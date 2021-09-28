CEE MARKETS-Forint sinks to two-month-low on rising U.S. Treasury yields

BUDAPEST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= hit a two-month-low against the euro on Tuesday, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields, high inflation and a row with the European Union, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding.
At 0833 GMT, the forint traded at 359.03 per euro, its weakest level since the end of July and within sight of the key 360 level. The currency, which fell nearly 2% over the past week, has surrendered most of its gains made this year.
The Hungarian and Czech central banks both started raising rates in June, boosting the forint and the crown EURCZK= by some 3% against the euro ahead of last week's the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) rate meeting, when the bank raised rates by a smaller-than-expected 15 basis points to 1.65%.
"We are headed north, we will see whether we will reach the 360 mark today," a Budapest-based currency dealer said.
"U.S. yields are rising, the 10-year is nearly at 1.55%, and the region as a whole is weakening."
The trader said several factors, including the Hungarian inflation outlook and the funding row with the EU, pointed towards more forint weakening in the near term.
Despite raising its inflation forecasts for this year and the next, the NBH said it would hike rates further in 15-basis-point steps, slowing the pace of tightening after three successive 30-basis-point hikes.
Most central European currencies were in the red in morning trade but for the Serbian dinar EURRSD=, which gained 0.1%.
Hungarian brokerage Erste Investment said the forint broke through its 200-day moving average on Monday, failing to benefit from a credit rating upgrade by Moody's last week.
Erste said the Hungarian central bank's swap tenders providing euro liquidity this week could stem bigger falls in the exchange rate.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1033 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4790
25.4500
-0.11%
+2.94%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.0300
358.5800
-0.13%
+1.03%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6130
4.6009
-0.26%
-1.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9481
-0.03%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5055
7.5025
-0.04%
+0.56%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1322.40
1322.4000
+0.00%
+28.75%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51564.28
51365.99
+0.39%
+22.46%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2288.54
2292.47
-0.17%
+15.35%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12598.02
12510.26
+0.70%
+28.48%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1170.83
1167.76
+0.26%
+29.97%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1993.21
1979.15
+0.71%
+14.60%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
800.86
800.86
+0.00%
+6.98%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
576.87
571.80
+0.89%
+28.90%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.8980
0.0050
+258bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.0050
0.0210
+254bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.0720
0.0030
+227bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.6520
-0.0480
+133bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.5490
0.0620
+209bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1430
0.0560
+234bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.20
2.54
2.82
1.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.27
2.43
2.53
1.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.54
0.83
1.13
0.24
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.