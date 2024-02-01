CEE MARKETS-Forint rises after EU deal for Ukraine aid, crown near one-year low

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The forint gained for a third straight day on Thursday as EU states agreed on further aid to Ukraine, taking market pressure off of Hungary, while the Czech crown sat near a one-year low after dovish central banker comments.
Markets were watching a summit of European Union leaders where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was centre stage as other member states sought to get Hungary on board with the bloc's 50 billion euros ($54 billion) aid package to Ukraine.
Budapest had already vetoed aid to Kyiv last month.
But the leaders' council President Charles Michel said on X social media platform that all 27 EU members had agreed on the package on Thursday, overcoming Hungarian objections.
The forint EURHUF= erased morning losses after the midday announcement, and was up 0.2% on the day at 383.0 to the euro by 1041 GMT.
In the Czech Republic, the crown EURCZK= eased 0.1% to 24.90 to the euro, a day after weakening when a senior Czech central banker told Reuters he was prepared to back at least a 50-basis-point cut at the bank board's policy meeting next week.
Deputy Governor Jan Frait said in an interview that he expected a softer economic and rate outlook in the bank's quarterly macroeconomic update.
His comments helped push market rates lower.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1%.
The region still faced market headwinds with the U.S. dollar's strengthening - which cuts risk appetite in emerging market assets - after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against bets of a U.S. rate cut as soon as March.
Markets also digested weak manufacturing surveys showing a rough start to 2024 for the sector.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1140 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9000
24.8800
-0.08%
-0.80%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.0000
383.6000
+0.16%
+0.05%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3320
4.3350
+0.07%
+0.29%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9743
4.9750
+0.01%
+0.00%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1650
+0.07%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1456.74
1452.9200
+0.26%
+3.02%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
64423.89
64044.46
+0.59%
+6.27%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2295.10
2279.86
+0.67%
-2.04%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15585.03
15512.12
+0.47%
+1.39%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.0160
-0.2240
+154bps
-29bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6200
-0.0120
+151bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7820
-0.0110
+157bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8930
0.0040
+241bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0460
0.0420
+294bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2430
-0.0110
+303bps
-7bps
FORWARD
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
