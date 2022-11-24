CEE MARKETS-Forint slides on EU funding fears

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened on Thursday after media reports that the European Commission was going to withhold funding for Budapest due to concerns over the rule of law.
On Wednesday, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported citing unnamed sources that European Commission officials have concluded that Hungary has not sufficiently fulfilled its promises on the fight against corruption and will recommend 7.5 billion euros be earmarked for Hungary be frozen.
Following the report, the forint weakened and bond yields rose. At 0923 GMT on Thursday, the Hungarian currency was 0.85% weaker against the euro at 414.15.
"This weakening is clearly about this EU funds story, there is less and less confidence that Hungary will be able to get access to these funds," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING Bank in Hungary.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were 20 basis points higher on Thursday, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond at about 8.20%, a fixed-income trader said.
"The market stabilized by yesterday evening after the steep rise in yields, and now liquidity is so low that it is easy for yields to jump 20-30 points in a short time," the trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% weaker at 4.71 in thin trade, as markets in the United States were closed for Thanksgiving.
"Today is the turkey day ... basically this is really an abandoned market," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "There is little volatility, little interest from the investor side and we are basically range-bound."
Benchmark 10-year Polish bond yields fell 18 basis points to 6.658%, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this month showed a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.
"The publication of minutes ... confirmed investors' belief that a Fed pivot is possible and there are chances for lower interest rate hikes in the near future," PKO BP said in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.35.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1023 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
0.0000
24.3500
#DIV/0!
#DIV/0!
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
414.1500
410.6500
-0.85%
-10.81%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7100
4.7025
-0.16%
-2.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9370
4.9334
-0.07%
+0.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5450
7.5425
-0.03%
-0.36%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.3150
+0.09%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1239.80
1234.8900
+0.40%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45120.77
44930.52
+0.42%
-11.04%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1735.63
1713.61
+1.29%
-23.44%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11592.96
11563.50
+0.25%
-11.24%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1075.20
1071.78
+0.32%
-14.36%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1904.65
1905.17
-0.03%
-8.40%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
807.13
807.14
-0.00%
-1.66%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
592.19
591.70
+0.08%
-6.84%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7860
-0.0140
+372bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0480
-0.0670
+318bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8390
0.0050
+300bps
+9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9650
-0.1450
+490bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9300
-0.1680
+506bps
-8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6580
-0.1790
+482bps
-10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.09
6.78
6.41
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.48
12.08
11.43
15.34
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.23
7.21
6.92
7.34
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
