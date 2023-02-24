CEE MARKETS-Forint set for sixth weekly gain as FX firmer

PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eyed its best growth stretch since 2021 on Friday, while other central European currencies mostly drifted, holding onto recent gains.
Stock indices were down with the exception of Prague, although the forint EURHUF= was the main mover, rising 0.2% to 380.20 to the euro by 1028 GMT, putting it on course for a sixth weekly gain.
"All eyes will be on the Hungarian central bank in March, on whether it will indicate the normalization of interest rates, given that the market development has been supportive since the beginning of the year," Erste Group Bank said.
The forint has been supported by the European Union's highest interest rates, with the central bank's base rate at 13%, along with hopes of European Union funds being unlocked from a rule-of-law dispute with Brussels.
The currency has gained over 5% so far in 2023, and is comfortably away from all-time lows of last October at above 430 to the euro.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= gained for a third straight day, rising a touch 4.725 to the euro, and touching its highest in over two weeks earlier in the morning.
"The zloty... has exhausted its appreciation potential in the face of lack of new arguments and persistence of domestic risks, including delays in the National Recovery Plan," Bank Millennium said.
Poland's efforts to access billions of euros of EU recovery money suffered a setback earlier this month, when President Andrzej Duda referred a key judicial reform bill to a constitutional tribunal for review.
That is keeping pressure on the zloty, the region's only currency trading down so far in 2023.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, meanwhile, is sticking near 14-year highs, helped by easing energy prices and a safe-haven status in the region as the central bank has pledged to intervene to prevent sharp weakening, although the bank has stayed out of markets in recent months, according to its latest statistics.
On stock markets, Prague rose and was trading just below a one-year high, held up by banking stocks. Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR, whose shares have jumped as investors await details of a potential buyout by the state, the majority shareholder. CEZ shares were steady, trading above 1,000 crowns.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1128 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6480
23.6620
+0.06%
+2.16%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
380.2000
380.8000
+0.16%
+5.06%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7250
4.7275
+0.05%
-0.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9180
4.9199
+0.04%
+0.50%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.3300
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1390.84
1388.5500
+0.16%
+15.74%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45376.55
45388.94
-0.03%
+3.61%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1820.42
1824.76
-0.24%
+1.59%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12333.15
12335.78
-0.02%
+5.74%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1213.35
1207.18
+0.51%
+15.69%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
880.28
882.70
-0.27%
+6.75%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
617.42
617.55
-0.02%
+2.65%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8380
-0.1710
+292bps
-19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1460
-0.0480
+260bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8150
0.0000
+234bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.2670
-0.2220
+335bps
-24bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.4160
-0.1380
+387bps
-15bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4990
-0.0920
+402bps
-9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.21
7.03
6.47
7.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.08
13.58
12.18
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.97
6.97
6.65
6.94
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in Warsaw, and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Varun H K)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.