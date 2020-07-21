CEE MARKETS-Forint steady as Hungary cbank cuts base rate, assets firm after EU deal

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint held steady on Tuesday after the country's central bank cut its its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6%, as expected, its second reduction to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 1328 GMT, the forint EURHUF= traded at 351.32 versus the euro, up 0.34% on the day and broadly unchanged from levels just before the decision, which was in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The rate cut had already been priced in by markets and was not expected to heavily move the forint's exchange rate, analysts said.

Hungary's central bank has made the necessary easing in short-term yields with its rate cut on Tuesday, deputy governor Barnabas Virag said in a reply to Reuters questions after the rate announcement.

Currencies and stocks firmed across the region on Tuesday, as European Union leaders struck a deal on the 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund early in the morning at a summit that lasted almost five days.

Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March after EU leaders agreed on the stimulus package. Encouraging results from several COVID-19 vaccine trials also supported the broader market sentiment.

CEE stocks tracked eurozone assets, with Budapest's blue chip index .BUX leading gains, up 1.2% in afternoon trade. Prague's assets .PX strengthened 0.3% while Warsaw .WIG20 was up 1.06%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI firmed 1.1%.

Currencies also firmed in the region. The Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened 0.5% to 4.433 versus the common currency.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.9% on the day, trading at 26.380 versus the euro at 1328 GMT. Earlier in the day it touched 26.370, its strongest level in four months.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1528 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3800

26.6200

+0.91%

-3.59%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.3200

352.5000

+0.34%

-5.74%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4336

4.4555

+0.49%

-4.00%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8392

4.8415

+0.05%

-1.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5335

+0.07%

-1.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.6200

+0.04%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

956.03

952.8500

+0.33%

-14.31%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35604.67

35181.69

+1.20%

-22.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1860.12

1840.60

+1.06%

-13.49%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8582.90

8489.21

+1.10%

-13.98%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

858.76

868.57

-1.13%

-7.25%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1602.60

1592.21

+0.65%

-20.56%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

664.03

658.88

+0.78%

-17.17%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

441.46

442.02

-0.13%

-22.30%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1100

0.0640

+078bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4230

-0.0560

+109bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9040

0.0540

+137bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1300

0.0040

+080bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7590

-0.0250

+142bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3240

-0.0160

+179bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.31

0.31

0.33

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.61

0.58

0.56

0.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.21

0.22

0.25

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

