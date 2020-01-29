CEE MARKETS-Forint stabilises after month of declines

BUDAPEST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= stabilised on Wednesday, within sight of its all-time lows, at the tail end of a month of declines as global worries over the spread of the coronavirus added to pressure from Hungary's loose monetary policy.
At 0907 GMT, the forint was 0.2% stronger at 337.8 against the euro. It has shed about 2% this year, underperforming its central European peers as the National Bank of Hungary maintains a loose monetary policy despite strong domestic inflation.
The currency hit an all-time low at 338.77 per euro on Monday. Central Europe's most dovish central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday but warned China's virus outbreak could hurt global growth prospects.
"The forint is ambling around in the 337-339 range. Yesterday's rate decision did not provide any new guidance, not that anyone had expected it to," a Budapest-based currency dealer said.
"On the whole, positioning is such that there is not much room for further long positions in the euro. Even if the forint were to weaken to 339 or 340, there will be some profit-taking at those levels, which can stem the falls," he said.
The trader added, however, that worries over the spread of the coronavirus dented global market sentiment and strengthened the dollar, which is generally negative for emerging markets.
"This slightly sour mood can prevail this week," the trader said.
Tatha Ghose, an economist at Commerzbank said, however, that the central bank's loose policy stance would continue to weigh on the forint.
"Since the CB maintains the most expansionary monetary stance in the whole EM universe (the most negative real rate) and will only review policy after its next Inflation Report in March, this understandably makes the FX market very nervous," he said.
"The deep negative real interest rate will likely continue to exert its erosive effect on the forint's valuation. We see upside for EUR-HUF from current levels."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1007 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2300
25.2480
+0.07%
+0.80%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
337.8100
338.3800
+0.17%
-1.97%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2750
4.2705
-0.11%
-0.44%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7780
4.7783
+0.01%
+0.22%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4410
7.4393
-0.02%
+0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5700
+0.02%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1095.33
1107.4700
-1.10%
-1.82%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43811.32
43675.50
+0.31%
-4.93%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2106.50
2098.04
+0.40%
-2.03%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10088.66
10091.08
-0.02%
+1.12%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
960.47
961.14
-0.07%
+3.74%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2023.92
2025.32
-0.07%
+0.32%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
796.27
806.50
-1.27%
-0.68%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
579.00
578.05
+0.16%
+1.91%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7840
0.0600
+242bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5780
-0.0480
+219bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5610
0.0030
+193bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5030
-0.0150
+214bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8830
-0.0260
+250bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2380
-0.0180
+261bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.20
2.19
2.18
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.38
0.51
0.62
0.22
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.75
1.76
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)
