CEE MARKETS-Forint steadies after fall as markets eye Hungary monetary easing

By 1051 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.1% against the euro at 375.30 and is around 2% below a more than one-year high of 368 hit last week before the currency reversed course.
"We are in a waiting game, like in the last five minutes of a football match," one Budapest-based currency trader said, adding the bank may opt for a smaller cut or no move at all.
"The (U.S.) Fed has not ruled out another rate increase, so it may be best waiting until they are done hiking."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.4% after last week posting its first weekly loss since March.
Data on Monday showed Polish industrial output dropped for a third month in a row in April while corporate sector wages continued to rise at a double-digit rate in a tight labour market - mixed signals for central Europe's biggest economy.
Investors have been parsing clues about the pace of interest rate cuts to come this year following sharp rate-hiking cycles between 2021-22. Poland's central bank governor has said he hoped rate cuts could be discussed later this year.
In the Czech Republic, markets are pricing cuts later this year, although central bankers nearly delivered another rate hike at their last meeting.
The bank voted 4-3 to leave rates stable on May 3. Vice-Governor Jan Frait was quoted on Monday as saying in a weekly magazine interview that he had been "51-49" for stability, showing the closeness of the vote.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up a quarter of a percent at 23.685 to the euro on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1251 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6850
23.7500
+0.27%
+2.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
375.3000
375.6500
+0.09%
+6.43%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5205
4.5400
+0.43%
+3.74%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9783
4.9781
-0.00%
-0.72%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1318.73
1316.8000
+0.15%
+9.74%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46746.52
46587.39
+0.34%
+6.74%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1998.79
1992.31
+0.33%
+11.54%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12315.97
12290.04
+0.21%
+5.59%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6900
-0.0110
+289bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0060
-0.0270
+260bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5510
0.0230
+213bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9810
0.0170
+319bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9420
0.0000
+354bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0020
0.0210
+358bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.25
6.87
6.16
7.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.29
12.62
11.57
16.06
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.85
6.54
6.25
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Forint https://tmsnrt.rs/3omJ4ZS
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Conor Humphries)
