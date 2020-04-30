CEE MARKETS-Forint rises to 10-day high as CEE currencies see stronger April

PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose to a 10-day high on Thursday, leading central European currencies up as economies reopen, setting them on track to post modest gains in April after a hammering at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Currencies fell 5-7% in March when the new coronavirus started spreading rapidly throughout Europe, leading to a virtual lockdown of countries. But they have begun what analysts have forecast will be a slow rebound over the next year.

The forint had risen 0.5% to trade at 353.35 to the euro by 0955 GMT on Thursday, on course for a 2.4% rise in April.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= nudged up to 27.108 per euro and was set for a 1.1% rise in April. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was heading to a 0.5% April gain, up a quarter of a percent on Thursday. Romania's leu EURRON= was flat at 4.842.

Hungarian central bank action in April has helped the forint, including launching a new one-week deposit tool for banks at 0.9% at the start of the month.

The bank is also launching a bond-buying programme as it tries to balance giving the economy a boost and preventing a sell-off in the currency, which has been the most vulnerable to investor mood in the region in recent years.

Markets have been more upbeat recently, helped by the start of easing of restrictions on shops and daily life in the region that had been put in place last month.

On Thursday, global markets also got a boost from encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial and expectations of more European Central Bank (ECB) stimulus.

Erste Bank said the forint could continue to firm past 350.

Analysts still remained wary of gains coming too quickly, especially as economic data in the coming weeks will paint a dark picture.

"As economics matter for risky assets and exchange rates, we remain on the cautious side after the recent relief rally in EM FX," Raiffeisen said.

Budapest stocks .BUX rose over 2% while Prague .PX was flat. Czech bond yields were mixed, with yields on short-term debt that has been most in demand falling while longer yields rose.

Czech Finance Ministry data on Thursday showed foreign ownership of domestic bonds eased only slightly in March.

The Czechs have been on a record borrowing spree to finance a budget deficit that will climb to an all-time high this year, although expectations the central bank will continue cutting interest rates next week is helping demand for state debt.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1155 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1080

27.1275

+0.07%

-6.18%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.3500

355.1650

+0.51%

-6.28%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5390

4.5504

+0.25%

-6.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8420

4.8432

+0.02%

-1.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5750

7.5755

+0.01%

-1.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6800

+0.13%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

884.99

883.9500

+0.12%

-20.67%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35777.08

34815.09

+2.76%

-22.36%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1668.63

1651.33

+1.05%

-22.39%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8252.31

8274.76

-0.27%

-17.29%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

802.35

791.22

+1.41%

-13.34%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1551.61

1558.38

-0.43%

-23.09%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

657.57

655.30

+0.35%

-17.98%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

447.04

449.39

-0.52%

-21.32%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.7140

0.0490

+144bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.9680

-0.0730

+166bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3690

0.0650

+189bps

+10bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5820

-0.0030

+131bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0360

0.0000

+173bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4950

0.0250

+201bps

+6bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.29

0.33

0.90

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.18

1.12

1.08

1.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.19

0.21

0.69

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

