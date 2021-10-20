CEE MARKETS-Forint sinks to six-month low as cenbank rate hike disappoints markets
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended its losses and fell to a six-month-low on Wednesday as market participants, disappointed by the central bank's 15-basis-point rate hike on Tuesday, closed their positions.
The forint EURHUF= slid 0.12% to 363.05 per euro, its weakest in the past half-year, giving up all of its gains since the bank announced the start of monetary tightening in May and dipping into the red for the year.
The bank slowed the speed of its tightening cycle in September despite raising its inflation forecasts. On Tuesday the bank also said upside inflation risks prevailed and price growth risks may be more persistent than previously believed.
"In view of the recent acceleration of inflation many market participants had obviously expected the MNB to take a more aggressive step," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
Hungary's central bank raised its benchmark base rate by 15 basis points to 1.8% on Tuesday and pledged to act "in the most decisive manner" against inflation risks. The rate rise was in line with the analyst consensus in a Reuters poll.
"The bank's communication was hawkish enough, showing that they take inflation risks seriously, but not hawkish enough for those who were expecting a 30 basis-point hike," an FX trader in Budapest said. "They are closing their positions, which weakened the forint this morning."
Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday that Hungary's current pace of 15 bps interest rate hikes would stay until December, when the central bank will prepare its fresh inflation forecast.
Government bond yields in Hungary were stable on Wednesday after edging up 3-4 basis points following the rate meeting on Tuesday, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was 3.87%.
Elsewhere, CEE currencies slid, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= easing 0.11%.
Polish industrial output rose by 8.8% y/y in September, above forecast, data released on Wednesday showed.
The crown EURCZK= eased 0.16% to 25.542 per euro, with expectations of higher interest rates keeping it steady amid a worsening economic outlook as the chip shortage hits the car sector, including leading to reduced production at Czech economic powerhouse Skoda Auto.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.58%. Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.19% while Prague .PX added 0.11%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1010 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5420
25.5000
-0.16%
+2.69%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.0500
362.6000
-0.12%
-0.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5900
4.5850
-0.11%
-0.67%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9471
-0.04%
-1.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5090
7.5075
-0.02%
+0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5400
+0.05%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1354.48
1352.9800
+0.11%
+31.87%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54670.15
54356.89
+0.58%
+29.83%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2442.83
2447.54
-0.19%
+23.13%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12714.75
12668.55
+0.36%
+29.67%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1183.19
1185.44
-0.19%
+31.34%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2043.87
2048.29
-0.22%
+17.51%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
785.99
791.08
-0.64%
+4.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
581.10
581.18
-0.01%
+29.85%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.6510
0.0190
+329bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.6210
-0.0160
+307bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.5950
0.0240
+271bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.6980
-0.1040
+234bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.3000
0.0120
+275bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.7510
0.0160
+286bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.22
3.46
3.56
2.06
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.53
2.93
3.16
1.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.59
2.06
2.46
0.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.