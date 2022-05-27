CEE MARKETS-Forint, stocks weaker after Hungary announces windfall taxes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint edged down while stocks extended losses on Friday as markets assessed the impact of new windfall taxes worth 800 billion forints ($2.19 billion) on "extra profits" earned by banks, energy companies and other firms.

The taxes aim to help reduce the budget deficit this year and next, the Hungarian government said on Thursday. Some 60% of the deficit adjustment will come from spending cuts while the new taxes will make up the rest.

The forint EURHUF= eased 0.06% and was trading at 393 per euro on Friday, halting its steep losses from the previous two sessions. Budapest's stock index .BUX eased 0.65%, adding to Thursday's losses when the government's announcement rattled investors, sending bluechip stocks sharply lower.

"The forint stabilized but it is stuck at a weak level," an FX in Budapest said. "The market was definitely not happy about this package, but it could help if the government really tries to rein in the deficit."

Long-term government bond yields were stable after a 20-basis-point rise in the previous session, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.98%.

Investors were also eyeing the rate-setting meeting of the central bank scheduled for next Tuesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expects the bank to slow the pace of its rate hikes, raising its base rate by 60 basis points to 6.0%.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday the central bank could slow down the pace of rate rises to about half of the 100 basis point steps delivered in the past two months.

On Friday, the bank said it will hold four FX swap tenders providing euro liquidity and two short-term discount bill auctions in June, in order to "strengthen the effectiveness of monetary transmission. "

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was unable to benefit from the widely expected approval of a judicial reform bill that clears the way for Poland to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from the European Union.

The zloty EURPLN= was 0.13% lower and trading at 4.6080 per euro.

The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1122 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7100

24.7100

+0.00%

+0.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

393.0000

392.7500

-0.06%

-6.01%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6080

4.6020

-0.13%

-0.37%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9433

4.9432

-0.00%

+0.10%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5345

+0.01%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.4900

+0.03%

+0.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1313.96

1310.5800

+0.26%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38978.13

39234.20

-0.65%

-23.15%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1807.98

1827.01

-1.04%

-20.25%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12398.10

12323.91

+0.60%

-5.08%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1134.50

1131.07

+0.30%

-9.64%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2092.51

2088.01

+0.22%

+0.63%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

818.69

816.56

+0.26%

-0.25%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.82

610.42

+0.56%

-3.44%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4860

-0.0220

+513bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9270

-0.0890

+424bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6520

-0.0080

+366bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.4440

0.0380

+609bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9160

0.0200

+623bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7030

0.0380

+571bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

6.77

6.58

6.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.91

8.39

8.44

6.85

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.66

7.83

7.81

6.53

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

