CEE MARKETS-Forint steady after rate cut, zloty touches nearly 2-year peak

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - The forint stabilised off its May highs on Wednesday as markets digested the start of interest rate cuts in Hungary, while Poland's zloty touched a nearly two-year peak as other currencies in central Europe strengthened after the U.S. dollar cooled.

Hungary's central bank began Europe's first easing cycle on Tuesday by cutting its key one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 17% and signalling further possible "gradual" cuts as inflation slows.

Its base interest rate remained at 13%, the highest in the European Union.

Markets are counting on continued cuts to the one-day deposit rate but analysts say that while a steady pace of 100-basis point decreases can happen, forint weakness ahead might cause the bank to pause at some point.

Goldman Sachs said the market is pricing in steady cuts over the next four to five months.

"We think the pace of easing that is priced in over the remainder of this year is too aggressive, and we are biased towards paying front-end rates in Hungary," the bank said.

The forint EURHUF= inched up 0.1% to 374.55 to the euro by 0919 GMT, sitting nearly 2% off a more than one-year high of 368 hit last week.

The forint had weakened to its recent range from last week, when a strengthening U.S. dollar hit central European currencies.

Global markets are eyeing whether U.S. politicians can agree on raising the country's debt ceiling and avoiding the risk of an unprecedented default. The dollar has stayed strong as the impasse could spell worse trouble for the global economy, driving investors to the safe-haven.

With the dollar steady on Wednesday, the Polish zloty EURPLN= held at 4.486 to the euro by mid-morning, off a session high of 4.4765 - its strongest since June 2021 - and the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.1% to 23.67

Bank Millennium said the scope for more gains in the zloty was limited, saying part of its move has been technical.

The crown, too, has hit a wall recently after hitting 15-year highs in April. It was unchanged following weakening consumer confidence data reported on Wednesday.

"The last few days have seen payment flows in the rates market, following core rates and hawkish (central bank) views," ING said. "Thus, a higher interest rate differential again indicates a return of the crown to below 23.60."

The Czech National Bank nearly voted to lift interest rates at its last May meeting.

On Wednesday, rate setter Jan Kubicek was quoted as saying in an interview with E15 daily that it made sense to keep rates at current levels for longer.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1119 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6700

23.6950

+0.11%

+2.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.5500

375.0500

+0.13%

+6.65%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4860

4.4875

+0.03%

+4.54%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9625

4.9725

+0.20%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1316.98

1320.0000

-0.23%

+9.59%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46600.05

46490.46

+0.24%

+6.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1980.16

2004.06

-1.19%

+10.50%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12271.86

12312.87

-0.33%

+5.22%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6990

-0.0010

+283bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1220

-0.0540

+267bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6720

-0.0030

+222bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9940

-0.1240

+313bps

-14bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0150

-0.0240

+357bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0880

-0.0140

+363bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.26

6.96

6.30

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.97

12.17

11.07

15.71

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.88

6.63

6.27

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

