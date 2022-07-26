CEE MARKETS-Forint stable as markets expect another cenbank rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was little changed on Tuesday in low liquidity as markets eyed a central bank rate meeting later in the day where the bank was expected to raise the base rate further to tame soaring inflation.
The forint EURHUF= inched 0.04% higher and traded at 398.80 per euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH), where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a base rate hike of 100 basis points to 10.75%.
The NBH will announce its decision at 1200 GMT.
"Even if the bank delivers a 100-basis-point hike, I do not think the forint will firm significantly," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Rate hikes put out the fire, but for the forint to really strengthen the country needs to get the EU funds."
The currency rebounded from a record low of 416.90 hit earlier this month after the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 200 basis points to 9.75% on July 7 and a few days later its base rate as well, also by 200 basis points to 9.75%.
The forint was also helped by government measures aimed at stabilising the budget, but the lack of agreement with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds loomed large over the currency, traders and analysts have said.
Long-term government bond yields were stable ahead of the NBH's meeting, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 8.09%.
Long-term yields dropped about 100 basis points in the past two weeks as the forint firmed.
"This trend could soon stop and yields could climb back as rate hikes will not be enough to make investors optimistic when inflation is running this high" the trader said.
Core inflation jumped to 13.8% year-on-year in June in Hungary.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.07% to 24.588 per euro as new central bank board member Jan Frait told Reuters that he would consider either keeping rates steady or a small increase when the board meets on Aug. 4.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.16% to trade at 4.7125 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Most stocks in the region eased, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading losses as it shed 0.96%. Budapest's stock index .BUX weakened 0.38%, while Prague's equities .PX were 0.31% lower.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com; +36 70 795 8815))
