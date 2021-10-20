CEE MARKETS-Forint sinks to six-month low as cenbank rate hike disappoints markets

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended its losses and fell to a six-month-low on Wednesday as market participants, disappointed by the central bank's 15-basis-point rate hike on Tuesday, closed their positions.

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.12% to 363.05 per euro, its weakest in the past half-year, giving up all of its gains since the bank announced the start of monetary tightening in May and dipping into the red for the year.

The bank slowed the speed of its tightening cycle in September despite raising its inflation forecasts. On Tuesday the bank also said upside inflation risks prevailed and price growth risks may be more persistent than previously believed.

"In view of the recent acceleration of inflation many market participants had obviously expected the MNB to take a more aggressive step," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Hungary's central bank raised its benchmark base rate by 15 basis points to 1.8% on Tuesday and pledged to act "in the most decisive manner" against inflation risks. The rate rise was in line with the analyst consensus in a Reuters poll.

"The bank's communication was hawkish enough, showing that they take inflation risks seriously, but not hawkish enough for those who were expecting a 30 basis-point hike," an FX trader in Budapest said. "They are closing their positions, which weakened the forint this morning."

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday that Hungary's current pace of 15 bps interest rate hikes would stay until December, when the central bank will prepare its fresh inflation forecast.

Government bond yields in Hungary were stable on Wednesday after edging up 3-4 basis points following the rate meeting on Tuesday, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was 3.87%.

Elsewhere, CEE currencies slid, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= easing 0.11%.

Polish industrial output rose by 8.8% y/y in September, above forecast, data released on Wednesday showed.

The crown EURCZK= eased 0.16% to 25.542 per euro, with expectations of higher interest rates keeping it steady amid a worsening economic outlook as the chip shortage hits the car sector, including leading to reduced production at Czech economic powerhouse Skoda Auto.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.58%. Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.19% while Prague .PX added 0.11%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1010 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5420

25.5000

-0.16%

+2.69%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.0500

362.6000

-0.12%

-0.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5900

4.5850

-0.11%

-0.67%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9471

-0.04%

-1.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5090

7.5075

-0.02%

+0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5400

+0.05%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1354.48

1352.9800

+0.11%

+31.87%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

54670.15

54356.89

+0.58%

+29.83%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2442.83

2447.54

-0.19%

+23.13%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12714.75

12668.55

+0.36%

+29.67%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1183.19

1185.44

-0.19%

+31.34%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2043.87

2048.29

-0.22%

+17.51%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

785.99

791.08

-0.64%

+4.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

581.10

581.18

-0.01%

+29.85%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.6510

0.0190

+329bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.6210

-0.0160

+307bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.5950

0.0240

+271bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.6980

-0.1040

+234bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.3000

0.0120

+275bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.7510

0.0160

+286bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.22

3.46

3.56

2.06

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.53

2.93

3.16

1.89

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.59

2.06

2.46

0.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

