CEE MARKETS-Forint softens, other currencies stable with focus on Fed minutes

WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Tuesday, while other Central European currencies held steady as investors await cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path in 2023 and Poland's central bank rate decision on Wednesday.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.27% at 403.60 per euro at 0858 GMT.
"The dollar has strengthened, so that could be the reason for the forint's weakening today ... but the forint's move is not substantial," a forex dealer in Budapest said.
The stock markets are in positive territory and gas prices have dropped, so that should support the forint, while investors would be watching Fed minutes on Wednesday for clues about the U.S. rate outlook, according to the forex dealer.
The zloty EURPLN= held stable at 4.6825 per euro with markets also waiting for the decision of the Polish Monetary Policy Council on interest rates on Wednesday.
Analysts expect the central bank to keep rates stable, with the main one remaining at 6.75%.
"The beginning of today's trading session brought attempts to break the barrier of 4.66 zlotys (per euro)... and an increasing desire to return to the 4.63 area. For the time being, however, the zloty is closer to 4.67," Bank Millennium analysts said.
Inflation data from Germany published at 1300 GMT could influence market sentiment in the later part of the day, according to the Bank Millennium analysts.
The Czech crown EURCZK= held at stronger levels to start 2023, testing its highs from 2011, with crown strength helping the Czech central bank keep rates stable. It was traded at 24.1350 per euro on Tuesday.
"The test will be if inflation does not weaken over the course of the year as expected by the Czech National Bank so that the willingness of the board, which will be even more dovish by this point, to implement further rate hikes will be put to the test," Commerzbank said.
Stock markets in the region were up, with Warsaw .WIG20 and Prague .PX leading gains with a 0.7% rise.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0958 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1350
24.1580
+0.10%
+0.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
403.6000
402.5000
-0.27%
-1.03%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6825
4.6840
+0.03%
+0.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9300
4.9250
-0.10%
+0.25%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3200
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1216.16
1207.7000
+0.70%
+1.20%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43598.11
43551.73
+0.11%
-0.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1803.80
1791.47
+0.69%
+0.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11709.01
11663.53
+0.39%
+0.39%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1052.49
1048.80
+0.35%
+0.35%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1997.89
1998.77
-0.04%
+660.32%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.61
824.61
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.49
601.49
+0.00%
+0.00%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5570
-0.1370
+285bps
-16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2630
-0.0440
+278bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1060
-0.0360
+267bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.5770
-0.1170
+387bps
-14bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7200
-0.0440
+424bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7170
-0.0720
+428bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.12
6.93
6.53
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.70
14.50
13.42
16.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.18
7.23
6.99
7.01
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
