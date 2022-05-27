CEE MARKETS-Forint, stocks weaker after Hungary announces windfall taxes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint edged down while stocks extended losses on Friday as markets assessed the impact of new windfall taxes worth 800 billion forints ($2.19 billion) on "extra profits" earned by banks, energy companies and other firms.
The taxes aim to help reduce the budget deficit this year and next, the Hungarian government said on Thursday. Some 60% of the deficit adjustment will come from spending cuts while the new taxes will make up the rest.
The forint EURHUF= eased 0.06% and was trading at 393 per euro on Friday, halting its steep losses from the previous two sessions. Budapest's stock index .BUX eased 0.65%, adding to Thursday's losses when the government's announcement rattled investors, sending bluechip stocks sharply lower.
"The forint stabilized but it is stuck at a weak level," an FX in Budapest said. "The market was definitely not happy about this package, but it could help if the government really tries to rein in the deficit."
Long-term government bond yields were stable after a 20-basis-point rise in the previous session, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.98%.
Investors were also eyeing the rate-setting meeting of the central bank scheduled for next Tuesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expects the bank to slow the pace of its rate hikes, raising its base rate by 60 basis points to 6.0%.
Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday the central bank could slow down the pace of rate rises to about half of the 100 basis point steps delivered in the past two months.
On Friday, the bank said it will hold four FX swap tenders providing euro liquidity and two short-term discount bill auctions in June, in order to "strengthen the effectiveness of monetary transmission. "
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was unable to benefit from the widely expected approval of a judicial reform bill that clears the way for Poland to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from the European Union.
The zloty EURPLN= was 0.13% lower and trading at 4.6080 per euro.
The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were flat.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1122 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7100
24.7100
+0.00%
+0.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
393.0000
392.7500
-0.06%
-6.01%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6080
4.6020
-0.13%
-0.37%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9433
4.9432
-0.00%
+0.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5345
+0.01%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.4900
+0.03%
+0.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1313.96
1310.5800
+0.26%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38978.13
39234.20
-0.65%
-23.15%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1807.98
1827.01
-1.04%
-20.25%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12398.10
12323.91
+0.60%
-5.08%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1134.50
1131.07
+0.30%
-9.64%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2092.51
2088.01
+0.22%
+0.63%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
818.69
816.56
+0.26%
-0.25%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.82
610.42
+0.56%
-3.44%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4860
-0.0220
+513bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9270
-0.0890
+424bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6520
-0.0080
+366bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.4440
0.0380
+609bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9160
0.0200
+623bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7030
0.0380
+571bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
6.77
6.58
6.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.91
8.39
8.44
6.85
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.66
7.83
7.81
6.53
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
