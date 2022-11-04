CEE MARKETS-Forint rises to 6-week high, MOL shares up on strong Q3

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint strengthened to a six-week high on Friday, while Hungarian oil and gas group MOL outperformed the wider market after it reported a surge in third-quarter net profit, boosted by strong refining margins on cheaper Russian crude.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.89% and trading at 403.30 per euro as it was supported by the central bank's quick deposit tool offered at an 18% rate, an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Not even Wednesday's Fed rate hike and the stronger dollar could significantly weaken the forint, which shows that the mood really changed as it became very expensive to hold short positions against the forint with the 18% rate," he said.
The central bank introduced a quick deposit tool in mid-October, which helped shore up the forint that fell to a record low at around 434 per euro earlier last month.
Budapest's equities added 1.32% as MOL MOLB.BU outperformed the wider market. The stock was up 2.32% by 0945 GMT after the company reported a surge in third-quarter net profit and EBITDA.
Prague's equities .PX added 2.05% as Komercni Banka BKOM.PR rose 1.45% by 0951 GMT after solid third-quarter results, and with markets watching for the government to finalise plans on a windfall tax on banks and energy firms that parliament was due to vote on.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.08% to 24.464 versus the common currency, giving up some of its gains from the previous session.
The currency firmed on Thursday after the central bank kept its key rate unchanged and said it would continue to intervene in the market to stop excessive crown weakening.
The bank's board voted 5-2 to keep the two-week repo rate at 7.00%, defying new staff forecasts implying higher borrowing costs are needed to drag inflation down from a three-decade high.
Longer-dated Czech market rates were higher after the central bank meeting, reflecting rising expectations of interest rates staying higher for longer. Markets price in little chance of a further hike.
"On the FX side, the situation remains unchanged. CNB interventions will continue and the line in the sand is clearly drawn at 24.60-70 EUR/CZK. Given the low central bank costs, we do not expect any changes in the CNB's approach anytime soon," ING wrote in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1048 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4640
24.4450
-0.08%
+1.67%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
403.3000
406.9000
+0.89%
-8.41%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6900
4.6940
+0.09%
-2.11%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8980
4.9010
+0.06%
+1.02%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5355
+0.02%
-0.22%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2400
+0.03%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1214.09
1189.6800
+2.05%
Budapest
.BUX
42319.13
41768.70
+1.32%
-16.56%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1593.51
1559.55
+2.18%
-29.71%
Bucharest
.BETI
10861.98
10829.82
+0.30%
-16.84%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1006.25
1007.45
-0.12%
-19.85%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1896.52
1895.96
+0.03%
-8.79%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
776.30
779.84
-0.45%
-5.42%
Sofia
.SOFIX
593.87
593.83
+0.01%
-6.58%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1940
-0.0130
+411bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.1830
0.0770
+406bps
+9bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.8940
-0.0100
+366bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.2680
-0.2180
+619bps
-21bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.4400
-0.1790
+632bps
-16bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.2080
-0.1530
+598bps
-14bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.43
7.39
7.19
7.31
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
16.80
16.15
15.31
16.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.91
8.09
8.06
7.56
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
