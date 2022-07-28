CEE MARKETS-Forint stays on the back foot despite rate hikes
PRAGUE, July 28 (Reuters) - The forint found little relief on Thursday after the Hungarian central bank sharply raised its one-week deposit rate, as expected after a massive base rate hike this week, while other currencies flat-lined amid ongoing market jitters.
Central European currencies have been under pressure in the latest market souring, with energy prices and war in Ukraine weighing on outlooks.
Weakening currencies are complicating central bankers' work to tame surging inflation, especially in Hungary, where the central bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75% on Tuesday, taking borrowing costs into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008.
But the forint has not been able to benefit, pressured by soaring gas prices and a risk-off international mood, traders and analysts say.
"Market participants were concerned about gas prices rising again, the worsening external balance, regional news of war and the Fed's rate hikes," said Andras Horvath, senior analyst at Takarekbank.
The U.S. Federal Reserve lifted rates 75 basis points on Wednesday, as expected, but did alter its statement to cite some softening in recent data, leaving investors to expect a possible slowdown in the pace of hikes ahead.
That helped global stocks rally, boosting appetite for central European shares as well. But currencies still remained under pressure.
The forint EURHUF= fell 0.6% to 408.0 to the euro, still off a record low above 416 touched this month.
The Czech crown EURCZK= inched down 0.1%, with markets turning to the chances of whether interest rate hikes will continue as a revamped board meets on policy for the first time on Aug. 4. Its new governor, Ales Michl, has opposed hikes and is pledging rate stability.
First, though, attention was turned to preliminary gross domestic product data due out on Friday, with a Reuters poll seeing a likely quarter-on-quarter decline as recession risks build.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was a tad stronger and Romania's leu EURRON= dipped. On stock markets, Czech lender MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR shares rose 0.4% after it posted a strong second quarter.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1125 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6000
24.5790
-0.09%
+1.11%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
408.0000
404.7500
-0.80%
-9.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7885
4.7930
+0.09%
-4.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9355
4.9306
-0.10%
+0.26%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5135
-0.07%
-0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2900
117.3500
+0.05%
+0.25%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1263.98
1260.2900
+0.29%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41760.09
41653.18
+0.26%
-17.67%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1674.16
1651.89
+1.35%
-26.15%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12539.17
12384.02
+1.25%
-4.00%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1134.32
1129.25
+0.45%
-9.65%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1977.18
1976.88
+0.02%
-4.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
833.96
835.20
-0.15%
+1.61%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.94
604.98
+0.32%
-4.52%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3750
-0.0100
+598bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0960
-0.0750
+440bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3420
-0.0420
+337bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9980
0.1470
+660bps
+16bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.2470
0.0550
+555bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8850
0.1060
+492bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.63
7.55
7.18
7.32
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.38
13.43
13.13
11.96
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.49
7.59
7.37
7.00
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Alison Williams)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
