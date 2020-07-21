CEE MARKETS-Forint steady as Hungary cbank cuts base rate, assets firm after EU deal
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint held steady on Tuesday after the country's central bank cut its its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6%, as expected, its second reduction to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
At 1328 GMT, the forint EURHUF= traded at 351.32 versus the euro, up 0.34% on the day and broadly unchanged from levels just before the decision, which was in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.
The rate cut had already been priced in by markets and was not expected to heavily move the forint's exchange rate, analysts said.
Hungary's central bank has made the necessary easing in short-term yields with its rate cut on Tuesday, deputy governor Barnabas Virag said in a reply to Reuters questions after the rate announcement.
Currencies and stocks firmed across the region on Tuesday, as European Union leaders struck a deal on the 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund early in the morning at a summit that lasted almost five days.
Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March after EU leaders agreed on the stimulus package. Encouraging results from several COVID-19 vaccine trials also supported the broader market sentiment.
CEE stocks tracked eurozone assets, with Budapest's blue chip index .BUX leading gains, up 1.2% in afternoon trade. Prague's assets .PX strengthened 0.3% while Warsaw .WIG20 was up 1.06%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI firmed 1.1%.
Currencies also firmed in the region. The Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened 0.5% to 4.433 versus the common currency.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.9% on the day, trading at 26.380 versus the euro at 1328 GMT. Earlier in the day it touched 26.370, its strongest level in four months.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1528 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3800
26.6200
+0.91%
-3.59%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.3200
352.5000
+0.34%
-5.74%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4336
4.4555
+0.49%
-4.00%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8392
4.8415
+0.05%
-1.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5335
+0.07%
-1.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.6200
+0.04%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
956.03
952.8500
+0.33%
-14.31%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35604.67
35181.69
+1.20%
-22.74%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1860.12
1840.60
+1.06%
-13.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8582.90
8489.21
+1.10%
-13.98%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
858.76
868.57
-1.13%
-7.25%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1602.60
1592.21
+0.65%
-20.56%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
664.03
658.88
+0.78%
-17.17%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
441.46
442.02
-0.13%
-22.30%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1100
0.0640
+078bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4230
-0.0560
+109bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9040
0.0540
+137bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1300
0.0040
+080bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7590
-0.0250
+142bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3240
-0.0160
+179bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.31
0.33
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.61
0.58
0.56
0.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.21
0.22
0.25
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.