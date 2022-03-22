CEE MARKETS-Forint steady, Hungarian bond yields rise ahead of expected rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint edged up on Tuesday while government bond yields rose ahead of a rate meeting of the National Bank of Hungary later in the day where analysts expect another rate hike as the bank fights soaring inflation.

The forint EURHUF= rose 0.02% to 373.50 per euro as a Reuters poll of analysts anticipated a 75-basis-point rate hike to 4.15%, with forecasts ranging from a 50 bps hike to a 125 bps hike.

The bank will publish its decision at 1300 GMT followed by a statement at 1400 GMT.

"The central bank needs to find a balance today. It needs to take a big enough step but has to avoid looking like it is panicking, and the forint's current rate does not justify a hefty hike," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint fell to a record low of 400 per euro on March 7 as investors fled to safer assets after Russia invaded Ukraine, but the currency rebounded last week and stabilized between 370 and 375 on news of peace talks.

Commerzbank said it expected a 100-basis-point raise as they predicted a further rise in inflation due to energy price increases, the weak forint and supply chain shortages.

"The real economic risks resulting from the Ukraine conflict remain high though so that HUF might come under renewed downside pressure, which would increase inflation pressure," it wrote.

In February Hungary reported a rise in headline inflation to an annual 8.3%, its highest since August 2007.

Hungarian government bond yields on the long end of the curve rose about 15 basis points on Tuesday in low liquidity, following a jump of more than 20 basis points in the previous session as investors were positioning themselves ahead of the rate hike, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.15%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% up and trading at 24.690 per euro.

Czech central bank board member Tomas Holub said on Monday that the bank is likely to raise interest rates again on March 31.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.05% to 4.6970 versus the common currency while the Romanian leu was flat.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague .PX adding 1.75% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.76% higher.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

