CEE MARKETS-Forint slides on EU funding fears

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened on Thursday after media reports that the European Commission was going to withhold funding for Budapest due to concerns over the rule of law.

On Wednesday, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported citing unnamed sources that European Commission officials have concluded that Hungary has not sufficiently fulfilled its promises on the fight against corruption and will recommend 7.5 billion euros be earmarked for Hungary be frozen.

Following the report, the forint weakened and bond yields rose. At 0923 GMT on Thursday, the Hungarian currency was 0.85% weaker against the euro at 414.15.

"This weakening is clearly about this EU funds story, there is less and less confidence that Hungary will be able to get access to these funds," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING Bank in Hungary.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were 20 basis points higher on Thursday, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond at about 8.20%, a fixed-income trader said.

"The market stabilized by yesterday evening after the steep rise in yields, and now liquidity is so low that it is easy for yields to jump 20-30 points in a short time," the trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% weaker at 4.71 in thin trade, as markets in the United States were closed for Thanksgiving.

"Today is the turkey day ... basically this is really an abandoned market," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "There is little volatility, little interest from the investor side and we are basically range-bound."

Benchmark 10-year Polish bond yields fell 18 basis points to 6.658%, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this month showed a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

"The publication of minutes ... confirmed investors' belief that a Fed pivot is possible and there are chances for lower interest rate hikes in the near future," PKO BP said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.35.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1023 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

0.0000

24.3500

#DIV/0!

#DIV/0!

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

414.1500

410.6500

-0.85%

-10.81%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7100

4.7025

-0.16%

-2.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9370

4.9334

-0.07%

+0.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5450

7.5425

-0.03%

-0.36%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2100

117.3150

+0.09%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1239.80

1234.8900

+0.40%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45120.77

44930.52

+0.42%

-11.04%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1735.63

1713.61

+1.29%

-23.44%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11592.96

11563.50

+0.25%

-11.24%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1075.20

1071.78

+0.32%

-14.36%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1904.65

1905.17

-0.03%

-8.40%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

807.13

807.14

-0.00%

-1.66%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

592.19

591.70

+0.08%

-6.84%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7860

-0.0140

+372bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0480

-0.0670

+318bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8390

0.0050

+300bps

+9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9650

-0.1450

+490bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9300

-0.1680

+506bps

-8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6580

-0.1790

+482bps

-10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.09

6.78

6.41

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.48

12.08

11.43

15.34

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.23

7.21

6.92

7.34

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.