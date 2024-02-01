CEE MARKETS-Forint rises after EU deal for Ukraine aid, crown near one-year low

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The forint gained for a third straight day on Thursday as EU states agreed on further aid to Ukraine, taking market pressure off of Hungary, while the Czech crown sat near a one-year low after dovish central banker comments.

Markets were watching a summit of European Union leaders where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was centre stage as other member states sought to get Hungary on board with the bloc's 50 billion euros ($54 billion) aid package to Ukraine.

Budapest had already vetoed aid to Kyiv last month.

But the leaders' council President Charles Michel said on X social media platform that all 27 EU members had agreed on the package on Thursday, overcoming Hungarian objections.

The forint EURHUF= erased morning losses after the midday announcement, and was up 0.2% on the day at 383.0 to the euro by 1041 GMT.

In the Czech Republic, the crown EURCZK= eased 0.1% to 24.90 to the euro, a day after weakening when a senior Czech central banker told Reuters he was prepared to back at least a 50-basis-point cut at the bank board's policy meeting next week.

Deputy Governor Jan Frait said in an interview that he expected a softer economic and rate outlook in the bank's quarterly macroeconomic update.

His comments helped push market rates lower.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1%.

The region still faced market headwinds with the U.S. dollar's strengthening - which cuts risk appetite in emerging market assets - after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against bets of a U.S. rate cut as soon as March.

Markets also digested weak manufacturing surveys showing a rough start to 2024 for the sector.

