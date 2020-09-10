CEE MARKETS-Forint snaps win streak as CEE drifts lower

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint snapped a three-day rally on Thursday, leading central Europe's currencies lower after the central bank signalled a slower economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Polish zloty also paused a slight rebound seen this week after it touched a six-week low last Friday while the Czech crown continue to drift lower, with a test of another important technical level in sight.
Stock markets also mostly slipped as Warsaw .WIG20 had lost 0.9% by 0855 GMT and Budapest was down 0.7%
Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU fell more than 1% when the country's central bank called on commercial banks to extend a suspension of dividend payments until Jan. 1, 2021.
Central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Thursday Hungary's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic would be more protracted than previously expected.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.2% mid-morning at 357.40 to the euro, giving up gains from the previous session when the central bank launched swap tenders for foreign currency liquidity.
The zloty EURPLN= also lost 0.2% while the crown EURCZK= was off 0.1% and unmoved by August inflation on Thursday that showed price growth above the central bank's tolerance band around its 2% target for a third straight month.
The Czech bank has signalled it is keen to keep its key rate at 0.25% going ahead and was ready to tolerate elevated inflation.
Hungary has also seen inflation spike, putting its central bank in a tough spot as it keeps policy loose amid the pandemic.
Commerzbank analysts said higher inflation could be negative for the forint as it was unlikely to get a hawkish reaction.
"We really doubt that the MPC can achieve consensus to stay ahead of the curve when the time really comes to normalise rates," it said.
"If the central bank is not going to respond to higher inflation with higher rates, then the effect of higher inflation on the exchange rate is negative, not positive."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5550
26.5215
-0.13%
-4.23%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.4000
356.6700
-0.20%
-7.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4502
4.4397
-0.24%
-4.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8580
4.8585
+0.01%
-1.43%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5315
-0.05%
-1.19%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
901.36
900.6800
+0.08%
-19.21%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34896.94
35142.74
-0.70%
-24.27%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1758.07
1773.37
-0.86%
-18.23%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9131.90
9082.08
+0.55%
-8.47%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
848.99
849.40
-0.05%
-8.30%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1606.19
1605.17
+0.06%
-20.38%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
687.45
690.10
-0.38%
-14.25%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
433.26
435.07
-0.42%
-23.74%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1710
-0.0320
+086bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6610
-0.0670
+134bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0680
-0.0560
+154bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0830
0.0050
+077bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6950
-0.0250
+138bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3730
-0.0200
+184bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.38
0.42
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.86
0.92
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.20
0.21
0.23
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Toby Chopra)
