CEE MARKETS-Forint sinks to record low against euro amid dollar gains

By Gergely Szakacs and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= sank to an all-time-low against the euro of 426.45 on Monday, pressured by dollar gains and expectations of a rise in inflation to near 20%.

Central Europe's worst-performing currency, which is down 13% against the euro this year, traded 0.45% lower at 0757 GMT, underperforming its regional competitors, most of which were flat to a touch stronger on the day.

The forint has been pressured by Hungary's reliance on Russian energy imports, the strength of the dollar, surging inflation and a rule-of-law row with the European Union that has hampered access to billions of euros of funding.

"We are bracing for the 20% inflation figure tomorrow," a Budapest-based currency dealer said.

Economists polled by Reuters see September inflation at 19.4% after a surge in energy prices forced Budapest to scrap a years-long cap on household utility bills.

Data on Monday showed a 1.3 billion deficit in Hungary's August trade account as surging energy imports are met with a slowdown in exports to the euro zone, its main trading partner.

The forint would not recovery meaningfully until the EU gives the green light to renewed money flows, the trader said, if it finds Hungary's latest reforms sufficient to allay long-standing concerns over misuse of funds from the bloc.

"Until that happens, the distrust and lack of confidence in the forint will not be priced out," the trader said, adding that the forint continued to weaken despite gas prices, long a factor driving its falls, had retreated.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, meanwhile, eased 0.25% in early trade, extending weakness since the central bank unexpectedly paused rate rises last week to assess the impacts of an economic slowdown on inflation.

"Global investment sentiment remains key, and remains unfavourable to riskier assets," Bank Millennium said in a note, adding that the zloty may breach the weak side of a 4.8 to 4.89 range versus the euro.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, bolstered this year by central bank interventions, nudged up to an 8-week high on Monday.

"The Czech crown is holding at relatively strong levels and resisted the high volatility on global markets last week also due to CNB interventions," CSOB analysts said.

The Czech central bank has intervened in markets since May, spending 2.4 billion euros of reserves in August, down from almost 10 billion in July, data on Friday showed.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4610

24.4620

+0.00%

+1.68%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

426.4500

424.5500

-0.45%

-13.38%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8740

4.8620

-0.25%

-5.81%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9401

4.9391

-0.02%

+0.16%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5220

7.5275

+0.07%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1900

117.3350

+0.12%

+0.33%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1161.21

1168.7400

-0.64%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39273.77

39537.63

-0.67%

-22.57%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1394.79

1405.21

-0.74%

-38.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10845.91

10908.72

-0.58%

-16.96%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

984.42

984.56

-0.01%

-21.59%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1931.31

1937.33

-0.31%

-7.12%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

830.07

829.85

+0.03%

+1.13%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

581.00

581.69

-0.12%

-8.60%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9940

-0.0200

+421bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.5280

-0.0120

+355bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.3820

-0.0640

+322bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.3680

-0.0500

+558bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.5640

0.0360

+558bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.4110

0.0350

+525bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.32

7.17

6.84

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.42

14.27

13.67

13.74

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.44

7.53

7.50

7.19

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

