.00%
+6.83%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1234.60
1229.53
+0.41%
+17.72%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
878.88
878.88
+0.00%
+6.58%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
615.55
615.55
+0.00%
+2.34%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7820
0.0200
+290bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2880
0.0440
+279bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8660
0.0700
+239bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1410
-0.0900
+326bps
-11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1440
-0.0070
+365bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1930
-0.0050
+372bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.23
7.03
6.43
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.60
13.96
12.62
16.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.90
6.81
6.47
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shilpi Majumdar)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com))
