CEE MARKETS-Forint stabilises after month of declines

BUDAPEST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= stabilised on Wednesday, within sight of its all-time lows, at the tail end of a month of declines as global worries over the spread of the coronavirus added to pressure from Hungary's loose monetary policy.

At 0907 GMT, the forint was 0.2% stronger at 337.8 against the euro. It has shed about 2% this year, underperforming its central European peers as the National Bank of Hungary maintains a loose monetary policy despite strong domestic inflation.

The currency hit an all-time low at 338.77 per euro on Monday. Central Europe's most dovish central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday but warned China's virus outbreak could hurt global growth prospects.

"The forint is ambling around in the 337-339 range. Yesterday's rate decision did not provide any new guidance, not that anyone had expected it to," a Budapest-based currency dealer said.

"On the whole, positioning is such that there is not much room for further long positions in the euro. Even if the forint were to weaken to 339 or 340, there will be some profit-taking at those levels, which can stem the falls," he said.

The trader added, however, that worries over the spread of the coronavirus dented global market sentiment and strengthened the dollar, which is generally negative for emerging markets.

"This slightly sour mood can prevail this week," the trader said.

Tatha Ghose, an economist at Commerzbank said, however, that the central bank's loose policy stance would continue to weigh on the forint.

"Since the CB maintains the most expansionary monetary stance in the whole EM universe (the most negative real rate) and will only review policy after its next Inflation Report in March, this understandably makes the FX market very nervous," he said.

"The deep negative real interest rate will likely continue to exert its erosive effect on the forint's valuation. We see upside for EUR-HUF from current levels."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1007 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2300

25.2480

+0.07%

+0.80%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

337.8100

338.3800

+0.17%

-1.97%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2750

4.2705

-0.11%

-0.44%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7780

4.7783

+0.01%

+0.22%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4410

7.4393

-0.02%

+0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5700

+0.02%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1095.33

1107.4700

-1.10%

-1.82%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43811.32

43675.50

+0.31%

-4.93%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2106.50

2098.04

+0.40%

-2.03%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10088.66

10091.08

-0.02%

+1.12%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

960.47

961.14

-0.07%

+3.74%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2023.92

2025.32

-0.07%

+0.32%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

796.27

806.50

-1.27%

-0.68%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

579.00

578.05

+0.16%

+1.91%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7840

0.0600

+242bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5780

-0.0480

+219bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5610

0.0030

+193bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5030

-0.0150

+214bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8830

-0.0260

+250bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2380

-0.0180

+261bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.20

2.19

2.18

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.38

0.51

0.62

0.22

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.74

1.75

1.76

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

