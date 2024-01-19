CEE MARKETS-Forint slides as markets eye faster rate cuts, EU row

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped to a fresh 2024 low on Friday as expectations of an accelerated pace of monetary policy easing and worries over the country's relations with the European Union weighed on the currency.

Expectations of interest rates between 6% and 7% by mid-2024 are realistic, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told Reuters on Wednesday.

Virag's comments came after December data last week showed inflation falling to 5.5%, well below expectations.

Meanwhile, Budapest's already tense relations with the European Union took another hit on Thursday when the European Parliament endorsed a call to punish Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for damaging democracy at home by moving one step closer to suspending Budapest's vote in the bloc.

The forint was 0.17% weaker against the euro at 383.15 at 0958 GMT.

"We expect more weakness... looking ahead," ING said in a note. "Rates and FX divergence from the last two weeks combined with the dovish tone of the NBH and political noise from the European Parliament will keep HUF under pressure, in our view."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= meanwhile was 0.17% stronger at 4.385.

"The zloty looks stronger... maybe it has something to do with global risk sentiment but also the fact the parliament passed the budget, and it's going to the senate, and then it will go to the president," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

If the budget did not reach the president by Jan. 29, it could open the possibility of early elections, creating fresh political uncertainty. However, the trader said this scenario now seemed unlikely.

He also said that zloty will also be supported by the fact that interest rates in Poland were unlikely to fall in the coming months.

Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki assumes interest rates will remain stable for longer than analysts expect, he said in an interview published on Friday on the website 300gospodarka.pl.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.09% weaker at 24.806.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1058 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8060

24.7840

-0.09%

-0.42%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.1500

382.5000

-0.17%

+0.01%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3850

4.3925

+0.17%

-0.92%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9775

4.9769

-0.01%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.2200

+0.07%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1445.33

1432.3600

+0.91%

+2.21%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

64291.94

63571.82

+1.13%

+6.06%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2199.38

2191.26

+0.37%

-6.13%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15634.92

15555.40

+0.51%

+1.72%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2170

0.0030

+153bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7250

0.0050

+147bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8520

0.0130

+155bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0480

-0.0180

+236bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0470

0.0010

+279bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2380

-0.0120

+293bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.69

4.61

3.71

6.61

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.23

5.78

5.10

9.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.69

5.32

4.94

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

