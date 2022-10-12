CEE MARKETS-Forint steadies vs euro, Polish oil pipeline leak in focus
By 0935 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was down 0.3% against the euro at 4.8585. The Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were each down 0.1% on the day.
In Romania, data showed annual inflation rose more than expected to a 19-year high of 15.9% in September, the latest central European state where prices continue to rise linked to war in Ukraine and currencies being hit in falling global markets.
A deteriorating inflation outlook prompted Romania's central bank to keep up the pace of tightening earlier this month, whereas central Europe's rate setters have been seeking to slow or end year-long cycles of interest rate hikes.
"There are way too many uncertainties to call a peak in inflation right now," Romanian BCR bank said in a note.
"The latest inflation numbers put additional pressure on the central bank not to end its rate hiking cycle in sync with other CEE central banks."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which has taken the brunt of risk selling in central Europe this year, was flat after hitting consecutive record lows earlier in the week.
The National Bank of Hungary announced on its NBHK2 page that it would receive funds into its deposit tool at a tender on Wednesday as part of efforts to drain forint liquidity from the market.
The forint is down 14% overall this year, plagued by a U.S. dollar rally and "rule of law" disputes with the European Union which threaten EU funds.
"The falls have been overdone on a technical basis, and seems like the forint's slide paused around 430," said an FX trader in Budapest. "It is clear that what is needed is confirmation from the EU side that we will get the money, that could strengthen the forint by several percentage points."
Stocks were mostly firmer, with Hungary's blue chip index .BUX up 0.6% on the day, Prague's .PX up 0.4% and Warsaw’s .WIG20 0.2%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1211 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5700
24.5590
-0.04%
+1.23%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
429.6000
429.9000
+0.07%
-14.02%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8600
4.8460
-0.29%
-5.53%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9400
4.9380
-0.04%
+0.17%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5270
7.5275
+0.01%
-0.13%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.2400
+0.00%
+0.29%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1138.96
1133.9300
+0.44%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
38961.40
38718.68
+0.63%
-23.18%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1383.26
1381.84
+0.10%
-38.98%
Bucharest
.BETI
10650.49
10664.99
-0.14%
-18.46%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
977.53
979.68
-0.22%
-22.14%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1923.84
1918.84
+0.26%
-7.48%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.78
831.29
-0.06%
+1.22%
Sofia
.SOFIX
582.39
583.11
-0.12%
-8.38%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0750
-0.1400
+422bps
-16bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.7220
0.0560
+362bps
+3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.5660
0.0780
+320bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.0830
0.2370
+623bps
+22bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.2520
0.2230
+615bps
+20bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.0600
0.2200
+570bps
+17bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.40
7.35
7.16
7.27
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.28
15.23
15.01
13.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.82
7.92
7.91
7.20
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
