CEE MARKETS-Forint sinks to two-month-low on rising U.S. Treasury yields

BUDAPEST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= hit a two-month-low against the euro on Tuesday, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields, high inflation and a row with the European Union, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding.

At 0833 GMT, the forint traded at 359.03 per euro, its weakest level since the end of July and within sight of the key 360 level. The currency, which fell nearly 2% over the past week, has surrendered most of its gains made this year.

The Hungarian and Czech central banks both started raising rates in June, boosting the forint and the crown EURCZK= by some 3% against the euro ahead of last week's the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) rate meeting, when the bank raised rates by a smaller-than-expected 15 basis points to 1.65%.

"We are headed north, we will see whether we will reach the 360 mark today," a Budapest-based currency dealer said.

"U.S. yields are rising, the 10-year is nearly at 1.55%, and the region as a whole is weakening."

The trader said several factors, including the Hungarian inflation outlook and the funding row with the EU, pointed towards more forint weakening in the near term.

Despite raising its inflation forecasts for this year and the next, the NBH said it would hike rates further in 15-basis-point steps, slowing the pace of tightening after three successive 30-basis-point hikes.

Most central European currencies were in the red in morning trade but for the Serbian dinar EURRSD=, which gained 0.1%.

Hungarian brokerage Erste Investment said the forint broke through its 200-day moving average on Monday, failing to benefit from a credit rating upgrade by Moody's last week.

Erste said the Hungarian central bank's swap tenders providing euro liquidity this week could stem bigger falls in the exchange rate.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1033 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4790

25.4500

-0.11%

+2.94%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.0300

358.5800

-0.13%

+1.03%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6130

4.6009

-0.26%

-1.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9481

-0.03%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5055

7.5025

-0.04%

+0.56%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1322.40

1322.4000

+0.00%

+28.75%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51564.28

51365.99

+0.39%

+22.46%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2288.54

2292.47

-0.17%

+15.35%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12598.02

12510.26

+0.70%

+28.48%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1170.83

1167.76

+0.26%

+29.97%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1993.21

1979.15

+0.71%

+14.60%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

800.86

800.86

+0.00%

+6.98%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

576.87

571.80

+0.89%

+28.90%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.8980

0.0050

+258bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.0050

0.0210

+254bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.0720

0.0030

+227bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.6520

-0.0480

+133bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.5490

0.0620

+209bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1430

0.0560

+234bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.20

2.54

2.82

1.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.27

2.43

2.53

1.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.54

0.83

1.13

0.24

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

