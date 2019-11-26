CEE MARKETS-Forint slips to record low, leu holds on to gains

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint slipped to a record low against the euro on Tuesday as the central bank's easy monetary policy stance, the loosest in central Europe, kept the currency under pressure.

Most other central European currencies and stock markets dipped in early trade as investors shifted from optimism in U.S.-China trade talks to waiting for more concrete progress.

The Romanian leu, though, stayed elevated after a post-election bounce that followed incumbent President Klaus Iohannis winning a run-off vote on Sunday.

The forint EURHUF= remained hardest hit by investors, dropping past an all-time low hit in September to trade as weak as 336.95 to the euro. By 0928 GMT, the forint was down 0.2% at 336.50. It has lost 4.6% so far this year.

"The underlying basic reason is monetary policy in Hungary," one dealer said.

The National Bank of Hungary maintained its ultra-loose policy last week, keeping the base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at minus 0.05%.

It is sticking to its accommodative stance, especially as economic growth is expected to slow in Hungary next year from close to 5% this year.

The central bank declined to comment on the forint in an emailed reply to Reuters questions on Tuesday. It has repeatedly said it has no exchange rate target.

"Why would the forint have strengthened? Nothing has changed, apart from the fact that sentiment in emerging markets has soured a little," another local dealer said.

"So far this is a one way street for the forint (towards weakening)," the dealer added.

Other central banks have also held interest rates steady even as major monetary institutions like the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve loosen policy.

In the Czech case, rate setters are still debating a possible hike, although analysts widely expect rate stability ahead.

The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= dipped less than 0.1%, both sitting off multi-month highs hit this month.

The leu EURRON= was also relatively flat at 4.775 to the euro after touching its weakest since January last week.

Markets expect the leu to stay on a weaker footing as a new minority government deals with plugging budget gaps.

A draft bill on Tuesday showed the consolidated budget target for 2019 will be raised to 4.3% of gross domestic product from an initial estimate of 2.8%.

The budget plan for 2020 will take the consolidated deficit as close to 3% of GDP as possible, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5120

25.5065

-0.02%

+0.76%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

336.5000

335.8000

-0.21%

-4.58%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3000

4.2984

-0.04%

-0.24%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7755

4.7750

-0.01%

-2.54%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4330

7.4353

+0.03%

-0.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.6200

+0.02%

+0.60%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1083.40

1084.5600

-0.11%

+9.82%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43968.59

44314.45

-0.78%

+12.34%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2189.71

2197.54

-0.36%

-3.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9747.73

9772.01

-0.25%

+32.02%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

897.17

898.76

-0.18%

+11.55%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2003.64

1993.75

+0.50%

+14.57%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

764.77

764.77

+0.00%

+0.40%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

548.25

548.62

-0.07%

-7.77%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4250

-0.0200

+206bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2980

0.0920

+190bps

+10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4920

0.0100

+185bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3900

-0.0140

+202bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7680

-0.0210

+237bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0390

-0.0130

+240bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.24

2.24

2.15

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.23

0.25

0.29

0.18

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.71

1.66

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))

