CEE MARKETS-Forint rises to 10-day high as CEE currencies see stronger April
PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose to a 10-day high on Thursday, leading central European currencies up as economies reopen, setting them on track to post modest gains in April after a hammering at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March.
Currencies fell 5-7% in March when the new coronavirus started spreading rapidly throughout Europe, leading to a virtual lockdown of countries. But they have begun what analysts have forecast will be a slow rebound over the next year.
The forint had risen 0.5% to trade at 353.35 to the euro by 0955 GMT on Thursday, on course for a 2.4% rise in April.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= nudged up to 27.108 per euro and was set for a 1.1% rise in April. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was heading to a 0.5% April gain, up a quarter of a percent on Thursday. Romania's leu EURRON= was flat at 4.842.
Hungarian central bank action in April has helped the forint, including launching a new one-week deposit tool for banks at 0.9% at the start of the month.
The bank is also launching a bond-buying programme as it tries to balance giving the economy a boost and preventing a sell-off in the currency, which has been the most vulnerable to investor mood in the region in recent years.
Markets have been more upbeat recently, helped by the start of easing of restrictions on shops and daily life in the region that had been put in place last month.
On Thursday, global markets also got a boost from encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial and expectations of more European Central Bank (ECB) stimulus.
Erste Bank said the forint could continue to firm past 350.
Analysts still remained wary of gains coming too quickly, especially as economic data in the coming weeks will paint a dark picture.
"As economics matter for risky assets and exchange rates, we remain on the cautious side after the recent relief rally in EM FX," Raiffeisen said.
Budapest stocks .BUX rose over 2% while Prague .PX was flat. Czech bond yields were mixed, with yields on short-term debt that has been most in demand falling while longer yields rose.
Czech Finance Ministry data on Thursday showed foreign ownership of domestic bonds eased only slightly in March.
The Czechs have been on a record borrowing spree to finance a budget deficit that will climb to an all-time high this year, although expectations the central bank will continue cutting interest rates next week is helping demand for state debt.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1155 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1080
27.1275
+0.07%
-6.18%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.3500
355.1650
+0.51%
-6.28%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5390
4.5504
+0.25%
-6.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8420
4.8432
+0.02%
-1.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5755
+0.01%
-1.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6800
+0.13%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
884.99
883.9500
+0.12%
-20.67%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35777.08
34815.09
+2.76%
-22.36%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1668.63
1651.33
+1.05%
-22.39%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8252.31
8274.76
-0.27%
-17.29%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
802.35
791.22
+1.41%
-13.34%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1551.61
1558.38
-0.43%
-23.09%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
657.57
655.30
+0.35%
-17.98%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
447.04
449.39
-0.52%
-21.32%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.7140
0.0490
+144bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.9680
-0.0730
+166bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3690
0.0650
+189bps
+10bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5820
-0.0030
+131bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0360
0.0000
+173bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4950
0.0250
+201bps
+6bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.29
0.33
0.90
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.18
1.12
1.08
1.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.19
0.21
0.69
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
