CEE MARKETS-Forint, stocks fall as investors await details of Hungary windfall taxes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended losses and stocks plummeted on Thursday, as investors awaited details of new windfall taxes on banks and large private companies, with the government aiming to rein in a ballooning budget deficit.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Wednesday that banks and companies that make "extra profits" will have to contribute to the costs of strengthening the army and financing caps on households' energy bills.

The forint EURHUF= was 1.71% lower at 394.90 per euro, while Budapest's stock index .BUX lost 4.76%.

Blue-chip stocks slumped, with oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU and OTP OTPB.BU plunging more than 10% in early trading. By 0831 GMT, shares recouped some losses, but were still down sharply.

"The key question is how much money the government wants. If they want to finance the energy bill price caps entirely from these taxes, that's a huge amount and markets will be further pressured," a Budapest-based forex trader said.

"If the amount is lower than that and the government is also willing to tighten the belt, that could help balance the budget and investors could accept it."

Details of the windfall taxes, to be applied in 2022 and 2023, were set to be announced at a press conference at 1230 GMT.

Long-term government bond yields rose about 20 basis points in low liquidity, two fixed-income traders said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 7.05%.

"We are taking a breather after the initial rise in the morning, but investors are watching the forint and if it rises above 400 per euro, yields could climb higher," a trader said.

"If the central bank hiked the one-week deposit rate this morning, that could have calmed nerves a bit."

The bank left the rate unchanged at 6.45% on Thursday. It uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term liquidity problems.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.14% to 4.6025 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% higher and trading at 24.660 per euro.

The Czech central bank needs to keep interest rates above standard levels, support the government in cutting budget deficits and urge wage restraint, incoming Governor Ales Michl said in an Ekonom magazine interview.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1031 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6600

24.6900

+0.12%

+0.86%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.9000

388.1500

-1.71%

-6.46%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6025

4.6090

+0.14%

-0.25%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9432

4.9410

-0.04%

+0.10%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5335

-0.01%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5000

+0.03%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1314.98

1312.4400

+0.19%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39542.13

41517.26

-4.76%

-22.04%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1811.99

1796.58

+0.86%

-20.07%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12278.31

12206.59

+0.59%

-5.99%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1139.79

1142.16

-0.21%

-9.21%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2086.97

2091.03

-0.19%

+0.37%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

817.11

819.40

-0.28%

-0.45%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

609.78

608.21

+0.26%

-4.07%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4700

-0.0290

+518bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9100

-0.0420

+431bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5630

-0.0860

+367bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.3170

-0.0040

+603bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8250

0.0420

+623bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5920

0.0430

+569bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.82

6.72

6.47

6.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.88

8.25

8.11

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.54

7.73

7.70

6.51

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

