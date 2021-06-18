CEE MARKETS-Forint stable ahead of next week's key rate meeting

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was stable on Friday after suffering heavy losses this week ahead of a key central bank meeting next Tuesday when any lower-than-expected rate hike could further pressure the currency.
A Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast a 25 basis point rise in the Hungarian base rate at Tuesday's meeting, which would make the country the first in the European Union to tighten monetary policy after the coronavirus pandemic.
The forint EURHUF= was trading at 355 per euro at the end of a week when it fell nearly 2%, underperforming its regional peers.
Most central European currencies fell in the previous two sessions as a hawkish message from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday dampened risk appetite.
The forint was also hit this week by a central banker's comments on Monday that the bank could raise rates quarterly, which would be slower than current market expectations, a trader in Budapest said.
"If the rate hike next week is lower than what markets are pricing in, that could further weaken the forint," he said.
The Czech central bank will hold its policy meeting next Wednesday.
Expectations of policy tightening boosted the forint and the Czech crown to lead gains in central Europe in the first half of 2021, although they both gave up some of those gains after the Fed said it could tighten policy sooner than expected.
The crown EURCZK= edged up 0.06% to 25.519 versus the common currency on Friday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little moved.
"The zloty came out relatively unscathed from the turmoil in recent days" as it is supported by a strong economy, ING wrote.
"However, the potential for strengthening will be limited by the policy of the NBP (National Bank of Poland), which will most likely decide to raise rates at the earliest in November."
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX both down 0.49%. Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.28% and Bucharest .BETI was up 0.33%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1125 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5190
25.5350
+0.06%
+2.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.0000
355.0500
+0.01%
+2.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5510
4.5514
+0.01%
+0.18%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9255
4.9248
-0.01%
-1.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4940
7.4935
-0.01%
+0.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1167.18
1173.9500
-0.58%
+13.63%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48482.49
48795.68
-0.64%
+15.14%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2212.77
2211.58
+0.05%
+11.53%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11687.90
11657.26
+0.26%
+19.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1146.99
1145.47
+0.13%
+27.32%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1995.16
1996.43
-0.06%
+14.71%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
778.79
778.79
+0.00%
+4.03%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
550.33
550.74
-0.07%
+22.97%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3850
0.0000
+106bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6110
-0.0490
+221bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7260
-0.0630
+192bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3250
-0.0170
+100bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2740
-0.0420
+187bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7670
-0.0220
+196bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.78
1.05
1.36
0.44
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.42
1.69
1.86
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.33
0.50
0.70
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Gareth Jones)
