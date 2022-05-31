CEE MARKETS-Forint slips after c.bank hikes less than expected
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell in Tuesday afternoon trade, after the central bank hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%, half the pace of increases in recent months.
National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag had flagged a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes due to worries about growth, but analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 60 basis-point hike.
"The market was expecting the shift to a more gradual approach in monetary policy but maybe there were some players who were expecting more," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.
The forint was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 394.45 at 1459 GMT. It had slipped immediately after the decision before firming during a press conference during which Virag vowed to keep raising rates "for the foreseeable future".
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.15% stronger at 4.5865 and the Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed at 24.73.
Shares in Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU were up 4.5%, helping to make Budapest's main stock index the region's strongest performer after the European Union exempted Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia from sanctions on Russian oil.
European Union leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year.
The remaining 10% will be temporarily exempt from the embargo so that landlocked Hungary, which was the main holdout against a deal, along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, keeps its access to Russian oil, which it cannot easily replace.
"This outcome is positive for MOL because ... if all Russian crude deliveries were banned by the European Union MOL would be forced to change the routes of its deliveries ... and this option would be more complicated," said Kamil Kliszcz, head Of equity research at mBank, referring to the Hungarian oil company.
Kliszcz also said there had previously been a huge sell-off in MOL's shares due to the announcement of a windfall tax in Hungary.
Budapest's main index .BUX was up 1.93%. The main indexes in Warsaw .WIG20 and Prague .PX were down 1.08% and 0.79% respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1659 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7300
24.7250
-0.02%
+0.57%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.8500
394.4500
-0.60%
-6.92%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5795
4.5865
+0.15%
+0.25%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9444
4.9442
-0.00%
+0.08%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5400
7.5365
-0.05%
-0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.4900
-0.01%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1309.88
1320.2500
-0.79%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39498.48
38751.18
+1.93%
-22.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1838.60
1858.60
-1.08%
-18.89%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12513.86
12460.05
+0.43%
-4.19%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1145.90
1150.43
-0.39%
-8.73%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2078.38
2086.65
-0.40%
-0.05%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.92
823.34
+0.92%
+1.24%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
617.97
612.92
+0.82%
-2.79%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4800
0.0000
+498bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9650
-0.0750
+413bps
-15bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7320
0.0100
+361bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8230
0.3090
+632bps
+25bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9600
0.0680
+612bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6210
0.0050
+550bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.83
6.77
6.58
6.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.94
8.41
8.47
6.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.64
7.81
7.79
6.56
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
