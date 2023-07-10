CEE MARKETS-Forint steady off last week's low, crown shakes off weak retail data

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, July 10 (Reuters) - The forint steadied off a 3-1/2-month low against the euro on Monday as Hungary avoided a costly ratings downgrade and investors held tight before fresh budget data later on Monday, while the Czech crown also rebounded from last week's low.
Last week, Central Europe's currencies had one of their toughest weeks since March, which some analysts said cleared out space for a recovery while others expect weakness ahead, especially with interest rate cut debates coming more into focus in the region.
The forint was the hardest hit last week, losing over 3%, with budget risks coming into sharper focus. Despite worries, S&P late on Friday affirmed Hungary's 'BBB-' rating with a stable outlook, giving some comfort to investors.
On Monday, the forint EURHUF= hovered around 384.75 to the euro after falling beyond 389 last week.
Analysts have warned Hungary's budget deficit targets - with a plan to get the shortfall under the European Union-mandated 3% of gross domestic product ceiling - are becoming unrealistic without spending cuts.
Markets were expecting end-June budget data later on Monday, which the government will also assess.
"Based on previous months, I don't expect it to be too flowery, given the low inflow of consumption-based taxes... due to high inflation," said David Nemeth, analyst at K&H Bank.
Hungary, like central Europe, is struggling with economic stagnation amid slowing consumption as high inflation hammers people's purchasing power.
In the Czech Republic, May retail sales data released on Monday showed a year-on-year decline for a 13th consecutive month.
The crown EURCZK=, however, inched up 0.1%, to 23.838 to the euro. The Czech currency had also touched a 3-1/2 month low on Friday.
ING said the sell-off could kick-start further gains for currencies, which have mostly risen in 2023.
"Last week's sell-off has eased the steam from overcrowded market positioning in CEE FX, which should facilitate a recovery," ING said.
"We believe that the massive carry will attract buyers again, which should benefit the Hungarian forint the most."
While Hungary has already taken some gradual easing steps, its interest rates are still the highest in the European Union.
Czech central bankers have pushed back against rate cut expectations being priced in, but in Poland, the central bank on Friday flagged chances of a rate cut coming already in September.
The zloty EURPLN= drifted at 4.461 to the euro on Monday, near a more than 2-1/2 year high hit this month.
Elsewhere, stock markets in central Europe were mostly down, tracking European peers as weak inflation data from China stoked concerns about sluggish demand, worrying global investors.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.8380
23.8700
+0.13%
+1.34%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.7500
384.8000
+0.01%
+3.82%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4610
4.4590
-0.04%
+5.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9529
4.9511
-0.04%
-0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2250
+0.02%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1277.12
1283.7000
-0.51%
+6.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
49831.71
49891.95
-0.12%
+13.79%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2026.09
2035.57
-0.47%
+13.06%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12660.54
12639.57
+0.17%
+8.55%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8380
-0.1560
+254bps
-15bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8480
-0.0310
+209bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3550
-0.0550
+172bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.6880
-0.0980
+239bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.6250
-0.0580
+287bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7400
-0.0630
+310bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.99
6.37
5.52
7.13
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.85
11.68
10.32
15.15
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.39
5.84
5.36
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
