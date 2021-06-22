CEE MARKETS-Forint stable ahead of key cenbank meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint held steady ahead of a watershed central bank meeting later on Tuesday where policymakers are expected to raise the base rate, becoming the first to tighten policy in the European Union as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

"A 30-basis point hike to 0.9% and raising the one-week deposit rate to the same level will move the forint moderately as it has already been priced in. A bigger hike, for example, to 1%, could bring bigger moves," a trader in Budapest said.

"Clear communication about the frequency of the planned rate hikes could help calm markets."

The uncertainty about the size of the first rate hike in nearly a decade has concerned investors and caused wide swings in the forint's exchange rate since a central banker first flagged the rate hike on May 17, analysts and traders have said.

The forint EURHUF= was unmoved on the day, trading at 354 per euro.

A Reuters poll of analysts forecasts a 25-basis point hike of the base rate, however, forecasts range from 15 to 30 basis points.

The overwhelming majority of analysts also expects the NBH to raise its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.9% from 0.75% by the end of this month, which would bring it broadly in line with the prevailing base rate.

The one-week deposit facility is currently the main policy tool used by the National Bank of Hungary.

The Czech National Bank is also expected to raise its base rate at its Wednesday meeting. A Reuters poll forecasts a 25 basis points hike.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.13% to trade at 25.550 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty weakened EURPLN= 0.21% to 4.5375 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.06% to 4.9257.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX up 0.3% while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.25%. Prague .PX was 0.06% lower, while Bucharest .BETI eased 0.14%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1023 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5500

25.5160

-0.13%

+2.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.0000

354.0000

+0.00%

+2.46%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5375

4.5280

-0.21%

+0.48%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9257

4.9226

-0.06%

-1.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4968

7.4990

+0.03%

+0.68%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5750

+0.10%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1165.27

1165.9500

-0.06%

+13.45%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48525.44

48379.62

+0.30%

+15.24%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2213.94

2219.45

-0.25%

+11.59%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11592.07

11608.18

-0.14%

+18.22%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1137.95

1138.83

-0.08%

+26.32%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1981.15

1981.15

+0.00%

+13.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

774.48

775.57

-0.14%

+3.46%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

555.50

557.84

-0.42%

+24.13%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3270

-0.0250

+098bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6100

-0.0270

+216bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7420

-0.0030

+189bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3960

0.0100

+105bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3430

0.0130

+189bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8030

0.0420

+195bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.83

1.10

1.42

0.44

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.51

1.78

1.96

0.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.36

0.57

0.78

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.