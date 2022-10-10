CEE MARKETS-Forint sinks to record low against euro amid dollar gains
By Gergely Szakacs and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= sank to an all-time-low against the euro of 426.45 on Monday, pressured by dollar gains and expectations of a rise in inflation to near 20%.
Central Europe's worst-performing currency, which is down 13% against the euro this year, traded 0.45% lower at 0757 GMT, underperforming its regional competitors, most of which were flat to a touch stronger on the day.
The forint has been pressured by Hungary's reliance on Russian energy imports, the strength of the dollar, surging inflation and a rule-of-law row with the European Union that has hampered access to billions of euros of funding.
"We are bracing for the 20% inflation figure tomorrow," a Budapest-based currency dealer said.
Economists polled by Reuters see September inflation at 19.4% after a surge in energy prices forced Budapest to scrap a years-long cap on household utility bills.
Data on Monday showed a 1.3 billion deficit in Hungary's August trade account as surging energy imports are met with a slowdown in exports to the euro zone, its main trading partner.
The forint would not recovery meaningfully until the EU gives the green light to renewed money flows, the trader said, if it finds Hungary's latest reforms sufficient to allay long-standing concerns over misuse of funds from the bloc.
"Until that happens, the distrust and lack of confidence in the forint will not be priced out," the trader said, adding that the forint continued to weaken despite gas prices, long a factor driving its falls, had retreated.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, meanwhile, eased 0.25% in early trade, extending weakness since the central bank unexpectedly paused rate rises last week to assess the impacts of an economic slowdown on inflation.
"Global investment sentiment remains key, and remains unfavourable to riskier assets," Bank Millennium said in a note, adding that the zloty may breach the weak side of a 4.8 to 4.89 range versus the euro.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, bolstered this year by central bank interventions, nudged up to an 8-week high on Monday.
"The Czech crown is holding at relatively strong levels and resisted the high volatility on global markets last week also due to CNB interventions," CSOB analysts said.
The Czech central bank has intervened in markets since May, spending 2.4 billion euros of reserves in August, down from almost 10 billion in July, data on Friday showed.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4610
24.4620
+0.00%
+1.68%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
426.4500
424.5500
-0.45%
-13.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8740
4.8620
-0.25%
-5.81%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9401
4.9391
-0.02%
+0.16%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5220
7.5275
+0.07%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1900
117.3350
+0.12%
+0.33%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1161.21
1168.7400
-0.64%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39273.77
39537.63
-0.67%
-22.57%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1394.79
1405.21
-0.74%
-38.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10845.91
10908.72
-0.58%
-16.96%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
984.42
984.56
-0.01%
-21.59%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1931.31
1937.33
-0.31%
-7.12%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.07
829.85
+0.03%
+1.13%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
581.00
581.69
-0.12%
-8.60%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9940
-0.0200
+421bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.5280
-0.0120
+355bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.3820
-0.0640
+322bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.3680
-0.0500
+558bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.5640
0.0360
+558bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.4110
0.0350
+525bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.32
7.17
6.84
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.42
14.27
13.67
13.74
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.44
7.53
7.50
7.19
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))
