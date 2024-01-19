CEE MARKETS-Forint slides as markets eye faster rate cuts, EU row

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped to a fresh 2024 low on Friday as expectations of an accelerated pace of monetary policy easing and worries over the country's relations with the European Union weighed on the currency.
Expectations of interest rates between 6% and 7% by mid-2024 are realistic, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told Reuters on Wednesday.
Virag's comments came after December data last week showed inflation falling to 5.5%, well below expectations.
Meanwhile, Budapest's already tense relations with the European Union took another hit on Thursday when the European Parliament endorsed a call to punish Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for damaging democracy at home by moving one step closer to suspending Budapest's vote in the bloc.
The forint was 0.17% weaker against the euro at 383.15 at 0958 GMT.
"We expect more weakness... looking ahead," ING said in a note. "Rates and FX divergence from the last two weeks combined with the dovish tone of the NBH and political noise from the European Parliament will keep HUF under pressure, in our view."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= meanwhile was 0.17% stronger at 4.385.
"The zloty looks stronger... maybe it has something to do with global risk sentiment but also the fact the parliament passed the budget, and it's going to the senate, and then it will go to the president," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
If the budget did not reach the president by Jan. 29, it could open the possibility of early elections, creating fresh political uncertainty. However, the trader said this scenario now seemed unlikely.
He also said that zloty will also be supported by the fact that interest rates in Poland were unlikely to fall in the coming months.
Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki assumes interest rates will remain stable for longer than analysts expect, he said in an interview published on Friday on the website 300gospodarka.pl.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.09% weaker at 24.806.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1058 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8060
24.7840
-0.09%
-0.42%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.1500
382.5000
-0.17%
+0.01%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3850
4.3925
+0.17%
-0.92%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9775
4.9769
-0.01%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.2200
+0.07%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1445.33
1432.3600
+0.91%
+2.21%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
64291.94
63571.82
+1.13%
+6.06%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2199.38
2191.26
+0.37%
-6.13%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15634.92
15555.40
+0.51%
+1.72%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2170
0.0030
+153bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7250
0.0050
+147bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8520
0.0130
+155bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0480
-0.0180
+236bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0470
0.0010
+279bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2380
-0.0120
+293bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.69
4.61
3.71
6.61
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.23
5.78
5.10
9.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.69
5.32
4.94
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.