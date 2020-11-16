CEE MARKETS-Forint slides as Hungarian govt threatens to veto EU budget

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The forint weakened on Monday as the Hungarian government said it was ready to veto the European Union's budget and COVID-recovery fund, while other Central European currencies were stable and regional stock markets firmed.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Reuters that Hungary will veto the EU's 2021-2027 budget and post-COVID recovery fund unless its fellow member states revise a clause to tie disbursement of EU funds to rule of law conditions.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sent a letter to EU institutions last week containing a similar threat.

"The upcoming vote on the EU budget is causing tension in the market. The threat of the Hungarian veto plays a role in the weakening of the forint," a Budapest-based FX-trader said.

"It is going to affect the zloty as well, but Hungary is smaller and thus more vulnerable to these pieces of news."

The forint EURHUF= was 0.54% weaker by 1027 GMT, trading at 358.55 per euro and underperforming its peers.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.23% and trading at 4.4810 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.02% to 26.4300 per euro.

"Regional currencies appreciated strongly in the previous two weeks, so further appreciation, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, would be difficult to achieve," Erste Bank wrote.

Markets are also eyeing the National Bank of Hungary's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.

Accoring to a Reuters poll of analysts the bank is expected to leave its base rate at 0.6% as a retreat in inflation and gains in the forint ease pressure on the bank.

Most stock markets in the region firmed against a global risk-on backdrop, with Warsaw .WIG20 up 1.68%, and Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI both edging up 0.05%.

Prague's blue chip .PX index rose 1.2%, with telecoms group O2 SPTT.PR adding 3% after the regulator announced late on Friday that it and two other incumbent mobile operators had won frequencies in an auction connected to future next-generation 5G networks.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4300

26.4350

+0.02%

-3.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.5500

356.6300

-0.54%

-7.64%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4810

4.4915

+0.23%

-5.01%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8715

4.8699

-0.03%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5650

7.5735

+0.11%

-1.58%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

922.46

911.5400

+1.20%

-17.31%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37353.93

37335.10

+0.05%

-18.94%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1778.77

1749.41

+1.68%

-17.27%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8914.17

8910.13

+0.05%

-10.66%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

833.61

834.46

-0.10%

-9.96%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1655.25

1641.37

+0.85%

-17.95%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

707.32

710.15

-0.40%

-11.77%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

426.00

425.62

+0.09%

-25.02%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0340

-0.0170

+077bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6720

-0.0250

+141bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1420

-0.0210

+170bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0230

-0.0030

+076bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4060

-0.0130

+115bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1930

-0.0120

+175bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.37

0.42

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.74

0.74

0.73

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.22

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

