CEE MARKETS-Forint slips as market eyes Hungarian rates decision

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was on a softer footing on Monday, in thin trade due to a British bank holiday at the start of a week that will see an interest rate decision in Budapest and payrolls data in the United States.
Hungary's central bank is expected to continue its 100 basis point rate cuts to revive a stagnating economy, taking its one-day deposit rate to 14%, according to a Reuters poll, after cuts in May, June and July.
"Investors are likely to close their forint positions ahead of tomorrow's interest rate decision, which is the reason for the weakening of the forint," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.35% weaker against the euro at 382.75 at 0848 GMT.
Meanwhile, payrolls and ISM PMI data from the United States on Friday will be closely watched as investors look for signals regarding the rate path in the world's largest economy.
"Tomorrow there is the rate decision for Hungary. I don't think there will be any surprises and we have priced in a 100-basis-point cut... I guess if I'm honest the non-farm payrolls on Friday will be the first possible market mover this week," said an FX trader in Budapest.
Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% weaker at 4.4715 and the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.17% to 24.135.
"We are waiting for core market data, particularly payrolls and ISM and depending on the movement of the euro/dollar CEE currencies will follow, in the opposite direction," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.
"If anything the data on inflation which we will have from Poland this week will support expectations of monetary easing so that is more or less expected."
Poland's statistics office will publish flash CPI data on Thursday. Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski has said a rate cut is possible in September if inflation falls to single digits.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1048 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1350
24.0950
-0.17%
+0.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.7500
381.4000
-0.35%
+4.36%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4715
4.4645
-0.16%
+4.88%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9384
4.9356
-0.06%
+0.08%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.2800
+0.10%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1352.74
1350.7900
+0.14%
+12.57%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56933.92
56912.43
+0.04%
+30.00%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2011.63
2000.42
+0.56%
+12.26%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13084.71
13026.12
+0.45%
+12.18%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7690
-0.2510
+270bps
-29bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7450
-0.0460
+214bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3510
0.0220
+177bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4360
0.0350
+237bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.5280
0.0490
+292bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7680
0.0530
+319bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.85
6.16
5.25
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.48
9.92
8.85
13.80
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.94
5.34
4.91
6.67
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
