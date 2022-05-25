CEE MARKETS-Forint slips on central banker's comments, other FX rise on weak dollar

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell in early trade on Wednesday, as worries over that pace of monetary policy tightening overshadowed a boost to emerging market currencies from a weakening dollar.

Deputy Central Bank Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday that the pace of rate rises could slow down to about half of the 100 basis point steps delivered in the past two months, dealing a blow to the forint.

"The current inflation context, in our view, does not afford MNB the luxury to signal conditions for concluding the tightening cycle, or signal some kind of upper-limit for the rate," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"Virag's comments may not have explicitly done this, but they conveyed a sense that the bulk of tightening may already have been done. This renewed pressure on the currency."

A Budapest-based currency trader said the decline was partly due to Virag's comments, but also because the currency had failed to break the 380 level against the euro despite multiple attempts.

At 0931 GMT, the forint was 0.74% weaker at 386.10.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.05% against the euro to 4.60, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.13% at 24.614.

"I would say that this is part of a broader trend that we have seen over the past several days mostly related to the weaker dollar which is taking a lot of pressure off emerging currencies," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao.

After climbing 10% in three months, the greenback has slipped around 3% =USD since May 13, with economists pointing to doubts about the resilience of the U.S. economy and whether monetary policy will be tightened as aggressively as expected earlier.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1131 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.6140 24.6450 +0.13% +1.05% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 386.1000 383.2500 -0.74% -4.33% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6000 4.6025 +0.05% -0.20% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9410 4.9417 +0.01% +0.15% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5290 7.5295 +0.01% -0.15% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4900 117.5500 +0.05% +0.08% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1309.73 1308.5500 +0.09% .BUX Budapest .BUX 42299.70 42978.09 -1.58% -16.60% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1795.91 1810.98 -0.83% -20.78% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12328.98 12253.17 +0.62% -5.61% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1141.56 1140.41 +0.10% -9.07% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2091.68 2086.80 +0.23% +0.59% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 820.82 817.12 +0.45% +0.00% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 611.68 614.46 -0.45% -3.78% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.4280 0.0100 +508bps +3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.9130 -0.0780 +425bps -6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.6490 -0.0430 +371bps -3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.3680 0.0490 +602bps +7bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.7990 0.0200 +614bps +3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.5980 0.0310 +566bps +4bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 6.84 6.73 6.46 6.11 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 7.68 8.09 8.08 6.81 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.48 7.60 7.53 6.50 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

