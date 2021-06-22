CEE MARKETS-Forint stable ahead of key cenbank meeting
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint held steady ahead of a watershed central bank meeting later on Tuesday where policymakers are expected to raise the base rate, becoming the first to tighten policy in the European Union as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
"A 30-basis point hike to 0.9% and raising the one-week deposit rate to the same level will move the forint moderately as it has already been priced in. A bigger hike, for example, to 1%, could bring bigger moves," a trader in Budapest said.
"Clear communication about the frequency of the planned rate hikes could help calm markets."
The uncertainty about the size of the first rate hike in nearly a decade has concerned investors and caused wide swings in the forint's exchange rate since a central banker first flagged the rate hike on May 17, analysts and traders have said.
The forint EURHUF= was unmoved on the day, trading at 354 per euro.
A Reuters poll of analysts forecasts a 25-basis point hike of the base rate, however, forecasts range from 15 to 30 basis points.
The overwhelming majority of analysts also expects the NBH to raise its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.9% from 0.75% by the end of this month, which would bring it broadly in line with the prevailing base rate.
The one-week deposit facility is currently the main policy tool used by the National Bank of Hungary.
The Czech National Bank is also expected to raise its base rate at its Wednesday meeting. A Reuters poll forecasts a 25 basis points hike.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.13% to trade at 25.550 per euro.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty weakened EURPLN= 0.21% to 4.5375 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.06% to 4.9257.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX up 0.3% while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.25%. Prague .PX was 0.06% lower, while Bucharest .BETI eased 0.14%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1023 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5500
25.5160
-0.13%
+2.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.0000
354.0000
+0.00%
+2.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5375
4.5280
-0.21%
+0.48%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9257
4.9226
-0.06%
-1.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4968
7.4990
+0.03%
+0.68%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5750
+0.10%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1165.27
1165.9500
-0.06%
+13.45%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48525.44
48379.62
+0.30%
+15.24%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2213.94
2219.45
-0.25%
+11.59%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11592.07
11608.18
-0.14%
+18.22%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1137.95
1138.83
-0.08%
+26.32%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1981.15
1981.15
+0.00%
+13.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
774.48
775.57
-0.14%
+3.46%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
555.50
557.84
-0.42%
+24.13%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3270
-0.0250
+098bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6100
-0.0270
+216bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7420
-0.0030
+189bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3960
0.0100
+105bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3430
0.0130
+189bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8030
0.0420
+195bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.83
1.10
1.42
0.44
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.51
1.78
1.96
0.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.36
0.57
0.78
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; editing by Uttaresh.V)
