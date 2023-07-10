CEE MARKETS-Forint steady off last week's low, crown shakes off weak retail data

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, July 10 (Reuters) - The forint steadied off a 3-1/2-month low against the euro on Monday as Hungary avoided a costly ratings downgrade and investors held tight before fresh budget data later on Monday, while the Czech crown also rebounded from last week's low.

Last week, Central Europe's currencies had one of their toughest weeks since March, which some analysts said cleared out space for a recovery while others expect weakness ahead, especially with interest rate cut debates coming more into focus in the region.

The forint was the hardest hit last week, losing over 3%, with budget risks coming into sharper focus. Despite worries, S&P late on Friday affirmed Hungary's 'BBB-' rating with a stable outlook, giving some comfort to investors.

On Monday, the forint EURHUF= hovered around 384.75 to the euro after falling beyond 389 last week.

Analysts have warned Hungary's budget deficit targets - with a plan to get the shortfall under the European Union-mandated 3% of gross domestic product ceiling - are becoming unrealistic without spending cuts.

Markets were expecting end-June budget data later on Monday, which the government will also assess.

"Based on previous months, I don't expect it to be too flowery, given the low inflow of consumption-based taxes... due to high inflation," said David Nemeth, analyst at K&H Bank.

Hungary, like central Europe, is struggling with economic stagnation amid slowing consumption as high inflation hammers people's purchasing power.

In the Czech Republic, May retail sales data released on Monday showed a year-on-year decline for a 13th consecutive month.

The crown EURCZK=, however, inched up 0.1%, to 23.838 to the euro. The Czech currency had also touched a 3-1/2 month low on Friday.

ING said the sell-off could kick-start further gains for currencies, which have mostly risen in 2023.

"Last week's sell-off has eased the steam from overcrowded market positioning in CEE FX, which should facilitate a recovery," ING said.

"We believe that the massive carry will attract buyers again, which should benefit the Hungarian forint the most."

While Hungary has already taken some gradual easing steps, its interest rates are still the highest in the European Union.

Czech central bankers have pushed back against rate cut expectations being priced in, but in Poland, the central bank on Friday flagged chances of a rate cut coming already in September.

The zloty EURPLN= drifted at 4.461 to the euro on Monday, near a more than 2-1/2 year high hit this month.

Elsewhere, stock markets in central Europe were mostly down, tracking European peers as weak inflation data from China stoked concerns about sluggish demand, worrying global investors.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.8380

23.8700

+0.13%

+1.34%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.7500

384.8000

+0.01%

+3.82%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4610

4.4590

-0.04%

+5.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9529

4.9511

-0.04%

-0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2250

+0.02%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1277.12

1283.7000

-0.51%

+6.27%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49831.71

49891.95

-0.12%

+13.79%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2026.09

2035.57

-0.47%

+13.06%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12660.54

12639.57

+0.17%

+8.55%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8380

-0.1560

+254bps

-15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8480

-0.0310

+209bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3550

-0.0550

+172bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.6880

-0.0980

+239bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.6250

-0.0580

+287bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7400

-0.0630

+310bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.99

6.37

5.52

7.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.85

11.68

10.32

15.15

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.39

5.84

5.36

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

