CEE MARKETS-Forint snaps win streak as CEE drifts lower

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint snapped a three-day rally on Thursday, leading central Europe's currencies lower after the central bank signalled a slower economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Polish zloty also paused a slight rebound seen this week after it touched a six-week low last Friday while the Czech crown continue to drift lower, with a test of another important technical level in sight.

Stock markets also mostly slipped as Warsaw .WIG20 had lost 0.9% by 0855 GMT and Budapest was down 0.7%

Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU fell more than 1% when the country's central bank called on commercial banks to extend a suspension of dividend payments until Jan. 1, 2021.

Central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Thursday Hungary's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic would be more protracted than previously expected.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.2% mid-morning at 357.40 to the euro, giving up gains from the previous session when the central bank launched swap tenders for foreign currency liquidity.

The zloty EURPLN= also lost 0.2% while the crown EURCZK= was off 0.1% and unmoved by August inflation on Thursday that showed price growth above the central bank's tolerance band around its 2% target for a third straight month.

The Czech bank has signalled it is keen to keep its key rate at 0.25% going ahead and was ready to tolerate elevated inflation.

Hungary has also seen inflation spike, putting its central bank in a tough spot as it keeps policy loose amid the pandemic.

Commerzbank analysts said higher inflation could be negative for the forint as it was unlikely to get a hawkish reaction.

"We really doubt that the MPC can achieve consensus to stay ahead of the curve when the time really comes to normalise rates," it said.

"If the central bank is not going to respond to higher inflation with higher rates, then the effect of higher inflation on the exchange rate is negative, not positive."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5550

26.5215

-0.13%

-4.23%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.4000

356.6700

-0.20%

-7.35%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4502

4.4397

-0.24%

-4.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8580

4.8585

+0.01%

-1.43%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5315

-0.05%

-1.19%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

901.36

900.6800

+0.08%

-19.21%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34896.94

35142.74

-0.70%

-24.27%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1758.07

1773.37

-0.86%

-18.23%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9131.90

9082.08

+0.55%

-8.47%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

848.99

849.40

-0.05%

-8.30%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1606.19

1605.17

+0.06%

-20.38%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

687.45

690.10

-0.38%

-14.25%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

433.26

435.07

-0.42%

-23.74%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1710

-0.0320

+086bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6610

-0.0670

+134bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0680

-0.0560

+154bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0830

0.0050

+077bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6950

-0.0250

+138bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3730

-0.0200

+184bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.38

0.42

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.86

0.92

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.20

0.21

0.23

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.