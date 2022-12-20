CEE MARKETS-Forint softens ahead of interest rate decision

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened on Tuesday in thin trade ahead of a central bank meeting that is likely to result in interest rates being kept on hold despite soaring inflation.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is expected to leave its base rate unchanged at 13%, the highest in the European Union, while inflation is projected at 18.7% next year, more than four percentage points above 2022 levels.

The bank is due to publish its decision at 1300 GMT.

The forint was 0.63% softer at 405.15 against the euro by 0902 GMT.

"There is very little trade now, before the holidays ... the bigger swings are the result of low liquidity, there is no news behind this," said an FX trader in Budapest.

After the interest rate decision the central bank will announce its latest inflation projections.

"The forint's rate could be moved primarily by hints about steps to be expected in the next few months," brokerage Equilor wrote.

Long-term government bond yields were 5-6 basis points higher on Tuesday, tracking core market yields, said one fixed-income trader in Budapest.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.45%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.07% weaker at 24.25 to the euro as traders looked ahead to the Czech national bank's (CNB) rate meeting on Wednesday.

The CNB is likely to hold interest rates steady at its final policy meeting of 2022 and will not begin cutting rates until the second half of 2023, a Reuters poll showed

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.11% firmer against the euro at 4.6855, unmoved by data that showed November industrial output faring better than expected by analysts.

"The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains within a narrow fluctuation band and we do not believe that publications on industrial production or the situation on the labour market could change this ... because the data will not affect the outlook for monetary policy," Bank Millennium analysts wrote before the data was published.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1002 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2500

24.2330

-0.07%

+2.56%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

405.1500

402.6000

-0.63%

-8.83%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6855

4.6905

+0.11%

-2.02%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9125

4.9070

-0.11%

+0.73%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5415

7.5405

-0.01%

-0.32%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.3550

+0.09%

+0.28%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1170.27

1172.0800

+0.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44915.56

45270.04

-0.78%

-11.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1738.30

1743.24

-0.28%

-23.32%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12094.84

12100.72

-0.05%

-7.40%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1052.99

1062.17

-0.86%

-16.13%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1937.53

1936.86

+0.03%

-6.82%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

808.95

810.14

-0.15%

-1.44%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

596.88

597.75

-0.15%

-6.10%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6190

-0.0600

+314bps

-9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0910

-0.0060

+281bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9600

0.0970

+271bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9650

-0.0440

+449bps

-8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9240

0.0600

+465bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8690

0.0530

+462bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.21

7.05

6.66

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.50

14.12

13.00

16.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.24

7.31

7.09

7.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by David Goodman )

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

