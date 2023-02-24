CEE MARKETS-Forint set for sixth weekly gain as FX firmer

PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eyed its best growth stretch since 2021 on Friday, while other central European currencies mostly drifted, holding onto recent gains.

Stock indices were down with the exception of Prague, although the forint EURHUF= was the main mover, rising 0.2% to 380.20 to the euro by 1028 GMT, putting it on course for a sixth weekly gain.

"All eyes will be on the Hungarian central bank in March, on whether it will indicate the normalization of interest rates, given that the market development has been supportive since the beginning of the year," Erste Group Bank said.

The forint has been supported by the European Union's highest interest rates, with the central bank's base rate at 13%, along with hopes of European Union funds being unlocked from a rule-of-law dispute with Brussels.

The currency has gained over 5% so far in 2023, and is comfortably away from all-time lows of last October at above 430 to the euro.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= gained for a third straight day, rising a touch 4.725 to the euro, and touching its highest in over two weeks earlier in the morning.

"The zloty... has exhausted its appreciation potential in the face of lack of new arguments and persistence of domestic risks, including delays in the National Recovery Plan," Bank Millennium said.

Poland's efforts to access billions of euros of EU recovery money suffered a setback earlier this month, when President Andrzej Duda referred a key judicial reform bill to a constitutional tribunal for review.

That is keeping pressure on the zloty, the region's only currency trading down so far in 2023.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, meanwhile, is sticking near 14-year highs, helped by easing energy prices and a safe-haven status in the region as the central bank has pledged to intervene to prevent sharp weakening, although the bank has stayed out of markets in recent months, according to its latest statistics.

On stock markets, Prague rose and was trading just below a one-year high, held up by banking stocks. Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR, whose shares have jumped as investors await details of a potential buyout by the state, the majority shareholder. CEZ shares were steady, trading above 1,000 crowns.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1128 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6480

23.6620

+0.06%

+2.16%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.2000

380.8000

+0.16%

+5.06%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7250

4.7275

+0.05%

-0.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9180

4.9199

+0.04%

+0.50%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.3300

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1390.84

1388.5500

+0.16%

+15.74%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45376.55

45388.94

-0.03%

+3.61%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1820.42

1824.76

-0.24%

+1.59%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12333.15

12335.78

-0.02%

+5.74%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1213.35

1207.18

+0.51%

+15.69%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

880.28

882.70

-0.27%

+6.75%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

617.42

617.55

-0.02%

+2.65%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8380

-0.1710

+292bps

-19bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1460

-0.0480

+260bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8150

0.0000

+234bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.2670

-0.2220

+335bps

-24bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.4160

-0.1380

+387bps

-15bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.4990

-0.0920

+402bps

-9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.21

7.03

6.47

7.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.08

13.58

12.18

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.97

6.97

6.65

6.94

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in Warsaw, and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Varun H K)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

