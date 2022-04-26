CEE MARKETS-Forint steadies after another hefty cenbank rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - The forint pulled back earlier losses to trade little changed on Tuesday after the Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4% as expected, continuing its tightening cycle as it fights a surge in inflation.
The forint EURHUF=, which had weakened earlier in the day, was up 0.01% at 374.60 per euro after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) delivered another rate hike, responding to mounting inflation which is at its highest level in two decades.
The forint was not significantly moved after the decision as it had been priced in, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"Now the big question is what will happen to the one-week deposit rate on Thursday," one trader said.
The bank uses the one-week deposit rate, set every Thursday at its weekly tender, to tackle short-term market volatility. The one-week deposit rate is currently above the base rate, at 6.15%.
The central bank "has not hiked this (one-week deposit) rate in some weeks, but it acts as an upper bound towards which the base rate will converge in coming months," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"How much further this rate gets hiked will offer clues about how much further the base rate itself will be hiked."
Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved after the rate hike, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.75%.
Markets were also eyeing an online briefing to be held at 1300 GMT where central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, in a rare public appearance, will discuss current issues in monetary policy.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.11% and was trading at 24.449 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.17% to 4.6502 versus the common currency.
Stocks in the region were mixed. Prague's equities .PX added 0.58% while Budapest .BUX was 0.48% higher. Bucharest .BETI slid 1.31%.
Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were up 0.23%. Warsaw's WIG Banks index .BKNI was broadly stable after falling around 6% on Monday after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced plans to help borrowers struggling with high interest rates.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1434 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4490
24.4750
+0.11%
+1.73%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
374.6000
374.6400
+0.01%
-1.39%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6502
4.6580
+0.17%
-1.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9454
-0.01%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5615
-0.02%
-0.60%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6900
+0.12%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1370.12
1362.2000
+0.58%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42482.40
42280.37
+0.48%
-16.24%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1923.98
1919.55
+0.23%
-15.13%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12833.83
13004.37
-1.31%
-1.74%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1171.83
1167.35
+0.38%
-6.66%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2127.78
2119.80
+0.38%
+2.33%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
821.37
823.12
-0.21%
+0.07%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
630.07
635.25
-0.82%
-0.88%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2010
-0.1250
+507bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7230
0.0000
+415bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3380
-0.0280
+352bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.4610
-0.1010
+633bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.5560
-0.1230
+599bps
-11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1070
-0.1140
+529bps
-9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.13
6.11
6.04
5.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.88
8.21
8.29
6.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.12
7.12
7.10
5.79
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by William Maclean and Jan Harvey)
