CEE MARKETS-Forint slips on central banker's comments, other FX rise on weak dollar

The Hungarian forint fell in early trade on Wednesday, as worries over that pace of monetary policy tightening overshadowed a boost to emerging market currencies from a weakening dollar.

Deputy Central Bank Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday that the pace of rate rises could slow down to about half of the 100 basis point steps delivered in the past two months, dealing a blow to the forint.

"The current inflation context, in our view, does not afford MNB the luxury to signal conditions for concluding the tightening cycle, or signal some kind of upper-limit for the rate," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"Virag's comments may not have explicitly done this, but they conveyed a sense that the bulk of tightening may already have been done. This renewed pressure on the currency."

A Budapest-based currency trader said the decline was partly due to Virag's comments, but also because the currency had failed to break the 380 level against the euro despite multiple attempts.

At 0931 GMT, the forint was 0.74% weaker at 386.10.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.05% against the euro to 4.60, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.13% at 24.614.

"I would say that this is part of a broader trend that we have seen over the past several days mostly related to the weaker dollar which is taking a lot of pressure off emerging currencies," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao.

After climbing 10% in three months, the greenback has slipped around 3% =USD since May 13, with economists pointing to doubts about the resilience of the U.S. economy and whether monetary policy will be tightened as aggressively as expected earlier.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1131 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6140

24.6450

+0.13%

+1.05%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

386.1000

383.2500

-0.74%

-4.33%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6000

4.6025

+0.05%

-0.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9410

4.9417

+0.01%

+0.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5290

7.5295

+0.01%

-0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.5500

+0.05%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1309.73

1308.5500

+0.09%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42299.70

42978.09

-1.58%

-16.60%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1795.91

1810.98

-0.83%

-20.78%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12328.98

12253.17

+0.62%

-5.61%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1141.56

1140.41

+0.10%

-9.07%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2091.68

2086.80

+0.23%

+0.59%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.82

817.12

+0.45%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.68

614.46

-0.45%

-3.78%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4280

0.0100

+508bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9130

-0.0780

+425bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6490

-0.0430

+371bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.3680

0.0490

+602bps

+7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7990

0.0200

+614bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5980

0.0310

+566bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

6.73

6.46

6.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.68

8.09

8.08

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.48

7.60

7.53

6.50

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

