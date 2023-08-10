CEE MARKETS-Forint seeks biggest one-day jump in over a month

Updates with market's reaction on U.S. CPI data, adds new trader comment
BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= jumped on Thursday, on course for its biggest one-day gain in at least a month, amid increased risk-taking in global markets after U.S. inflation data supported views the Federal Reserve was at the end of its hiking cycle.
The forint EURHUF= led gains in central Europe and, at 1242 GMT, it was 1% higher on the day at 384.7 versus the euro, benefiting largely from a weakening dollar.
On stock markets, shares in Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU rose 2.8%, outperforming the wider Budapest stock market, after quarterly profit beat analyst forecasts. Czech utility CEZCEZP.PR also outperformed after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.
"During the day the eurodollar has been moving upwards, now it reversed slightly, and it spills over to the forint as well," a Budapest-based trader said.
"This reversal was caused by the much-anticipated U.S. CPI data," the trader added.
The dollar has been a key driver for currencies in central Europe as the region's central banks begin shifting to interest rate cuts as inflation slowly recedes.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.2% stronger at 24.23 to the euro.
Earlier, July inflation data published on Thursday was in line with expectations, showing a continued decline to an annual 8.8% and backing the Czech National Bank's recent shift taking it closer to the start of policy easing. Markets are pricing in rate cuts in the coming months.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, central Europe's best-performing unit with a 5.2% gain for the year, was up 0.25% at 4.46 per euro, hovering near a multi-year high beyond 4.40, which it hit last month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1442 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2300
24.2850
+0.23%
-0.30%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.6500
388.6000
+1.03%
+3.85%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4570
4.4680
+0.25%
+5.22%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9430
4.9456
+0.05%
-0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.1900
+0.05%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1363.81
1361.4100
+0.18%
+13.49%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55729.07
55235.51
+0.89%
+27.25%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2119.01
2096.43
+1.08%
+18.25%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13019.49
13000.36
+0.15%
+11.63%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8940
-0.2500
+276bps
-26bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.5720
-0.0630
+203bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0880
-0.0700
+160bps
-9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3360
-0.0170
+221bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2500
-0.0380
+271bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4990
-0.0210
+301bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.78
5.85
4.88
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.27
10.61
9.17
14.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.02
5.34
4.87
6.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting Reuters bureaux Writing by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Christina Fincher and Alex Richardson)
((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))
