CEE MARKETS-Forint slips as Hungarian ratings review comes into focus

WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The forint was the biggest faller among central European currencies on Friday, as markets eyed a ratings review for Hungary, global gas prices and a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report.
Moody's will announce its ratings decision for Hungary this evening, with some economists expecting the country's stable outlook to be cut to negative due to its widening budget deficit and slowing economy.
"We can think that the Moody's review in the evening will weaken the forint, most likely changing the current stable outlook to negative," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.
At 0853 GMT the forint was 0.63% weaker against the euro at 383.95.
A Budapest-based trader said that markets were watching U.S. payrolls data, which is scheduled for release on Friday, which is likely to inform the path for Federal Reserve policy over the near term.
Peter Virovacz, Hungary's senior economist at ING said that rising gas prices could also be affecting the forint and the Czech crown EURCZK=, which was 0.19% weaker at 24.115.
"I guess we can blame the gas prices once again, it seems the Australian Chevron strike is getting closer and closer...gas prices in the world have moved higher," he said.
ChevronCVX.N workers at two of Australia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities have rejected a company pay and conditions offer, a union alliance said on Friday, and planned work stoppages will go ahead next week pending another deal.
Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.11% softer at 4.4755.
"In general, all three currencies are in a mild downturn recently due to a stronger dollar and deteriorating growth prospects in the region," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said. "I would add that the PLN has been quite resilient in recent days."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1053 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1150
24.0700
-0.19%
+0.18%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.9500
381.5500
-0.63%
+4.03%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4755
4.4705
-0.11%
+4.78%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9440
4.9424
-0.03%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.2050
+0.06%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1347.03
1340.7900
+0.47%
+12.09%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56133.79
55775.02
+0.64%
+28.18%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2035.04
2027.38
+0.38%
+13.56%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13314.50
13256.21
+0.44%
+14.15%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6400
-0.2270
+267bps
-22bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6460
-0.0460
+216bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3280
0.0150
+184bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3810
0.0170
+241bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3720
0.0150
+288bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6000
0.0100
+311bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
6.03
5.08
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.26
9.75
8.58
13.24
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.78
5.11
4.62
6.65
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
