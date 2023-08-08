CEE MARKETS-Forint rises for third day even as July inflation eases, zloty heads down

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The forint firmed for a third straight session on Tuesday, as it shook off a large drop in Hungary's inflation rate that backed expectations of continued interest rate cuts, while the Polish zloty retreated in thin trading.

The two currencies have been the biggest movers in central Europe this year but have had opposite fortunes in recent weeks as the zloty overtook the forint as the region's biggest 2023 gainer.

Last week, the forint EURHUF= hit a more than four-month low against the euro, the region's main reference currency, amid souring global sentiment and a rising U.S. dollar, but it has rebounded some this week.

It stood at 386.8 to the euro, up by 0.4%, at 0810 GMT.

"There is very thin trading now and the markets had already priced in the gradual receding of the annual inflation (seen in data published on Tuesday), hence the lack of a bigger reaction from the forint," a Budapest-based trader said.

Data showed Hungary's inflation rate fell below 20% for the first time since 2022 September, making a return to single-digits likely in the coming months.

Headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI was at an annual 17.6% in July, as expected, safeguarding further monetary easing. Despite recent rate cuts, though, high policy rates have maintained demand for the forint.

"Inflation's development confirms our year-end interest rate expectations, with the base rate likely to fall to 10.5% by the end of the year, after the overnight quick tender rate is expected to converge with the base rate in September," Gergely Suppan, leading analyst at MBH Bank, said in a note.

The zloty, which hit its highest versus the forint last week making it the more favourable currency in the region, was down 0.3% at 4.439 per euro. It had touched a nearly three-year high past 4.40 last month.

"The zloty is weaker today... basically we are range-bound and in this vacation mood," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

"I would say the short-term crowd is on the market and the direction is a weaker zloty, but we are still in a range."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= remained around its lows for 2023, trading a tad stronger at 24.21 versus the euro. Romania's leu was also steady.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

