CEE MARKETS-Forint, stocks fall as investors await details of Hungary windfall taxes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended losses and stocks plummeted on Thursday, as investors awaited details of new windfall taxes on banks and large private companies, with the government aiming to rein in a ballooning budget deficit.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Wednesday that banks and companies that make "extra profits" will have to contribute to the costs of strengthening the army and financing caps on households' energy bills.
The forint EURHUF= was 1.71% lower at 394.90 per euro, while Budapest's stock index .BUX lost 4.76%.
Blue-chip stocks slumped, with oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU and OTP OTPB.BU plunging more than 10% in early trading. By 0831 GMT, shares recouped some losses, but were still down sharply.
"The key question is how much money the government wants. If they want to finance the energy bill price caps entirely from these taxes, that's a huge amount and markets will be further pressured," a Budapest-based forex trader said.
"If the amount is lower than that and the government is also willing to tighten the belt, that could help balance the budget and investors could accept it."
Details of the windfall taxes, to be applied in 2022 and 2023, were set to be announced at a press conference at 1230 GMT.
Long-term government bond yields rose about 20 basis points in low liquidity, two fixed-income traders said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 7.05%.
"We are taking a breather after the initial rise in the morning, but investors are watching the forint and if it rises above 400 per euro, yields could climb higher," a trader said.
"If the central bank hiked the one-week deposit rate this morning, that could have calmed nerves a bit."
The bank left the rate unchanged at 6.45% on Thursday. It uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term liquidity problems.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.14% to 4.6025 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% higher and trading at 24.660 per euro.
The Czech central bank needs to keep interest rates above standard levels, support the government in cutting budget deficits and urge wage restraint, incoming Governor Ales Michl said in an Ekonom magazine interview.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1031 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6600
24.6900
+0.12%
+0.86%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.9000
388.1500
-1.71%
-6.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6025
4.6090
+0.14%
-0.25%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9432
4.9410
-0.04%
+0.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5335
-0.01%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5000
+0.03%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1314.98
1312.4400
+0.19%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39542.13
41517.26
-4.76%
-22.04%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1811.99
1796.58
+0.86%
-20.07%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12278.31
12206.59
+0.59%
-5.99%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1139.79
1142.16
-0.21%
-9.21%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2086.97
2091.03
-0.19%
+0.37%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
817.11
819.40
-0.28%
-0.45%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
609.78
608.21
+0.26%
-4.07%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4700
-0.0290
+518bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9100
-0.0420
+431bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5630
-0.0860
+367bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.3170
-0.0040
+603bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8250
0.0420
+623bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.5920
0.0430
+569bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.82
6.72
6.47
6.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.88
8.25
8.11
6.81
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.54
7.73
7.70
6.51
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
