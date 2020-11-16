CEE MARKETS-Forint slides as Hungarian govt threatens to veto EU budget

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The forint weakened on Monday as the Hungarian government said it was ready to veto the European Union's budget and COVID-recovery fund, while other Central European currencies were stable and regional stock markets firmed.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Reuters that Hungary will veto the EU's 2021-2027 budget and post-COVID recovery fund unless its fellow member states revise a clause to tie disbursement of EU funds to rule of law conditions.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sent a letter to EU institutions last week containing a similar threat.
"The upcoming vote on the EU budget is causing tension in the market. The threat of the Hungarian veto plays a role in the weakening of the forint," a Budapest-based FX-trader said.
"It is going to affect the zloty as well, but Hungary is smaller and thus more vulnerable to these pieces of news."
The forint EURHUF= was 0.54% weaker by 1027 GMT, trading at 358.55 per euro and underperforming its peers.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.23% and trading at 4.4810 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.02% to 26.4300 per euro.
"Regional currencies appreciated strongly in the previous two weeks, so further appreciation, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, would be difficult to achieve," Erste Bank wrote.
Markets are also eyeing the National Bank of Hungary's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.
Accoring to a Reuters poll of analysts the bank is expected to leave its base rate at 0.6% as a retreat in inflation and gains in the forint ease pressure on the bank.
Most stock markets in the region firmed against a global risk-on backdrop, with Warsaw .WIG20 up 1.68%, and Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI both edging up 0.05%.
Prague's blue chip .PX index rose 1.2%, with telecoms group O2 SPTT.PR adding 3% after the regulator announced late on Friday that it and two other incumbent mobile operators had won frequencies in an auction connected to future next-generation 5G networks.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1127 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4300
26.4350
+0.02%
-3.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.5500
356.6300
-0.54%
-7.64%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4810
4.4915
+0.23%
-5.01%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8715
4.8699
-0.03%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5650
7.5735
+0.11%
-1.58%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
922.46
911.5400
+1.20%
-17.31%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37353.93
37335.10
+0.05%
-18.94%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1778.77
1749.41
+1.68%
-17.27%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8914.17
8910.13
+0.05%
-10.66%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
833.61
834.46
-0.10%
-9.96%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1655.25
1641.37
+0.85%
-17.95%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
707.32
710.15
-0.40%
-11.77%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
426.00
425.62
+0.09%
-25.02%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0340
-0.0170
+077bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6720
-0.0250
+141bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1420
-0.0210
+170bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0230
-0.0030
+076bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4060
-0.0130
+115bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1930
-0.0120
+175bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.37
0.42
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.74
0.74
0.73
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.22
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
