CEE MARKETS-Forint stable ahead of next week's key rate meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was stable on Friday after suffering heavy losses this week ahead of a key central bank meeting next Tuesday when any lower-than-expected rate hike could further pressure the currency.

A Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast a 25 basis point rise in the Hungarian base rate at Tuesday's meeting, which would make the country the first in the European Union to tighten monetary policy after the coronavirus pandemic.

The forint EURHUF= was trading at 355 per euro at the end of a week when it fell nearly 2%, underperforming its regional peers.

Most central European currencies fell in the previous two sessions as a hawkish message from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday dampened risk appetite.

The forint was also hit this week by a central banker's comments on Monday that the bank could raise rates quarterly, which would be slower than current market expectations, a trader in Budapest said.

"If the rate hike next week is lower than what markets are pricing in, that could further weaken the forint," he said.

The Czech central bank will hold its policy meeting next Wednesday.

Expectations of policy tightening boosted the forint and the Czech crown to lead gains in central Europe in the first half of 2021, although they both gave up some of those gains after the Fed said it could tighten policy sooner than expected.

The crown EURCZK= edged up 0.06% to 25.519 versus the common currency on Friday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little moved.

"The zloty came out relatively unscathed from the turmoil in recent days" as it is supported by a strong economy, ING wrote.

"However, the potential for strengthening will be limited by the policy of the NBP (National Bank of Poland), which will most likely decide to raise rates at the earliest in November."

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX both down 0.49%. Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.28% and Bucharest .BETI was up 0.33%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1125 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5190

25.5350

+0.06%

+2.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.0000

355.0500

+0.01%

+2.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5510

4.5514

+0.01%

+0.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9255

4.9248

-0.01%

-1.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4940

7.4935

-0.01%

+0.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1167.18

1173.9500

-0.58%

+13.63%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48482.49

48795.68

-0.64%

+15.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2212.77

2211.58

+0.05%

+11.53%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11687.90

11657.26

+0.26%

+19.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1146.99

1145.47

+0.13%

+27.32%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1995.16

1996.43

-0.06%

+14.71%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

778.79

778.79

+0.00%

+4.03%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

550.33

550.74

-0.07%

+22.97%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3850

0.0000

+106bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6110

-0.0490

+221bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7260

-0.0630

+192bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3250

-0.0170

+100bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2740

-0.0420

+187bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7670

-0.0220

+196bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.78

1.05

1.36

0.44

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.42

1.69

1.86

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.33

0.50

0.70

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Gareth Jones)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

