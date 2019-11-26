CEE MARKETS-Forint slips to record low, leu holds on to gains

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint slipped to a record low against the euro on Tuesday as the central bank's easy monetary policy stance, the loosest in central Europe, kept the currency under pressure.
Most other central European currencies and stock markets dipped in early trade as investors shifted from optimism in U.S.-China trade talks to waiting for more concrete progress.
The Romanian leu, though, stayed elevated after a post-election bounce that followed incumbent President Klaus Iohannis winning a run-off vote on Sunday.
The forint EURHUF= remained hardest hit by investors, dropping past an all-time low hit in September to trade as weak as 336.95 to the euro. By 0928 GMT, the forint was down 0.2% at 336.50. It has lost 4.6% so far this year.
"The underlying basic reason is monetary policy in Hungary," one dealer said.
The National Bank of Hungary maintained its ultra-loose policy last week, keeping the base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at minus 0.05%.
It is sticking to its accommodative stance, especially as economic growth is expected to slow in Hungary next year from close to 5% this year.
The central bank declined to comment on the forint in an emailed reply to Reuters questions on Tuesday. It has repeatedly said it has no exchange rate target.
"Why would the forint have strengthened? Nothing has changed, apart from the fact that sentiment in emerging markets has soured a little," another local dealer said.
"So far this is a one way street for the forint (towards weakening)," the dealer added.
Other central banks have also held interest rates steady even as major monetary institutions like the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve loosen policy.
In the Czech case, rate setters are still debating a possible hike, although analysts widely expect rate stability ahead.
The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= dipped less than 0.1%, both sitting off multi-month highs hit this month.
The leu EURRON= was also relatively flat at 4.775 to the euro after touching its weakest since January last week.
Markets expect the leu to stay on a weaker footing as a new minority government deals with plugging budget gaps.
A draft bill on Tuesday showed the consolidated budget target for 2019 will be raised to 4.3% of gross domestic product from an initial estimate of 2.8%.
The budget plan for 2020 will take the consolidated deficit as close to 3% of GDP as possible, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5120
25.5065
-0.02%
+0.76%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
336.5000
335.8000
-0.21%
-4.58%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3000
4.2984
-0.04%
-0.24%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7755
4.7750
-0.01%
-2.54%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4330
7.4353
+0.03%
-0.31%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.6200
+0.02%
+0.60%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1083.40
1084.5600
-0.11%
+9.82%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43968.59
44314.45
-0.78%
+12.34%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2189.71
2197.54
-0.36%
-3.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9747.73
9772.01
-0.25%
+32.02%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
897.17
898.76
-0.18%
+11.55%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2003.64
1993.75
+0.50%
+14.57%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
764.77
764.77
+0.00%
+0.40%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
548.25
548.62
-0.07%
-7.77%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4250
-0.0200
+206bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2980
0.0920
+190bps
+10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4920
0.0100
+185bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3900
-0.0140
+202bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7680
-0.0210
+237bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0390
-0.0130
+240bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.24
2.24
2.15
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.23
0.25
0.29
0.18
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.71
1.66
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))
