CEE MARKETS-Forint steadies after another hefty cenbank rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - The forint pulled back earlier losses to trade little changed on Tuesday after the Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4% as expected, continuing its tightening cycle as it fights a surge in inflation.

The forint EURHUF=, which had weakened earlier in the day, was up 0.01% at 374.60 per euro after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) delivered another rate hike, responding to mounting inflation which is at its highest level in two decades.

The forint was not significantly moved after the decision as it had been priced in, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"Now the big question is what will happen to the one-week deposit rate on Thursday," one trader said.

The bank uses the one-week deposit rate, set every Thursday at its weekly tender, to tackle short-term market volatility. The one-week deposit rate is currently above the base rate, at 6.15%.

The central bank "has not hiked this (one-week deposit) rate in some weeks, but it acts as an upper bound towards which the base rate will converge in coming months," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"How much further this rate gets hiked will offer clues about how much further the base rate itself will be hiked."

Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved after the rate hike, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.75%.

Markets were also eyeing an online briefing to be held at 1300 GMT where central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, in a rare public appearance, will discuss current issues in monetary policy.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.11% and was trading at 24.449 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.17% to 4.6502 versus the common currency.

Stocks in the region were mixed. Prague's equities .PX added 0.58% while Budapest .BUX was 0.48% higher. Bucharest .BETI slid 1.31%.

Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were up 0.23%. Warsaw's WIG Banks index .BKNI was broadly stable after falling around 6% on Monday after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced plans to help borrowers struggling with high interest rates.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1434 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4490

24.4750

+0.11%

+1.73%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.6000

374.6400

+0.01%

-1.39%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6502

4.6580

+0.17%

-1.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9454

-0.01%

+0.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5615

-0.02%

-0.60%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6900

+0.12%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1370.12

1362.2000

+0.58%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42482.40

42280.37

+0.48%

-16.24%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1923.98

1919.55

+0.23%

-15.13%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12833.83

13004.37

-1.31%

-1.74%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1171.83

1167.35

+0.38%

-6.66%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2127.78

2119.80

+0.38%

+2.33%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

821.37

823.12

-0.21%

+0.07%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

630.07

635.25

-0.82%

-0.88%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2010

-0.1250

+507bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7230

0.0000

+415bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3380

-0.0280

+352bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.4610

-0.1010

+633bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.5560

-0.1230

+599bps

-11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1070

-0.1140

+529bps

-9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.13

6.11

6.04

5.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.88

8.21

8.29

6.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.12

7.12

7.10

5.79

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by William Maclean and Jan Harvey)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

