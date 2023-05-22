CEE MARKETS-Forint steadies after fall as markets eye Hungary monetary easing

By 1051 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.1% against the euro at 375.30 and is around 2% below a more than one-year high of 368 hit last week before the currency reversed course.

"We are in a waiting game, like in the last five minutes of a football match," one Budapest-based currency trader said, adding the bank may opt for a smaller cut or no move at all.

"The (U.S.) Fed has not ruled out another rate increase, so it may be best waiting until they are done hiking."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.4% after last week posting its first weekly loss since March.

Data on Monday showed Polish industrial output dropped for a third month in a row in April while corporate sector wages continued to rise at a double-digit rate in a tight labour market - mixed signals for central Europe's biggest economy.

Investors have been parsing clues about the pace of interest rate cuts to come this year following sharp rate-hiking cycles between 2021-22. Poland's central bank governor has said he hoped rate cuts could be discussed later this year.

In the Czech Republic, markets are pricing cuts later this year, although central bankers nearly delivered another rate hike at their last meeting.

The bank voted 4-3 to leave rates stable on May 3. Vice-Governor Jan Frait was quoted on Monday as saying in a weekly magazine interview that he had been "51-49" for stability, showing the closeness of the vote.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up a quarter of a percent at 23.685 to the euro on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1251 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6850

23.7500

+0.27%

+2.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

375.3000

375.6500

+0.09%

+6.43%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5205

4.5400

+0.43%

+3.74%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9783

4.9781

-0.00%

-0.72%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1318.73

1316.8000

+0.15%

+9.74%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46746.52

46587.39

+0.34%

+6.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1998.79

1992.31

+0.33%

+11.54%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12315.97

12290.04

+0.21%

+5.59%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6900

-0.0110

+289bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0060

-0.0270

+260bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5510

0.0230

+213bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9810

0.0170

+319bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9420

0.0000

+354bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0020

0.0210

+358bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.25

6.87

6.16

7.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.29

12.62

11.57

16.06

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.85

6.54

6.25

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Conor Humphries)

