CEE MARKETS-Forint steady after rate cut, zloty touches nearly 2-year peak

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - The forint stabilised off its May highs on Wednesday as markets digested the start of interest rate cuts in Hungary, while Poland's zloty touched a nearly two-year peak as other currencies in central Europe strengthened after the U.S. dollar cooled.
Hungary's central bank began Europe's first easing cycle on Tuesday by cutting its key one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 17% and signalling further possible "gradual" cuts as inflation slows.
Its base interest rate remained at 13%, the highest in the European Union.
Markets are counting on continued cuts to the one-day deposit rate but analysts say that while a steady pace of 100-basis point decreases can happen, forint weakness ahead might cause the bank to pause at some point.
Goldman Sachs said the market is pricing in steady cuts over the next four to five months.
"We think the pace of easing that is priced in over the remainder of this year is too aggressive, and we are biased towards paying front-end rates in Hungary," the bank said.
The forint EURHUF= inched up 0.1% to 374.55 to the euro by 0919 GMT, sitting nearly 2% off a more than one-year high of 368 hit last week.
The forint had weakened to its recent range from last week, when a strengthening U.S. dollar hit central European currencies.
Global markets are eyeing whether U.S. politicians can agree on raising the country's debt ceiling and avoiding the risk of an unprecedented default. The dollar has stayed strong as the impasse could spell worse trouble for the global economy, driving investors to the safe-haven.
With the dollar steady on Wednesday, the Polish zloty EURPLN= held at 4.486 to the euro by mid-morning, off a session high of 4.4765 - its strongest since June 2021 - and the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.1% to 23.67
Bank Millennium said the scope for more gains in the zloty was limited, saying part of its move has been technical.
The crown, too, has hit a wall recently after hitting 15-year highs in April. It was unchanged following weakening consumer confidence data reported on Wednesday.
"The last few days have seen payment flows in the rates market, following core rates and hawkish (central bank) views," ING said. "Thus, a higher interest rate differential again indicates a return of the crown to below 23.60."
The Czech National Bank nearly voted to lift interest rates at its last May meeting.
On Wednesday, rate setter Jan Kubicek was quoted as saying in an interview with E15 daily that it made sense to keep rates at current levels for longer.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1119 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6700
23.6950
+0.11%
+2.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
374.5500
375.0500
+0.13%
+6.65%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4860
4.4875
+0.03%
+4.54%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9625
4.9725
+0.20%
-0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1316.98
1320.0000
-0.23%
+9.59%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46600.05
46490.46
+0.24%
+6.41%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1980.16
2004.06
-1.19%
+10.50%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12271.86
12312.87
-0.33%
+5.22%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6990
-0.0010
+283bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1220
-0.0540
+267bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6720
-0.0030
+222bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9940
-0.1240
+313bps
-14bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0150
-0.0240
+357bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0880
-0.0140
+363bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.26
6.96
6.30
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.97
12.17
11.07
15.71
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.88
6.63
6.27
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, and Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Eileen Soreng)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.