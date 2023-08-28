CEE MARKETS-Forint slips as market eyes Hungarian rates decision

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was on a softer footing on Monday, in thin trade due to a British bank holiday at the start of a week that will see an interest rate decision in Budapest and payrolls data in the United States.

Hungary's central bank is expected to continue its 100 basis point rate cuts to revive a stagnating economy, taking its one-day deposit rate to 14%, according to a Reuters poll, after cuts in May, June and July.

"Investors are likely to close their forint positions ahead of tomorrow's interest rate decision, which is the reason for the weakening of the forint," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.35% weaker against the euro at 382.75 at 0848 GMT.

Meanwhile, payrolls and ISM PMI data from the United States on Friday will be closely watched as investors look for signals regarding the rate path in the world's largest economy.

"Tomorrow there is the rate decision for Hungary. I don't think there will be any surprises and we have priced in a 100-basis-point cut... I guess if I'm honest the non-farm payrolls on Friday will be the first possible market mover this week," said an FX trader in Budapest.

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% weaker at 4.4715 and the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.17% to 24.135.

"We are waiting for core market data, particularly payrolls and ISM and depending on the movement of the euro/dollar CEE currencies will follow, in the opposite direction," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.

"If anything the data on inflation which we will have from Poland this week will support expectations of monetary easing so that is more or less expected."

Poland's statistics office will publish flash CPI data on Thursday. Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski has said a rate cut is possible in September if inflation falls to single digits.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1048 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1350

24.0950

-0.17%

+0.10%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.7500

381.4000

-0.35%

+4.36%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4715

4.4645

-0.16%

+4.88%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9384

4.9356

-0.06%

+0.08%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1600

117.2800

+0.10%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1352.74

1350.7900

+0.14%

+12.57%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56933.92

56912.43

+0.04%

+30.00%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2011.63

2000.42

+0.56%

+12.26%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13084.71

13026.12

+0.45%

+12.18%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7690

-0.2510

+270bps

-29bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7450

-0.0460

+214bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3510

0.0220

+177bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4360

0.0350

+237bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.5280

0.0490

+292bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7680

0.0530

+319bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.85

6.16

5.25

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.48

9.92

8.85

13.80

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.94

5.34

4.91

6.67

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

