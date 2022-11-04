CEE MARKETS-Forint rises to 6-week high, MOL shares up on strong Q3

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint strengthened to a six-week high on Friday, while Hungarian oil and gas group MOL outperformed the wider market after it reported a surge in third-quarter net profit, boosted by strong refining margins on cheaper Russian crude.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.89% and trading at 403.30 per euro as it was supported by the central bank's quick deposit tool offered at an 18% rate, an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Not even Wednesday's Fed rate hike and the stronger dollar could significantly weaken the forint, which shows that the mood really changed as it became very expensive to hold short positions against the forint with the 18% rate," he said.

The central bank introduced a quick deposit tool in mid-October, which helped shore up the forint that fell to a record low at around 434 per euro earlier last month.

Budapest's equities added 1.32% as MOL MOLB.BU outperformed the wider market. The stock was up 2.32% by 0945 GMT after the company reported a surge in third-quarter net profit and EBITDA.

Prague's equities .PX added 2.05% as Komercni Banka BKOM.PR rose 1.45% by 0951 GMT after solid third-quarter results, and with markets watching for the government to finalise plans on a windfall tax on banks and energy firms that parliament was due to vote on.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.08% to 24.464 versus the common currency, giving up some of its gains from the previous session.

The currency firmed on Thursday after the central bank kept its key rate unchanged and said it would continue to intervene in the market to stop excessive crown weakening.

The bank's board voted 5-2 to keep the two-week repo rate at 7.00%, defying new staff forecasts implying higher borrowing costs are needed to drag inflation down from a three-decade high.

Longer-dated Czech market rates were higher after the central bank meeting, reflecting rising expectations of interest rates staying higher for longer. Markets price in little chance of a further hike.

"On the FX side, the situation remains unchanged. CNB interventions will continue and the line in the sand is clearly drawn at 24.60-70 EUR/CZK. Given the low central bank costs, we do not expect any changes in the CNB's approach anytime soon," ING wrote in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1048 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4640

24.4450

-0.08%

+1.67%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

403.3000

406.9000

+0.89%

-8.41%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6900

4.6940

+0.09%

-2.11%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8980

4.9010

+0.06%

+1.02%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5355

+0.02%

-0.22%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2400

+0.03%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1214.09

1189.6800

+2.05%

Budapest

.BUX

42319.13

41768.70

+1.32%

-16.56%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1593.51

1559.55

+2.18%

-29.71%

Bucharest

.BETI

10861.98

10829.82

+0.30%

-16.84%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1006.25

1007.45

-0.12%

-19.85%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1896.52

1895.96

+0.03%

-8.79%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

776.30

779.84

-0.45%

-5.42%

Sofia

.SOFIX

593.87

593.83

+0.01%

-6.58%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1940

-0.0130

+411bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.1830

0.0770

+406bps

+9bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.8940

-0.0100

+366bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.2680

-0.2180

+619bps

-21bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.4400

-0.1790

+632bps

-16bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.2080

-0.1530

+598bps

-14bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.43

7.39

7.19

7.31

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

16.80

16.15

15.31

16.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.91

8.09

8.06

7.56

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.