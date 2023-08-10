CEE MARKETS-Forint seeks biggest one-day jump in over a month

Updates with market's reaction on U.S. CPI data, adds new trader comment

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= jumped on Thursday, on course for its biggest one-day gain in at least a month, amid increased risk-taking in global markets after U.S. inflation data supported views the Federal Reserve was at the end of its hiking cycle.

The forint EURHUF= led gains in central Europe and, at 1242 GMT, it was 1% higher on the day at 384.7 versus the euro, benefiting largely from a weakening dollar.

On stock markets, shares in Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU rose 2.8%, outperforming the wider Budapest stock market, after quarterly profit beat analyst forecasts. Czech utility CEZCEZP.PR also outperformed after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

"During the day the eurodollar has been moving upwards, now it reversed slightly, and it spills over to the forint as well," a Budapest-based trader said.

"This reversal was caused by the much-anticipated U.S. CPI data," the trader added.

The dollar has been a key driver for currencies in central Europe as the region's central banks begin shifting to interest rate cuts as inflation slowly recedes.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.2% stronger at 24.23 to the euro.

Earlier, July inflation data published on Thursday was in line with expectations, showing a continued decline to an annual 8.8% and backing the Czech National Bank's recent shift taking it closer to the start of policy easing. Markets are pricing in rate cuts in the coming months.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, central Europe's best-performing unit with a 5.2% gain for the year, was up 0.25% at 4.46 per euro, hovering near a multi-year high beyond 4.40, which it hit last month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1442 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2300

24.2850

+0.23%

-0.30%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.6500

388.6000

+1.03%

+3.85%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4570

4.4680

+0.25%

+5.22%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9430

4.9456

+0.05%

-0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1900

+0.05%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1363.81

1361.4100

+0.18%

+13.49%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55729.07

55235.51

+0.89%

+27.25%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2119.01

2096.43

+1.08%

+18.25%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13019.49

13000.36

+0.15%

+11.63%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8940

-0.2500

+276bps

-26bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5720

-0.0630

+203bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0880

-0.0700

+160bps

-9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3360

-0.0170

+221bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2500

-0.0380

+271bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4990

-0.0210

+301bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.78

5.85

4.88

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.27

10.61

9.17

14.17

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.02

5.34

4.87

6.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting Reuters bureaux Writing by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Christina Fincher and Alex Richardson)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

