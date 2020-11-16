CEE MARKETS-Forint slides as Hungarian govt threatens to veto EU budget

The forint weakened on Monday as the Hungarian government said it was ready to veto the European Union's budget and COVID-recovery fund, while other Central European currencies were stable and regional stock markets firmed.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Reuters that Hungary will veto the EU's 2021-2027 budget and post-COVID recovery fund unless its fellow member states revise a clause to tie disbursement of EU funds to rule of law conditions.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sent a letter to EU institutions last week containing a similar threat.

"The upcoming vote on the EU budget is causing tension in the market. The threat of the Hungarian veto plays a role in the weakening of the forint," a Budapest-based FX-trader said.

"It is going to affect the zloty as well, but Hungary is smaller and thus more vulnerable to these pieces of news."

The forint EURHUF= was 0.54% weaker by 1027 GMT, trading at 358.55 per euro and underperforming its peers.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.23% and trading at 4.4810 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.02% to 26.4300 per euro.

"Regional currencies appreciated strongly in the previous two weeks, so further appreciation, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, would be difficult to achieve," Erste Bank wrote.

Markets are also eyeing the National Bank of Hungary's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.

Accoring to a Reuters poll of analysts the bank is expected to leave its base rate at 0.6% as a retreat in inflation and gains in the forint ease pressure on the bank.

Most stock markets in the region firmed against a global risk-on backdrop, with Warsaw .WIG20 up 1.68%, and Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI both edging up 0.05%.

Prague's blue chip .PX index rose 1.2%, with telecoms group O2 SPTT.PR adding 3% after the regulator announced late on Friday that it and two other incumbent mobile operators had won frequencies in an auction connected to future next-generation 5G networks.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4300

26.4350

+0.02%

-3.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.5500

356.6300

-0.54%

-7.64%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4810

4.4915

+0.23%

-5.01%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8715

4.8699

-0.03%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5650

7.5735

+0.11%

-1.58%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

922.46

911.5400

+1.20%

-17.31%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37353.93

37335.10

+0.05%

-18.94%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1778.77

1749.41

+1.68%

-17.27%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8914.17

8910.13

+0.05%

-10.66%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

833.61

834.46

-0.10%

-9.96%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1655.25

1641.37

+0.85%

-17.95%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

707.32

710.15

-0.40%

-11.77%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

426.00

425.62

+0.09%

-25.02%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0340

-0.0170

+077bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6720

-0.0250

+141bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1420

-0.0210

+170bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0230

-0.0030

+076bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4060

-0.0130

+115bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1930

-0.0120

+175bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.37

0.42

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.74

0.74

0.73

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.22

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

