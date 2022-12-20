CEE MARKETS-Forint softens ahead of interest rate decision

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened on Tuesday in thin trade ahead of a central bank meeting that is likely to result in interest rates being kept on hold despite soaring inflation.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is expected to leave its base rate unchanged at 13%, the highest in the European Union, while inflation is projected at 18.7% next year, more than four percentage points above 2022 levels.
The bank is due to publish its decision at 1300 GMT.
The forint was 0.63% softer at 405.15 against the euro by 0902 GMT.
"There is very little trade now, before the holidays ... the bigger swings are the result of low liquidity, there is no news behind this," said an FX trader in Budapest.
After the interest rate decision the central bank will announce its latest inflation projections.
"The forint's rate could be moved primarily by hints about steps to be expected in the next few months," brokerage Equilor wrote.
Long-term government bond yields were 5-6 basis points higher on Tuesday, tracking core market yields, said one fixed-income trader in Budapest.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.45%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.07% weaker at 24.25 to the euro as traders looked ahead to the Czech national bank's (CNB) rate meeting on Wednesday.
The CNB is likely to hold interest rates steady at its final policy meeting of 2022 and will not begin cutting rates until the second half of 2023, a Reuters poll showed
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.11% firmer against the euro at 4.6855, unmoved by data that showed November industrial output faring better than expected by analysts.
"The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains within a narrow fluctuation band and we do not believe that publications on industrial production or the situation on the labour market could change this ... because the data will not affect the outlook for monetary policy," Bank Millennium analysts wrote before the data was published.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1002 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2500
24.2330
-0.07%
+2.56%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
405.1500
402.6000
-0.63%
-8.83%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6855
4.6905
+0.11%
-2.02%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9125
4.9070
-0.11%
+0.73%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5415
7.5405
-0.01%
-0.32%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.3550
+0.09%
+0.28%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1170.27
1172.0800
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44915.56
45270.04
-0.78%
-11.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1738.30
1743.24
-0.28%
-23.32%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12094.84
12100.72
-0.05%
-7.40%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1052.99
1062.17
-0.86%
-16.13%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1937.53
1936.86
+0.03%
-6.82%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.95
810.14
-0.15%
-1.44%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
596.88
597.75
-0.15%
-6.10%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6190
-0.0600
+314bps
-9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0910
-0.0060
+281bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9600
0.0970
+271bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9650
-0.0440
+449bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9240
0.0600
+465bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8690
0.0530
+462bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.21
7.05
6.66
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.50
14.12
13.00
16.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.24
7.31
7.09
7.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by David Goodman )
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.