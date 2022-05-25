CEE MARKETS-Forint slips on central banker's comments, other FX rise on weak dollar
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell in early trade on Wednesday, as worries over that pace of monetary policy tightening overshadowed a boost to emerging market currencies from a weakening dollar.
Deputy Central Bank Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday that the pace of rate rises could slow down to about half of the 100 basis point steps delivered in the past two months, dealing a blow to the forint.
"The current inflation context, in our view, does not afford MNB the luxury to signal conditions for concluding the tightening cycle, or signal some kind of upper-limit for the rate," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"Virag's comments may not have explicitly done this, but they conveyed a sense that the bulk of tightening may already have been done. This renewed pressure on the currency."
A Budapest-based currency trader said the decline was partly due to Virag's comments, but also because the currency had failed to break the 380 level against the euro despite multiple attempts.
At 0931 GMT, the forint was 0.74% weaker at 386.10.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.05% against the euro to 4.60, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.13% at 24.614.
"I would say that this is part of a broader trend that we have seen over the past several days mostly related to the weaker dollar which is taking a lot of pressure off emerging currencies," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao.
After climbing 10% in three months, the greenback has slipped around 3% =USD since May 13, with economists pointing to doubts about the resilience of the U.S. economy and whether monetary policy will be tightened as aggressively as expected earlier.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1131 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6140
24.6450
+0.13%
+1.05%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
386.1000
383.2500
-0.74%
-4.33%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6000
4.6025
+0.05%
-0.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9410
4.9417
+0.01%
+0.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5290
7.5295
+0.01%
-0.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.5500
+0.05%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1309.73
1308.5500
+0.09%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42299.70
42978.09
-1.58%
-16.60%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1795.91
1810.98
-0.83%
-20.78%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12328.98
12253.17
+0.62%
-5.61%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1141.56
1140.41
+0.10%
-9.07%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2091.68
2086.80
+0.23%
+0.59%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.82
817.12
+0.45%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.68
614.46
-0.45%
-3.78%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4280
0.0100
+508bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9130
-0.0780
+425bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6490
-0.0430
+371bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.3680
0.0490
+602bps
+7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7990
0.0200
+614bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.5980
0.0310
+566bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
6.73
6.46
6.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.68
8.09
8.08
6.81
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.48
7.60
7.53
6.50
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
