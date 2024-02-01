News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-Forint rises after EU deal for Ukraine aid, crown near one-year low

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

February 01, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet, Boldizsar Gyori, Pawel Florkiewicz for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The forint gained for a third straight day on Thursday as EU states agreed on further aid to Ukraine, taking market pressure off of Hungary, while the Czech crown sat near a one-year low after dovish central banker comments.

Markets were watching a summit of European Union leaders where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was centre stage as other member states sought to get Hungary on board with the bloc's 50 billion euros ($54 billion) aid package to Ukraine.

Budapest had already vetoed aid to Kyiv last month.

But the leaders' council President Charles Michel said on X social media platform that all 27 EU members had agreed on the package on Thursday, overcoming Hungarian objections.

The forint EURHUF= erased morning losses after the midday announcement, and was up 0.2% on the day at 383.0 to the euro by 1041 GMT.

In the Czech Republic, the crown EURCZK= eased 0.1% to 24.90 to the euro, a day after weakening when a senior Czech central banker told Reuters he was prepared to back at least a 50-basis-point cut at the bank board's policy meeting next week.

Deputy Governor Jan Frait said in an interview that he expected a softer economic and rate outlook in the bank's quarterly macroeconomic update.

His comments helped push market rates lower.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1%.

The region still faced market headwinds with the U.S. dollar's strengthening - which cuts risk appetite in emerging market assets - after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against bets of a U.S. rate cut as soon as March.

Markets also digested weak manufacturing surveys showing a rough start to 2024 for the sector.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1140 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9000

24.8800

-0.08%

-0.80%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.0000

383.6000

+0.16%

+0.05%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3320

4.3350

+0.07%

+0.29%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9743

4.9750

+0.01%

+0.00%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1650

+0.07%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1456.74

1452.9200

+0.26%

+3.02%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

64423.89

64044.46

+0.59%

+6.27%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2295.10

2279.86

+0.67%

-2.04%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15585.03

15512.12

+0.47%

+1.39%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.0160

-0.2240

+154bps

-29bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6200

-0.0120

+151bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7820

-0.0110

+157bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8930

0.0040

+241bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0460

0.0420

+294bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2430

-0.0110

+303bps

-7bps

FORWARD

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

