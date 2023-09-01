CEE MARKETS-Forint slips as Hungarian ratings review comes into focus

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The forint was the biggest faller among central European currencies on Friday, as markets eyed a ratings review for Hungary, global gas prices and a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report.

Moody's will announce its ratings decision for Hungary this evening, with some economists expecting the country's stable outlook to be cut to negative due to its widening budget deficit and slowing economy.

"We can think that the Moody's review in the evening will weaken the forint, most likely changing the current stable outlook to negative," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.

At 0853 GMT the forint was 0.63% weaker against the euro at 383.95.

A Budapest-based trader said that markets were watching U.S. payrolls data, which is scheduled for release on Friday, which is likely to inform the path for Federal Reserve policy over the near term.

Peter Virovacz, Hungary's senior economist at ING said that rising gas prices could also be affecting the forint and the Czech crown EURCZK=, which was 0.19% weaker at 24.115.

"I guess we can blame the gas prices once again, it seems the Australian Chevron strike is getting closer and closer...gas prices in the world have moved higher," he said.

ChevronCVX.N workers at two of Australia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities have rejected a company pay and conditions offer, a union alliance said on Friday, and planned work stoppages will go ahead next week pending another deal.

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.11% softer at 4.4755.

"In general, all three currencies are in a mild downturn recently due to a stronger dollar and deteriorating growth prospects in the region," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said. "I would add that the PLN has been quite resilient in recent days."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1053 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1150

24.0700

-0.19%

+0.18%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.9500

381.5500

-0.63%

+4.03%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4755

4.4705

-0.11%

+4.78%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9440

4.9424

-0.03%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.2050

+0.06%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1347.03

1340.7900

+0.47%

+12.09%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56133.79

55775.02

+0.64%

+28.18%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2035.04

2027.38

+0.38%

+13.56%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13314.50

13256.21

+0.44%

+14.15%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6400

-0.2270

+267bps

-22bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6460

-0.0460

+216bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3280

0.0150

+184bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3810

0.0170

+241bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3720

0.0150

+288bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6000

0.0100

+311bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

6.03

5.08

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.26

9.75

8.58

13.24

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.78

5.11

4.62

6.65

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

