CEE MARKETS-Forint slips after c.bank hikes less than expected

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell in Tuesday afternoon trade, after the central bank hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%, half the pace of increases in recent months.

National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag had flagged a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes due to worries about growth, but analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 60 basis-point hike.

"The market was expecting the shift to a more gradual approach in monetary policy but maybe there were some players who were expecting more," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.

The forint was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 394.45 at 1459 GMT. It had slipped immediately after the decision before firming during a press conference during which Virag vowed to keep raising rates "for the foreseeable future".

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.15% stronger at 4.5865 and the Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed at 24.73.

Shares in Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU were up 4.5%, helping to make Budapest's main stock index the region's strongest performer after the European Union exempted Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia from sanctions on Russian oil.

European Union leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year.

The remaining 10% will be temporarily exempt from the embargo so that landlocked Hungary, which was the main holdout against a deal, along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, keeps its access to Russian oil, which it cannot easily replace.

"This outcome is positive for MOL because ... if all Russian crude deliveries were banned by the European Union MOL would be forced to change the routes of its deliveries ... and this option would be more complicated," said Kamil Kliszcz, head Of equity research at mBank, referring to the Hungarian oil company.

Kliszcz also said there had previously been a huge sell-off in MOL's shares due to the announcement of a windfall tax in Hungary.

Budapest's main index .BUX was up 1.93%. The main indexes in Warsaw .WIG20 and Prague .PX were down 1.08% and 0.79% respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1659 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7300

24.7250

-0.02%

+0.57%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.8500

394.4500

-0.60%

-6.92%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5795

4.5865

+0.15%

+0.25%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9444

4.9442

-0.00%

+0.08%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5400

7.5365

-0.05%

-0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.4900

-0.01%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1309.88

1320.2500

-0.79%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39498.48

38751.18

+1.93%

-22.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1838.60

1858.60

-1.08%

-18.89%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12513.86

12460.05

+0.43%

-4.19%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1145.90

1150.43

-0.39%

-8.73%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2078.38

2086.65

-0.40%

-0.05%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

830.92

823.34

+0.92%

+1.24%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

617.97

612.92

+0.82%

-2.79%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4800

0.0000

+498bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9650

-0.0750

+413bps

-15bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7320

0.0100

+361bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8230

0.3090

+632bps

+25bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9600

0.0680

+612bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6210

0.0050

+550bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.83

6.77

6.58

6.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.94

8.41

8.47

6.89

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.64

7.81

7.79

6.56

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest. Editing by Jane Merriman and Jonathan Oatis)

