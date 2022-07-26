CEE MARKETS-Forint stable as markets expect another cenbank rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was little changed on Tuesday in low liquidity as markets eyed a central bank rate meeting later in the day where the bank was expected to raise the base rate further to tame soaring inflation.

The forint EURHUF= inched 0.04% higher and traded at 398.80 per euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH), where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a base rate hike of 100 basis points to 10.75%.

The NBH will announce its decision at 1200 GMT.

"Even if the bank delivers a 100-basis-point hike, I do not think the forint will firm significantly," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Rate hikes put out the fire, but for the forint to really strengthen the country needs to get the EU funds."

The currency rebounded from a record low of 416.90 hit earlier this month after the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 200 basis points to 9.75% on July 7 and a few days later its base rate as well, also by 200 basis points to 9.75%.

The forint was also helped by government measures aimed at stabilising the budget, but the lack of agreement with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds loomed large over the currency, traders and analysts have said.

Long-term government bond yields were stable ahead of the NBH's meeting, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 8.09%.

Long-term yields dropped about 100 basis points in the past two weeks as the forint firmed.

"This trend could soon stop and yields could climb back as rate hikes will not be enough to make investors optimistic when inflation is running this high" the trader said.

Core inflation jumped to 13.8% year-on-year in June in Hungary.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.07% to 24.588 per euro as new central bank board member Jan Frait told Reuters that he would consider either keeping rates steady or a small increase when the board meets on Aug. 4.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.16% to trade at 4.7125 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Most stocks in the region eased, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading losses as it shed 0.96%. Budapest's stock index .BUX weakened 0.38%, while Prague's equities .PX were 0.31% lower.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1014 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5880

24.5700

-0.07%

+1.16%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

398.8000

398.9500

+0.04%

-7.37%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7125

4.7200

+0.16%

-2.58%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9330

4.9333

+0.01%

+0.31%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5170

7.5195

+0.03%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.3800

+0.01%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1236.50

1240.3100

-0.31%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41567.54

41725.26

-0.38%

-18.05%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1669.45

1685.62

-0.96%

-26.36%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12305.80

12251.73

+0.44%

-5.78%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1129.29

1122.46

+0.61%

-10.05%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1961.98

1962.34

-0.02%

-5.64%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

833.31

833.31

+0.00%

+1.53%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

597.40

597.74

-0.06%

-6.02%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.4260

-0.0110

+606bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1680

-0.1300

+445bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4130

-0.0360

+343bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8910

-0.0140

+652bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1810

-0.0110

+546bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8380

-0.0400

+485bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.61

7.55

7.22

7.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.98

13.05

13.04

11.57

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.37

7.42

7.23

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com; +36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.